Jeff Jarrett Talks WWE Inducting Matches Into The Hall Of Fame

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WWE starting to induct matches into the Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE inducting Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 into the Hall of Fame: “It is [fun]. I’m just sitting here chuckling. I mean, it’s an industry, it’s a business. But how they arrived at this match? Because look, totally, this match settled a lot of things in so many motions. How did they arrive at this match? And I’m just trying to think, ‘Look, our business is so ego-driven. Did this make anybody angry?’ Like, ‘Hey, my match should have been the first.’ [laughs]”

On the reason for it: “At the end of the day, this business is a business. It’s driven by revenue. And so this will be a revenue driver. It’s also driven by — you know, the entertainment perspective. And just what you said, there are going to be multiple generations that will get to enjoy this, that — look, and it tells a history, and it’s so much branding.”

