Jeff Jarrett On WWE Programming Opposite AEW: ‘It’s Just Business’

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Tony Khan acknowledging that the WWE is counter-programming AEW. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tony Khan acknowledging that the WWE is counter-programming AEW: “Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the number one reason it’s done is because it [AEW] is the biggest competition. It goes without saying — and I’ll say this, and I don’t even want to say it’s a bold statement. But AEW to WWE is a much bigger competition than Jim Crockett was to WWE — WWF at the time. I truly believe that in multiple scenarios. And just — when you really look at that battle if you will, Vince had the vision of national, and went national and thought national. And in a lot of ways, Crockett was still coming at it from a territorial mindset that just was moving chess pieces.”

On it not being personal: “I think it’s by design. And I’m also going to say that business is business… it’s just business. This is nothing personal against AEW whatsoever. It may feel personal. I think some fans may take it personal. But at the end of the day, it is in TKO’s best interest to not just minimize, but completely obliterate any kind of competition. Because if you’re a wrestling fan? TKO wants you buying their stuff, consuming their stuff, purchasing their stuff, and everything that goes with it because that’s how they can make the most money. And that’s what it’s about.

“They are not ‘worried’ quote, unquote, about the wrestling business. They’re worried about their 90-day stock report. End all, be all, next question, because that question is answered. But it is — you know, I would expect nothing less. It’s the mindset from Ari Emmanuel on down. Their mindset is to be the only game in town. I just think that they don’t quite know the history of the wrestling industry. And yes it is a niche, and there’s a reason it’s a niche. You’d better know the ins and outs of this industry, and at the end of the day. It all starts with the talent.”

