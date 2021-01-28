Jennie Bond Named As Official Correspondent For Royal Rumble

WWE posted a video to Twitter to announce that UK journalist Jennie Bond will be the official correspondent for this year’s Royal Rumble.

She said in the clip: “Hello, I’m Jennie Bond, Royal Rumble correspondent. Ready to bring you the news and views ahead of the Royal Rumble this Sunday, live on the WWE Network. Over the coming days I’ll be spilling all of the Royal tea as we anticipate tussles, scuffles and plenty of handbags at dawn. No confirmations as of now from the higher-ups on any surprise appearances, although history has told us that we should very much expect the unexpected. What we do know is that each Royal Rumble match will see thirty competitors enter the ring but only one will stand triumphant. However all eyes will surely be on the astonishing princely conflict between William and Andrew. Who could have predicted such a growing sense of animosity between the pair? Yes, William Goldberg and Andrew McIntyre will slog it out for the title. The outcome here really could have astronomical repercussions. The countdown is well and truly on.”