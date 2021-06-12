Jeremy’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.11.21  

Hello there, AEW fans! It’s Friday evening, which means it’s time for another special NBA Playoff-shifted episode of Dynamite. I’m Jeremy Thomas doing the fill-in this week, and we have a pretty solid-looking episode coming our way. Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Evil Uno while Christian Cage will battle Angelico, Cody Rhodes will make a “special announcement” and much more!There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

* We start off with the Pinnacle arriving at Daily’s Place for the first time since Double or Nothing.

* Matt Hardy and TH2 are in the ring with Hardy ranting about how Christian has been jealous of him for years. He says Angelico will end his career tonight and he will never financially recover. That brings out Christian for the opening match.

Christian Cage vs. Angelico

The two circle and lock up and go into some counter wrestling, Christian with a headlock. Angelico gets out and takes control, but Christian wrests it back and works the arm. Some very choreographed maneuvering by Angelico that ends in an armdrag and some showboating, which Christian reacts to with a big slap and then 10 elevated punches in the corner. Christian up top but Angelico cuts him off and chucks him off the top, then stomps the arm and kicks Cage in the head. Big leaping stomp to the arm followed by a brief submission. Christian back up and firing off with punches, but gets cut off by a high knee followed by a headslam into the turnbuckle. Cover gets two. Angelico works the arm in the ropes and Aubrey Edwards forces the break.

Christian is fighting back, he hits a big shot and then goes up for a roll-up, but Angelico rolls through. He goes for the Navarro Death Roll but Christian kicks it, big kick to the shoulder of Christian. Angelica locks in a modified jiujitsu hold. Christian gets the break but Angelica working him in the corner with punches. He puts Cage on the top turnbuckle and wrings the arm, but Christian powers out and hits a reverse DDT. Angelica with right hands but Christian drops him, missle dropkick off the second rope gets two for Cage. Cage steps on Angelico to choke him against the ropes, he goes outside and gets distracted by Hardy but manages to hang Angelico against the top rope. Top rope diving headbutt connects, cover gets a nearfall. Angelico gets control back and whips the arm, he goes up to the second rope and leaps right into Christian’s boot! Inside cradle by Christian gets two. Angelico tries to sweep the leg, Christian leaps but is hit with an enzuigiri for two. The two fight and end up going for Irish whips, but collide heads. Both men slow to get up, Angelico leaps up but Christian dodges and hits a kick. Diving Euro oppercut and he’s signing for the Killswitch. He goes for it, and nails it! That’s the pinfall.

Winner: Christian (X:XX)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Decent match to start it off. I’m not the biggest Angelico fan ever and I think some of his stuff looked bad here, but he worked pretty well with Christian overall.

Jack Evans attacks Christian after and is being assaulted, Hardy catches Christian from behind and hits a Twist of Fate. Hardy and Angelico beat on Christian and Hardy goes for the Leech but Jungle Boy comes in to make the save!

* Back from break and Tony Schiavone announces that Aaron Solow and QT Marshall will face off with Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson, the son of Arn Anderson. Cody comes out with Arn and Brock, and says that Brock will show next week that he’s hitting home runs. He puts Brock over and congratulates him and damn does Brock look a lot like his dad. Cody says he wouldn’t mind a modicum of his own revenge after he got beat by Anthony Ogogo last week —

And that of course brings out Marshall, who says that he pinned Cody all by himself, just like he’s out here all by himself. He says enough with the second-generation nepotism vanity projects and mocks Brock, saying they should just bring him right down from the ceiling. QT says he’s sick of this and says Cody’s been skipping guys like Comorado and Solow, and says what makes Cody who he is are the fans — not the IWC, but the paying customers. He wants a full house when AEW goes back on the road so everyone can see him literally whip Cody’s ass in a South Beach Strap Match. Cody’s down to do it right now, and QT slips out of the ring. He gets his belt out and cheap shots Arn, only to have Brock tackle him and lay into him with punches. Referees break them up and hold Brock back as Marshall stares off with them.

* We get a recap of Eddie Kingston making the save for PAC and Penta, which leads into the next match.

PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, & Eddie Kingston vs. Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler

Don Callis joins commentary, of course. PAC is starting off against Matt, who showboats a little bit. PAC wants Cutler, and Matt goes for the attack but gets decked by all three babyfaces. Matt flops around the ring and tries to tag in Culter, bringing him in hard when he tries not to. PAC with a high-velocity shoulder tackle, he locks in a wristlock and tags in Penta over Kingston. Missile front dropkick low blow and a cover by Penta gets two. BIG kick to the back of Cutler’s thigh and Penta tears open Cutler’s chest for a slap that will take the hair off his D&D characters’ chests. Kingston tags in and hits forearms and short-arm kneelifts, double stomp gets two. Kingston with a delayed vertical suplex and elbow drop, arrogant cover gets two. PAC tags in and Kingston isn’t happy about it, they argue a bit before Kingston leaves and Cutlet with a big kick. Cutler thrown purposely into the corner, Matt charges in and gets taken down. PAC mocks the Bucks’ hold and Nick trips getting in the ring, only to get clotheslined out. PAC goes after Matt but Nick trips him from the outside and pulls him out. We’re on PIP break.

The Bucks double-team PAC and hit a double fist drop, then showboat for the audience. Nick with a whip into the hostile corner and he comes in for a high kneelift to PAC’s face. He mocks Kingston and Penta reaching for the tag and picks PAC up, sending him into the turnbuckle. Matt in and he lays into PAC with fists and nicks, then showboats to distract the ref while Nick chokes PAC. Side headlock punches by Matt, and Nick it tagged in. He sends PAC headfirst into the turnbuckle and tags in Matt before running to knock Penta off the apron.

Back from PIP break and PAC catches Matt charging in with a raised boot. Matt takes back control and goes for a swinging DDT but PAC counters by pushing Matt off. He gets close to tagging but pauses when it’s Kingston. Cutler cuts him off, gets taken down, and Kingston is in. Kingston is cleaning house, Exploder to Nick Jackson. Kingston tags in Penta and he goes up, crossbody to both Bucks. Cutler grabs Penta and Matt goes for a superkick, but Penta ducks and Cutler is taken out. Mega Canadian Destroyer on the bucks and he comes off the ropes but Cutler trips him. Matt tries to kick Penta but hits Cutler, Cutler inside and hits a slam on Matt, cover is a nearfall. PAC tagged in, he and Kingston hit avalanches on Matt followed by Penta. PAC up for the Black Arrow, Cutler gets cut off trying to use the camera. It’s chaos in the ring, Nick Jackson levels Kingston, Penta kicks him in the cut, armdrag to Nick, tope over the ropes to Cutler and Matt. PAC with the 450 into the Brutalizer, Nick tries to break it up to no avail. Matt breaks it up, Kingston stops Nick with a step-up enzuigiri and then Kingston convinces back to do a double dive. Matt manages to get a roll-up on PAC and grabs the trunks but only gets two, PAC lays into Matt and comes off the ropes, but gets stopped by Nick. Powerbomb into double kicks by Cutler and Matt, Cutler with a springboard leap but no one is there, Kingston levels him and gets the pinfall.

Winner: The Babyfaces (12:56)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: I know people don’t like the Bucks and I get it, but I enjoy them as a rule. This was a typically fun, high-paced match with all involved doing what they do best. Nothing to complain about on my end.

The Bucks attack Penta and Kingston after the match and the Good Brothers come in — but here comes Kazarian! Elite Hunter evens the odds and brawls with Gallows but gets clotheslined over the ropes. Kingston points out Cutler in the ring and Kazarian turns him inside out with a clothesline.

* Back from break and here comes The Pinnacle. MJF is not in a mood for your shit. Dax says that Stadium Stampede didn’t go the way they thought because it’s not a match for men like then. He says during the match, something clicked about how FTR are like Santana & Ortiz and says that they’re similar, but they never lost their edge. Dax says he has a wife, family, kids and bank account. Cash says he doesn’t have a family and doesn’t give a shit about Santana and Ortiz’s. He says they’ve never won the titles, and the difference is they are building their legacy while S&O are a footnote in other people’s.

Spears comes forward and goes off on Guevara, saying he’s not a hero like Jericho claimed; he’s a glorified indy wrestler. The Pinnacle is what professionals look like and he’s a damn hero. Wardlow says Hager is obsessed with him because evbery time they confront each other he brings out the best in Hager. He says Hager invited him to his world because he can’t beat him in the ring. In a week, Hager will found out wherever he is, he’s always in Wardlow’s world and accepts. MJF then says everyone is angry, but he’s a bit tired. It’s tiring being the best as young as he is. He says he grew up idolizing Jericho and read every book, saw every match. He says at the AEW rally, he did his thing and then walked off stage to see his idol Chris Jericho coming by him. He was excited because he was going to be able to work with Jericho and it should have been a dream come true, but it wasn’t. He realized he was idolizing a false god and Jericho’s like everyone else — not remotely on his level. He says Jericho’s match request is denied because he has nothing to prove. MJF moves onto Guevara and says he’s not surprised Jericho spoke for Guevara because he’s chickenshit and has the speaking skills of Helen Keller. He says to keep his name out of Guevara’s mouth because he’s better then him and he knows it.

Jericho then addresses the Pinnacle from the Tron from outside Daily’s Place with a bat. He says he can brag about it all night long of getting one over on the Circle — when they’re walking home. The Circle is at the Pinnacle’s limo and destroys it. “I hope you’re ready to walk home!” The Pinnacle watch with anger and ask someone to call the cops as the limo is demolished. Hager is in a forklift and rams into the limo, spearing it and lifting it up. He lowers it eventually, leaving it an utter wreck. Jericho tells them to “call an Uber.” Guevara says he’ll fight MJF any day of the week, and the Circle drive off. How every Attitude Era.

* Darby and Sting give their answer to Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Darby says he’s not replacing Sting and wants to face Page and Sky in a handicap match. Sting is not a fan of this idea and Darby says he’s not stupid; he knows what they’re capable of. Sting got the Double or Nothing pin and he wants to prove he can do this. Sting points out Darby’s success before String arrived and Darby says it’s not about that. He asks Sting to stay home and Sting agrees.

* We get a video package about Evil Uno’s relationship with Brody Lee and how important the TNT Championship is to him because of it.

TNT Championship Match:

Evil Uno vs. Miro

Lockup and Uno is immediately forced into the corner, the ref calls for the break and Miro smilingly lets Uno out. Kick up, Miro with a waistlock and tackdown, he locks in a front facelock before picking Uno up for a bodyslam. Kick to the gut and fist to the head, Uno slides over the back of a suplex and hits chops that do absolutely nothing. Miro rolls out and sweeps Uno’s leg, pulling him out. Uno gets control on the outside and hits a senton off the apron. Back in, Uno with a couple of boots to a charging Miro, but Miro catches him going up top and chucks him across the ring.

PIP break and Miro with a big suplex. He chokes Uno against the ropes for four, lets him get up. Uno takes some shots that do nothing, Miro knocks him down and covers for two. Miro gets Uno in the corner and launches kicks Uno’s thighs, hard whip across the ring that knocks Uno down. He manhandles Uno and tears at his face, then goes for a straightjacket sleeper which locks in. Uno is down but still fighting, Uno manages to break the hold and get to his feet. Shots to Miro and Uno comes off the ropes into a dropkick.

Back out of PIP break and Miro dropkicks Uno off the apron, relaxing as the ref counts. They’re up to six and the Dark Order is out there. Angels and Grayson encourage Uno and he gets into the ring at nine. Miro rolls out and clotheslines Grayson over the barricade. Angels leaves and Miro steps into the ring, right into a jawbreaker. Uno with forearms to Miro, he gets pushed into the ropes and comes off with a rana! Uno with two splashes to Miro, Miro out of the corner for the third attempt but Uno ducks and hits a big boot! Uno up top, Senton Atomico and Miro kicks out at one! The whole Dark Order is out including -1, and they’re cheering Uno on! Uno goes for a powerbomb but Miro blocks it. Uno stomps Miro’s hands, he comes off the ropes for a crossbody but Miro catches him. It turns into a roll-up by Miro, who gets pushed off head-first into the turnbuckle. Uno with another cover for two! Uno lies in wait as Miro struggles to his feet, he hits a discus lariat that does NOTHING and Miro wipes Uno out with one of his own. Miro locks in the Camel Clutch and wrenches back, and that’s it.

Winner: Miro (9:36)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match. Normally I would say Uno got too much offense in, but I think it worked well okay because it had them bring the Dark Order out, only for Miro to be even more of a dick in crushing their hopes right in front of them.

* Next week: Jim Ross interviews Andrade El Idolo. But this week we get a hype video for Andrade. He’s rich, etc.

* Schiavone is in the ring talking about the AEW World Title match in a couple of weeks. That brings out Kenny Omega and Callis for an interview. Schiavone says the video tying Jungle Boy into the AEW conspiracy is just —

Callis cuts Schiavone off and says that Jungle Boy may have “overcome” 20 men, but they overcame the Khan job to get the title off Kenny. He says that congratulations to Jungle Boy, but like Baltimore he’s a one-hit wonder. Omega says he’s supposed to sell the match like Jungle Boy is some kind of dangerous challenger for the title. But he can’t bring himself to say anything disparaging about Jungle Boy, describing his long locks and underwear model body. He says Jungle Boy reminds him of a young him and he may be a champion today, but Jungle Boy is missing something. Callis says he has everything except the guts to get in the ring with Omega.

And of course, that brings out Jungle Boy. Omega says he’s surprised Jungle Boy is out here because he’s never been a promo guy. He says Jungle Boy has nothing to say because he doesn’t have the guts. Is he gonna lay his hands upon him before the match or engage in the best promo in professional wrestling? Omega gives him five seconds to say what he’s gonna say and Jungle Boy takes the mic and says “Man, you talk WAY too much.” Omega attacks but Jungle Boy ducks and lays in attacks to Omega until the champ rakes the eyes. Omega on the attack now and sends Jungle Boy into the ropes, but Jungle Boy drops and locks in the Snare Trap for a second before bailing as the Bucks hit the ring.

* Jade Cargill and her rep Mark Sterling announce that Jade’s marketing revenues are up 43% through monetization. He says the freeloaders and hangers-on are gone, and Jade has a family to support so he’s going to make sure that she’s a star across social media. Jade wants to market her catchphrase and Mark says to say it. “Because I’m that bitch.”

* My feed cut out a bit but we come back with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky cutting a promo on their match with Darby Allin next week.

Lance Archer vs. Chandler Hopkins

Hopkins attacks Archer off the bat and gets flattened. Archer with a huge chokeslam and then he throws Hopkins in the corner, big slap, Blackout, pin.

Winner: Lance Archer (0:40)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Mr. Hopkins.

* Nick Nemeth and the Wingmen are offering Orange Cassidy a spot in the Wingmen. Avalon says either he rearranges his wardrobe, or they rearrange his face.

Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch

Nyla blindsides Leyla to start the match and picks her up, but Hirsch slides down and goes for the cross armbreaker. Nyla quickly gets to the ropes but Hirsch is laying in the fists rapid-fire. She knocks Rose to the outside and dives through the ropes, but Rose catches her and slams her into the apron. Rose with another slam into the apron. Hirsch manages to duck a punch and locks in the armbreaker, but Rose picks her up and slams her into the barricade. Rose rolls Hirsch back in and follws, boot choke and then a whip into the ropes for an ugly clothesline and a kneedrop that was caught at a non-great angle.

PIP break and Rose chokes Hirsh against the ropes again for four. Rose gets backed off while Vickie berates Hirsch. Rose laying in forarms and then she grabs Leylas arm to pull it back and bite the fingers. The ref forces the break. Rose grabs Hirsh, goes for a chokelift but Hirsch kicks out of it. More kicks and apparently that’s where PIP break ends.

We’re back and Hirsch covers but gets one. Hirsch with a waistlock but Rose runs to the corner and sends Leyla off. Leyla off the ropes with a release German suplex. Moonsault press and a cover doesn’t even get two.Hirsh goes for the armbreaker but Rose picks her up for a single-arm powerbomb. Rose picks Leyla up again, goes for a suplex, picks her up and sets her on the ropes. Rose goes up but Hirsch off the rope to cut Nyla off. Rose lays in forarms to the back and Hirsch is pulled up, they brawl and Rose with a headbutt but Leyla comes right back and goes for a rana, but Nyla catches her and hits a top-rope powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Nyla Rose (8:43)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Not the best of matches for either woman. Rose has her limitations but is a solid performer; this wasn’t great on her part by any stretch.

* Tony is backstage with Britt Baker and she says she was furious at Nyla for ruining last week. But then she took a week and relaxed and realized Rose looked pretty good flipping burgers. She shames Rose for making fun of Leyla’s height and says she’s already the greatest AEW Women’s Champion while Rose is one of the jealous bitches in the back. She says Rose needs the title because it makes her, but she makes the title. Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD.

Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. 10 & Hangman Page

Page charges at Cage to start and gets picked up and carried to the corner for shoulderlifts. A lot of counter wrestling from these guys, Cage with an armdrag backbreaker off the ropes to Page. Big elbow to Hangman’s head and an Irish whip, Page ducks and hits a big elbow. 10 gets the blind tag and is firing off with fists and chops, whip into the corner and a running bump kick. 01 whipped into the ropes and Hobbs kicks him in the back, double-team slam by Team Taz and a cover from Hobbs for two. Hobbs chokes 10 on the ropes and then sends him into the corner, 10 dodges a charge and comes off the ropes into a knee-lift.

PIP break and Hobbs with a big suplex, the Cage tags in for a stomp to the hand. 10 picked up and fights back, big Euro uppercut and he goes into the ropes but gets tripped and pulled out for an attack by Hobbs. Back in, Cage picks him up and hits a fallaway slam. Cover gets two. Cage is picking 10 apart, standing moonsault and a cover gets two. The rest of Team Taz is out now as Cage locks in a sleeper, but 10 gets to his feet and fights out of it. 10 off the ropes right into a dropkick, cover gets two. 10 up but hit with measured punches by Cage.

Back from PIP break and 10 continues trying to fight back but gets cut off. Kick to Cage’s head, but Cage manages to knock Page off the apron to prevent the tag. 10 dodges a shot and hits a pump kick to Cage, Hobbs tags in and goes after Page who dodges! Pump kick to Hobbs and Page tags in! Page with a big clothesline but nothing there, he goes for a fallaway slam with no luck. Page to the outside, caught by Cage but he ranas Cage into the ringpost! Hangman off the top and he takes down Hobbs for two. Hobbs and Page go back and forth, Hobbs with a big crossbody for two and 10 breaks it up. Cage in with a rana to 10 and a 619, Page takes out Cage and ducks a shot by Hobbs, nails one of his own and covers but Hobbs is under the ropes. 10 tagged in, big spinebuster. 10 is going for the full nelson, he tries to lock it in but gets backed into the corner. Cage tags in and takes out Page, Cage with a release German to 10, double-team High Low by Team Taz and a cover gets almost three! Hobbs tagged in now, and Hook gets in to distract the ref. Hobbs is thrown the belt by Starks but he throws it back. Starks decks Cage, and Cage is incensed. He chases Starks and 10 goes after Hobbs, but gets hit with a spinebuster. Cover is broken up by Page, who gets tossed to the outside. Hobbs grabs 10 and throws him tonto the ropes but 10 floats over, cutter! Buckshot Lariat and 10 covers for three!

Winner: Hangman Page and 10 (11:23)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Really good match here to close out the show. It sells the storyline with Cage’s dissolution from Team Taz well and gives the Dark Order a big win after the TNT Title match earlier. Everything was crisp and enjoyable to boot..

The Dark Order hit the ring to celebrate to close the show.

And with that, we’re done for the night!