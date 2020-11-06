wrestling / News

Jeopardy Winner References Adam Cole, Robert Stone Reaches Out

November 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Robert Stone

Reigning Jeopardy champion Devin Rossiter referenced Adam Cole on the show, which has prompted Robert Stone to reach out to him. Rossiter paid tribute to Cole’s entrance during his introduction, and confirmed the reference was intentional on Twitter as you can see below.

Shortly after Rossiter posted the tweet, Robert Stone replied to him and suggested a collaboration, which the Jeopardy winner seemed open to:

