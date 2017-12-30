Jeremy Borash Says The Hardys Wanted Him With Them for Their Latest WWE Return, Discusses Transition in Impact Wrestling With Don Callis and Scott D’Amore Running the Show

– Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross interviewed Impact Wrestling’s Jeremy Borash for The Ross Report podcast. During the interview, Borash spoke about The Hardys returning to WWE and how they still wanted to work with him after going back there due to the Hardys and Borash having great chemistry together. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Borash’s thoughts on Scott D’Amore and Don Callis running Impact Wrestling: “The transition has been great and I think with Scott D’Amore we’ve seen what he [has] brought to the table. I’ve worked with him for well over a decade… actually, way longer than that, come to think of it. Now, it [has] been too long I’ve actually worked with him now, so he [has] been along the ride and he [has] been one of those guys you know is going to be right in the thick of things with you. As far as Don Callis goes, I’ve met him and worked with him a few times and I think he represents a good corporate side of things. He has experience in the boardroom, which is important these days. Actually, as a media company, you’ve got to know what you’re doing in there. And as things progress, it’s not necessarily hitting the reset button because I think that has been done a few times. Really, I think a whole new outlook from a business standpoint on where this is going and where it needs to go to survive.”

Borash on how The Hardys wanted to bring in Borash for their latest WWE run: “We [Borash and the Hardys] wanted to continue to work together no matter where it was. Yeah, it was one of those [things] where we had such chemistry together that we really felt like after at some point, things could have gone in any direction and we really could have gone on to call our own shots as well. Obviously, there [were] different things that happened and it was one of those things that happened so fast. And we just had such a great chemistry together creatively. We had series options. We had a lot of things on the table before it all happened and they ended up going back to WWE.”

Borash on Anthem’s Ed Nordholm letting Matt Hardy use the “Broken” gimmick in WWE: “I’m happy to see it and one thing that has been very cool, I was talking to Ed Nordholm and he kind of lifted the traditional copyright/intellectual property issues that I think have plagued [pro] wrestling for a long time. I still think it’s ridiculous that Cody Rhodes has to just be called Cody. He’s fine. He can make it work, but it’s you know, come on. So lifting the wrench that has been kind of tightening on these things for a long time. I’m happy, so if Matt wants to use the ‘Broken’ [Hardys] stuff, I guess he’s free to do it. Great! And I think it’s one of those things that give talent a little more freedom with their creative and kind of hold onto something. At least with Impact Wrestling, if something is created there, you can take it with you and I think that’s really revolutionary, I think, in some ways because in a lot of ways, you’ve got to be your own guy and as the landscape’s changing, that’s an interesting direction that’s taking.”