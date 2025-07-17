Jelly Roll Puts Logan Paul Through Table During Jimmy Kimmel Live Hosting Gig

Jelly Roll’s guest hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live ended with Logan Paul going through a table. Wednesday night saw the music star and WWE SummerSlam competitor-to-be host in place of Kimmel with Randy Orton as a guest on the show. During the conversation between the two, Drew McIntyre came out and berated Jelly Roll, saying he didn’t belong in wrestling. Randy Orton got in McIntyre’s face and they brawled their way through the set doors.

Logan Paul then came out and told Jelly to stay in his lane and insulted him before slapping Jelly, which resulted in Paul going through the table.

Jelly Roll and Orton will face Paul and McIntyre at the August 2nd and 3rd PPV.