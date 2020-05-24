wrestling / News
Various News: Jeff Jarrett Set For WWE Backstage, Arn Anderson Discusses Cody’s Win Over Archer
– WWE on FOX has announced on Twitter that Jeff Jarrett will be joining the panel on WWE Backstage this Tuesday night on FS1. Jarrett tweeted that he is looking forward to it.
Tuesday, @WWE Hall of Famer @RealJeffJarrett joins the #WWEBackstage panel for the first time, at 12am/9p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/qWOIdL8apI
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 24, 2020
Looking forward to this…@WWE @WWEonFOX @FS1 #WWEBackstage https://t.co/In5zKfXY8k
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) May 24, 2020
– After Cody’s victory over Lance Archer to become the first ever TNT Champion at AEW Double or Nothing tonight, Arn Anderson discussed the match, putting over Mike Tyson’s appearance and saying Cody took the beating of his adult life. He said Archer looked unbeatable and he doesn’t know how Cody not only stayed in the fight but won. He said he saw Tyson wince a few times during the match. Anderson said that hopefully 25 years from now, somebody will be talking about the TNT Title.
**CONTAINS SPOILERS** #AEWDoN #CoachsCorner w/ Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) immediately following @CodyRhodes vs @LanceHoyt for the #TNTChampionship pic.twitter.com/W4FkgBTJpI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
