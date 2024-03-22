Jeff Jarrett Thinks WWE Is Building To Eventual Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock Match

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether WWE is building to an eventual Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock Match: “So we can fantasy book all we want. Will we see Rock vs. Cody at some point? Again, a running thread, creative is subjective. And you have to factor in — I mean, with all the obvious. Rock’s schedule, injuries. I was gonna say, there are so many things to factor in, Conrad. But I mean, the short answer is, absolutely you will. I mean, who asked that question? And I don’t mean any disrespect out of that, but I think the shorter answer is ‘Absolutely.’”

On whether he would’ve stayed in WWE if Owen Hart hadn’t passed away: “But it goes without saying, the dynamic — I think in a lot of ways, it’s a hypothetical. So you know, it’s impossible to know, but on the one hand, it obviously completely — you know, there was zero chance of us weaving back together. Which, that was quasi in the cards of the Blue Blazer and just how all that was going. I was in that mixed tag the night of his accident that — you know, me and Owen, we didn’t do a split up of the time. And I — believe me, I’ve kind of gone into this on some other podcasts. But — I didn’t at the time, but I certainly analyzed it, and fans after the years in so many ways.

“It would have definitely altered the creative process, because my gut tells me that I would have ended up back in a tag situation with him. Because again, we didn’t do any — we didn’t quit tagging for any particular reason. We kind of altered it as he was doing his Blue Blazer persona that night. It wasn’t one of the big four [PPVs]. So I kind of feel we would have been put back together. And then, you know, who knows? That would have changed the Chyna storyline. And yes, it would have altered it [but] how, I have no idea.”

