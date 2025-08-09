– During an appearance on this week’s What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, country music star Jelly Roll discussed asking for Paul Heyman to critique his first WWE promo and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)”

Jelly Roll on asking Paul Heyman to critique his first promo: “Every person I’ve asked to help me was just like, ‘All it took was asking.’ The first time I grabbed Paul Heyman, ‘Yo Wiseman. Lifelong fan of you. I’m fixing to shoot my first promo out here. I want you to pick it apart.’ I come in, ‘Ten out of ten, ten out of ten. You want me to be nitpicky?’ I was like, ‘Mr. Heyman, I’ve been praying to have a moment with you like this.’”

On how much he learned from Heyman: “He picked down my promo to the point where I learned so much for him that time, I learned my lesson, I’m not going to let him criticize me after. I’m gonna go in (before) and be like, ‘This is what I’m thinking and cooking. Talk to me about it.'”

At last weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre defeated the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team bout. Jelly Roll took a huge bump during the match, getting splashed by Logan Paul off the top rope through a table.