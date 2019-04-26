– Jennifer Decker recently spoke to Wrestling INC about a variety of subjects. Highlights are below.

On Alberto Del Rio’s MMA Return: “It’s a fight promotion that has a lot of Mexican and Latino American fighters… It has some of the best female fighters in the world. I’m just so proud to be not only working for a company that gives women this platform, but I get to work alongside Alberto Del Rio which is fun since I haven’t worked with him since I was briefly with NXT. He’s been nothing but cool to me. I’m sure there’s mixed reviews about anyone you meet on the internet. Alberto Del Rio will be coming out of retirement as an MMA fighter. So, they are still looking to announce who he is gonna be fighting. But, everything I’m hearing – it’s a no-miss fight. You have to see this fight.”

On Her WWE Tryout: “It was the end of 2012 and they put out this casting call for new divas. Any little girl who grew up watching pro wrestling wanted to be a diva. You wanted to be Trish Stratus or Lita. I didn’t want to be one of the pretty girls having the underwear matches. I wanted to be one of the bad asses jumping off the top rope. It was me, Eva Marie, CJ [Lana] and JoJo. So it was really cool that I got to work with a lot of the girls that made it to the top of the food chain. I got put through a broken neck! I think I was Natalie Eva Marie’s first botch. I got injured two-and-a-half weeks into camp and never got to finish. I had a concussion and stress fracture in my neck and they were just like, ‘You’re done.'”