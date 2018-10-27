Jeff Jones Tells a Roman Reigns Make-A-Wish Story, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Raises Funds In Reigns’ Name

– Judge Jeff Jones was a recent guest on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast (via Wretlezone), and shared a story about Roman Reigns, Make-A-Wish, and the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood establishment…

On The Owner of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Not Being a Fan of Roman Reigns at One Time : “Real funny story is John [Minadakis, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Owner] used to be not a Roman Reigns fan. Now, he’s actually one of his real good friends; but, John has a list up on the wall that said, ‘People eat for free and people that are barred.’ The people that eat for free were all his football friends like; Torrie Smith, Ray Rice, baseball players, stuff like that. The top of the do not/barred list was Roman Reigns, so [Luke] Gallows‘ mom [Gallows was a frequent guest] gets the tour of the bar and goes upstairs and takes a picture of the list and comes down and says, ‘Hey, Roman look at this,’ and John’s like, ‘I fired that employee that made that list.’ Read more at http://www.mandatory.com/wrestlezone/news/1014487-roman-reigns-make-wish-jimmys#3gVmO4vjOlRODU0q.99

On Jimmy’s Famous Seafood & Reigns Working to Raise Money For Make-A-Wish: “Yes, but Roman Reigns doesn’t suck at Jimmy’s Seafood because he did one of his Make A Wish appearances for the WWE that he does every week. Well, this one he just so happened to do wearing his Jimmy’s Seafood hoodie, so Jimmy put it up on Twitter and said, ‘Hey, for every like this gets we’ll donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.’ So, with about 24 hours left, we were looking at about a $4,000 donation, which is good because that’s one of Jimmy’s go-to charities anyway. He’s gonna donate money, so why not donate because of wrestling? Then old Roman saw it, had to be vanity searching because he wasn’t tagged. Roman hit the old retweet button, Jimmy’s donated like 13 grand.” Read more at http://www.mandatory.com/wrestlezone/news/1014487-roman-reigns-make-wish-jimmys#wMjQ2A7OaKaDJTYP.99

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood recently raised $7,500 for Make-A-Wish Mid Atlantic in Reigns’ name…