Jeff Jarrett On Whether WWE Would Ever Revive WCW
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with the Lock Up podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), and was asked whether WWE would ever revive WCW as a brand…
On Whether WWE Would Ever Revive WCW: “I don’t believe so,” said Jarrett. “I think you’ll see bits and pieces of what [we saw]. I think that the War Games, the things that, you know, Starrcade last year, but I think they’ll take bits and pieces of that nostalgia and monetize it. But as an overall brand, I think NXT speaks for itself how a smashing success that is that if they’re going to invest in a new brand, it’s gonna be new. And that makes a lot of sense.”
On Still Wrestling at Age 51: “The beginning of this year, the very end of last year, I sort of recommitted myself from a bunch of different points of view, but physically, I’m in as good of physical shape that I’ve been in seven, eight, 10 years.”