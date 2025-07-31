– Ahead of his WWE in-ring debut later this weekend at SummerSlam 2025, musician Jelly Roll got some training in at The Picklr Orlando North, an indoor pickleball club in the Orlando area, last week and weekend.

As previously reported, Jelly Roll has spoken about his journey of losing weight and training obsessively at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his in-ring debut. So, he’s also been mixing up his training routine through some pickleball gameplay.

Jelly Roll teams with Randy Orton later this weekend against the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 on Saturday, August 2. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The following image was also passed along to us of Jelly Roll at The Picklr: