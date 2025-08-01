Jelly Roll Broke His Pinkie During First Week Of WWE SummerSlam Training

Jelly Roll suffered an injury early on in his training for this weekend’s SummerSlam. The music star, who will team with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at this weekend’s show, appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and noted that he broke his pinkie in his first week of training for the show.

“Listen, that wrestling fake stuff has got to go out the door,” Jelly said (h/t to Fightful). “There’s no fake way to land on a piece of plywood in front of 60,000 people. There’s no fake way to go over a cable rope in front of 65,000 people, man.”

He continued, “I broke my pinkie week one of training by accident. It’s a constant collision, dude.”

The tag team match is set for the first night of the PPV on Saturday. Both nights of the show air live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.