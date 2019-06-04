Jeopardy! Record-Holder Hints at Appearing on Raw

– James Holzhauer, who became a pop culture sensation with his 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, has hinted at a potential Raw appearance. Holzhauer spoke with ESPN about his winning streak coming to an end and spoke about what could be next for him.

Holzhauer, who won $2.464 million on the game show, told the site, “Jeopardy! owns my game show rights for a while, although they’re OK with me running on American Ninja Warrior or appearing on WWE Raw, so maybe you’ll see me on TV again soon.”

Holzhauer has the second-longest win streak in Jeopardy! history and the second-most prize money won on the show, with the record for money in a single night at $131,127.