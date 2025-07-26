Jelly Roll, Logan Paul Get Physical In Segment On WWE Smackdown

Jelly Roll and Logan Paul ended up getting physical along with their SummerSlam partners Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre on this week’s WWE Smackdown. A in-ring segment aired on Friday night’s show with Logan Paul cutting a promo talking about being in his hometown of Cleveland and claimed he made the city relevant. Jelly Roll came down to the ring and mocked Paul, which led to a back and forth on the mic between the two.

Jelly Roll said that he’s repping all the poor kids who had to deal with jerks like Paul and that he’s been a WWE fan his whole life. Drew McIntyre then appeared to back up Paul and Jelly said that he didn’t come along, leading to Orton coming down. It turned into a brawl that led to Jelly Roll hitting a Boss Man Slam.

Jelly Roll will team with Orton against Paul and McIntyre at SummerSlam.