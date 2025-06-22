Jeff Jarrett Says There Is Zero Upside In A Wrestling Parent Speaking Out

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the recent public comments made by Rikishi regarding the booking of his son, Jey Uso. Jarrett and the call to lose the World Heavyweight Title to GUNTHER. Here are the highlights:

On Rikishi’s comments: “I get it, Father-Son relationships, the passion, the love. Rikishi, legitimately, is speaking from a position of authority. He knows stuff, Conrad, that me and you don’t know. He knows stuff without question.”

On there being more to it: “Across the board, there’s more to this than meets the eye. There’s no doubt. But I’m speaking from my experience, yes, no matter what a father says, there is zero upside for the son. And he’s not doing it maliciously. He’s taking up for his kid. He’s doing it out of love all the way down and it’s all coming from a 100% place, I believe. I know Rikishi, traveled the roads with him; it’s from a complete place of love, but I don’t see the upside. I don’t believe there’s any upside for Jey. I just don’t think it can be construed any other way. Again, he’s dealing from a set of cards that I’m not, or you’re not, or really the whole world is not. But, yeah, that’s my two cents worth.”

