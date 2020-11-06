wrestling / News
Jeopardy Winner References Adam Cole, Robert Stone Reaches Out
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
Reigning Jeopardy champion Devin Rossiter referenced Adam Cole on the show, which has prompted Robert Stone to reach out to him. Rossiter paid tribute to Cole’s entrance during his introduction, and confirmed the reference was intentional on Twitter as you can see below.
Shortly after Rossiter posted the tweet, Robert Stone replied to him and suggested a collaboration, which the Jeopardy winner seemed open to:
Still @Jeopardy Champion. And THAT… is Undisputed! @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/Y59wvZGpKe
— Devin Rossiter (@DevinRossiter) November 5, 2020
— Devin Rossiter (@DevinRossiter) November 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley on How Wild It Is for Triple H to Put Her Over, How Far the Women’s Division Has Come
- Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show