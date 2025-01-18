– During a recent interview with The Bobby Jones Show, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett discussed his physical condition and recovery, how long he plans to continue his career, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Jarrett on how he’s feeling physically: “This may sound crazy at 57 years of age, I wish I could wrestle more because wrestling every three weeks or once a month, I know for the next 48-72 hours, and I’m all into the recovery and the cryo (therapy) and saunas, and all that stuff, but there is something about the lactic acid build-up. It’s rough. I hate to admit it, but it is really rough.”

On how he will always be around wrestling: “I’m not riding off into the sunset. I’ll be around professional wrestling. As far as an in-ring career, I just made up my mind, ‘This is it.’ I think I’ve also incentivized myself because I want one last shot at gold. I want to go out with a bang, somehow, someway, and then be done with it, but I’m not ready to be done with it, at all.”