More Backstage Details On Jelly Roll Taking The Loss at WWE Summerslam

Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton to lose to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam. After the show, reports began to surface that Jelly Roll and Orton were actually originally planned to win the match, but that Jelly Roll convinced Triple H since he’s a celebrity, he should lose.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc) today that there was be virtually no chance that Triple H would have considered having Logan Paul lose since Paul is now set to face John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris. He noted that Jelly Roll may have been under the impression that he was originally scheduled to win and then having Jelly Roll volunteer to lose like it was his idea, something Vince McMahon did in the past.

WWE Clash in Paris is set to take place August 31st.