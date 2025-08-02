Jelly Roll & Randy Orton Brawl With Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre On WWE Smackdown

Jelly Roll & Randy Orton ended up brawling with their SummerSlam opponents in Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre to close out this week’s WWE Smackdown. Paul and McIntyre came down to the ring for the main event segment, taking shots at Jelly Roll specifically with Paul alleging that he and McIntyre had “dedicated our whole lives to this.” and ranting about “outsiders” using WWE as a stepping stone.

They continued to mock Jelly Roll before he and Orton came down to the ring and brawled with their SummerSlam rivals. Security broke it up and Orton RKO’d two guards while Jelly Roll chokeslammed a third.

The two teams will face off on night one of SummerSlam.