– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, music star Jelly Roll discussed training and getting ready for his match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Jelly Roll discussed losing weight and training at the WWE Performance Center under the tutelage of Matt Bloom, and also working with veterans such as Jacob Fatu, Kevin Owens, and more. Jelly Roll noted he’s “obsessed” with his wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jelly Roll on losing weight and training for a match in WWE: “When me and Hunter [Triple H] started talking, the more I got involved with WWE over the last couple of years, every time I lose weight, they’re like, ‘Looking good. ‘Good enough for a match yet or do I need to lose another hundred?’ ‘A little more, brother.’ [Laughs]. I just kept pushing for it. I have been training. I have quietly been living in Orlando for three or four weeks at the PC [WWE Performance Center], showing up every day like a piece of furniture. They can’t keep me out of there. I’m there from the moment I wake up until it closes. I’m obsessed.”

On being coached by Matt Bloom and training with veterans: “Matt Bloom is my coach. I was training with Matt Bloom the other day, and Undertaker comes in with Michelle (McCool). ‘They just want to watch for a minute, is that cool?’ ‘For sure.’ This is who he is as a human. The entire three-hour session, him and his wife stood on those ropes and gave me pointer after pointer in the most….Kevin Owens, Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me the other day for three-four hours. These dudes are like pouring into me because they see that I’m trying to take it as serious as I can.”

On Randy Orton volunteering to work with him: “When Randy jumped on the idea, dawg. When The Viper wanted to be my guy, I’m like, ‘This is awesome.’ Drew and Logan, I can’t thank them enough.”

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Jelly Roll will put his training to the test as he teams up with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The premium live event is scheduled for August 2-3 at MetLife Field in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.