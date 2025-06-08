Jeff Jarrett Believes WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia Is Coming

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer stated he believes it’s highly probable that WWE will eventually hold WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, citing the business-first mindset of TKO Group Holdings and the financial incentives involved. You can check out some highlights below:

On the possibility that WWE will eventually hold WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia: “Absolutely, unequivocally, beyond the shadow of a doubt, hell yes.”

On it being a no-brainer: “Moving [WrestleMania] to Saudi, it becomes a no-brainer. Because they’re going to look at the zeros that New Orleans was going to write them as a site fee. It’s no comparison; it is absolutely no comparison. So that’s why I just think, if not this one, it’s coming. But all the pieces of the puzzle as far as Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, and that whole mindset.

“Having an event in Perth, Australia is really a head-scratcher unless you know the story behind the story behind the story. The entire country’s population isn’t that massive, and I think it’s 70%, maybe more than that, all live on the east coast. ’cause it’s Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and all that. And then even go a little bit inland. Perth is way out there, and the population — but that tourism board writes a big fat check. So that’s why, when you kinda line everything up. There is no Crown Jewel, pulled out of New Orleans, R-Truth gets let go, they have to meet their 90-day reports. I think going to Saudi for Mania makes those 90-day reports a hell of a lot easier to hit.”

