wrestling / News
Randy Orton Wins At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre Claymores Jelly Roll
The feud between Logan Paul and Jelly Roll continued, which got physical at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. During the match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, Paul and Jelly Roll got into a shoving match on the outside. This distracted McIntyre long enough for Orton to get the RKO and the win. After the match, Paul attacked Orton until Jelly Roll made save. When he went to check on Orton, McIntyre hit him with a Claymore.
With @JellyRoll615 by his side, The Viper @RandyOrton is ready to strike! 🐍@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/HSoWPiwc30
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
.@DMcIntyreWWE is taking a page out of @RandyOrton's playbook 😬@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/o7gjpId34v
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
.@RandyOrton and @DMcIntyreWWE know each other all too well 👀@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/447Rhrkdo9
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
😱 😱 😱 @JellyRoll615 just DROPPED @LoganPaul!@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/IgsnuKfEa8
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
OH. MY. GOD.
After dropping @LoganPaul again, @JellyRoll615 just got hit with a Claymore from @DMcIntyreWWE! 🤯@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/xUF3nfORD1
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JoJo Offerman Appears at AEW All In: Texas, Performs Song For Swerve Strickland’s Entrance
- Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues
- More Backstage Notes & Potential Spoilers for Tonight’s AEW All In Texas, Details on Who Is in Attendance
- Backstage Notes From AEW All In Texas, Finishes Being Kept Secret Until This Week