Jelly Roll Announced For August 1st Episode Of WWE Smackdown

Jelly Roll will be on WWE Smackdown the Friday before he competes at SummerSlam. As previously noted, the rapper will team up with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, which takes place over two nights on August 2nd and 3rd. The Prudential Center announced on Friday that Jelly Roll will be in the building for the August 1st episode of the blue brand show, writing:

“BREAKING NEWS Four-time Grammy-nominated music star @JellyRoll615 has been added to @WWE SmackDown at Prudential Center on Friday, August 1! Plus, don’t miss @JohnCena continue his “The Last time is Now” tour! Tickets still available: http://bit.ly/44gQ0bH.”