Double or Nothing Weigh-Ins Host Jennifer Decker Says AEW Is ‘Reinventing Wrestling as We Know It’

– WrestlingInc.com and Nick Hausman recently interviewed Jennifer Decker for its WINCLY podcast. Decker is set to host the upcoming weigh-ins show for AEW Double or Nothing on May 24. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Her thoughts on AEW: “It’s fun. You know how you go to one job and it feels super corporate, cookie-cutter and kind of unoriginal? Then you see another world and you’re like, ‘Wow! This is the fun I was supposed to be having.’ It’s just a reinvigorated environment. You feel the level of excitement around it and you know you’re a part of something that’s building and is gonna become amazing.”

Decker on Cody Rhodes reaching out to her for the event: “I worked out at the same gym that Cody and Brandi worked out in Los Angele. We kind of just were acquaintances. But then Brandi broke her collarbone and couldn’t host the original All In press conference last year. So, at the very last minute, Cody Rhodes reached out to Cody Decker and said, ‘I know Jenn does some sports reporting. Is this the kinda thing she’d be interested in?'”

Decker on AEW being run more like a sports organization: “I think so. They are creating something that hasn’t had a template before… They are completely reinventing professional wrestling as we know it. You don’t bring on people like Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho and create something ordinary. The Young Bucks, Cody – they have all built something from nothing as far as Being the Elite and the road to Double or Nothing and The Nightmare Family. These are all things they have built bare bones and that’s something they can be really proud of and is something this company is gonna stand for.”