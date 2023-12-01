Jeff Jarrett Reveals Worst Guitar Shot He Has Received, Who Pays For Them

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his guitar gimmick, the worst shot he took in his career and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who pays for his guitars: “No, it was WWE. And it’s funny how it’s evolved through the years, but you know, this was specifically in this time — it was funny because I remember the Double J character and the lighted hat and the lighted-up outfit. Obviously, I got to know the scenery, props, and the people in those departments very well. But literally from almost day one with the Double J character, and now here we are with the guitar. I know Honky Tonk had used it. I’ll call it sparingly, but — and we’ll call it the late ’90s. ‘Let’s use a guitar.’ Well, once we got to a point, we always had a guitar ready, but there were several Monday nights that they would have to literally go to a pawn shop that day. And that’s what they did, find a guitar and bring it back and fix it all up. And some were fixed better than others, and it was the wild, wild West in a lot of other ways, but it was interesting.”

On the worst guitar shot he has taken: “LA Park in Mexico. [It] split — you know, I got about a 2 to 3-inch scar on the top of my head. Laid me wide open, as Mick Foley would say. How does he say it? Busted wide open. Yeah. LA Park, by far.”

On working Triple H at WWF Capital Carnage in the UK: “It was quick, and the match was quick. And I wanted to go longer, but it was the timing of the show. It’s one of those deals that I would have liked to have, and I’m not saying we should have or could have. I’m just saying, hypothetically speaking, I think me and old Triple H could have torn the house down if we’d let us go 15 or 20. But when you do a seven or eight-minute match, it’s paint by numbers. ‘You got to do this, segway to this, segway to this, get to the finish, go home.’ But it was for what it was, I thought it was very good. But there was just not enough time to really develop a rhythm. And both of us, I think both of our styles that once you kind of get into past 12, then you really are in our element of being able to tell a story in a match.”

