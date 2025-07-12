wrestling / News
Jelly Roll Takes Out Logan Paul In Appearance On WWE Smackdown
Jelly Roll got physical in his appearance on WWE Smackdown, taking out Logan Paul. Friday’s show saw the hip-hop star perform his song “Liar” when Paul came down to interrupt and said no one wanted to see an outsider or influencer performing; they were there to see him.
The two went back and forth on the mic a bit, as Paul announced that his Impaulsive podcast had signed a long term deal with WWE before Randy Orton came out to protest Paul calling Jelly Roll an outsider. Drew McIntyre ambushed Orton and Paul went after the WWE star. That led to Jelly Roll pulling Paul off of Orton by his hair and throw him to the mat.
.@loganpaul always knows how to ruin things!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/06za59zsTE
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
.@JellyRoll615 hit 'em where it hurts 😮💨@LoganPaul had an announcement about his podcast, but @JellyRoll615 didn't want to hear it 😤@Fanatics pic.twitter.com/CDmbzCTBMW
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
"If anybody is an outsider, it is YOU!!"@RandyOrton is crashing out 😳 pic.twitter.com/T8erfX1PoJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
This is CHAOS! 😱
Don't mess with @JellyRoll615, @LoganPaul 😡 pic.twitter.com/J2f3b4NDWS
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
