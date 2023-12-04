Jeremy Allen White Addresses Potentially Wrestling for Real After Starring in “The Iron Claw”

While speaking with TMZ, Jeremy Allen White, who is one of the stars of “The Iron Claw” as he plays Kerry Von Erich, was asked about potentially wrestling for real following his experience on set for the film.

He said, “Getting into it for real? I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m capable.”

Regarding whether he learned anything during training, he said, “I think I learned a little bit.”

The film, which is based on the life and tragedy of the Von Erich family and centered around Kevin, Kerry, and David Von Erich, will be released on December 22.