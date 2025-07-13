Randy Orton Wins At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre Claymores Jelly Roll

The feud between Logan Paul and Jelly Roll continued, which got physical at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. During the match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, Paul and Jelly Roll got into a shoving match on the outside. This distracted McIntyre long enough for Orton to get the RKO and the win. After the match, Paul attacked Orton until Jelly Roll made save. When he went to check on Orton, McIntyre hit him with a Claymore.