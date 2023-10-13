Jeremy’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.12.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live Impact Wrestling coverage on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas, and I apologize for the delay here. We had some technical issues with Himanshu and I am stepping in to cover the show.

* We’re leaping right into the Impact World Tag Team Championship match.

Impact Tag Team Championship Match

The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

Trey and Rich Swannn start off in the ring and Trey charges but Swann hits him with a kick to the head. Callihan tags in and they knock Trey down. Callihan works over Trey’s legs, Swann in now and works over Trey, snapmare and kick to the back. Another snapmare and kick, Swannn keeps Trey on the ground and Sami tags in, wrenching on the face. Another tag to Swann who hits an uppercut, splash and a cover for two.

Trey pushes Sami in the corner and Wentz tags in, lungblower to Sami. Double team moves by the Rascalz, Zachary cover for two. Strikes by Trey and he goes up top, but Sami rolls out of the way and clotheslines Miguel. Tags in Swann and Wentz, Swann in hit with a superkick and a kick to Try, spin kick to Wentz and he tosses Trey into Wents. Senton dive out of the ring onto the Racalz and then back in for another dive.

Wentz cuts off Swann and hits a running knee, then pulls him upfor a superplex. Lazy cover and Wentz kicks Callihan on the apron as we go to break.

Back with the Rascalz double teaming Swann, Trey with a cover and then a headlock. Swann gets out of it and gets dropkicked. Wentz in now, he works Swann over until Sami manages to get the hot tag. He chock slams both champs, covers Trey for two. Swann up now, punches in the corner and bites!

Double bulldog/clotheslines take all four men out. Trey up and picks up Swann for a double-team blockbuster, cover for two. Trey grabs the title, ref grabs it but Trey has the spray as well. Swann ducks the spray and Wents gets hit! Callihan tags in, Cactus Driver 97, cover for a nearfall. Swann up top, he gets tripped up by Trey. Low blow to Sami by Wents, Hot Fire Flame, that’s it.

Winner: The Rascalz

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good match to kick off the show. The Rascalz are fantastic of course, and I’ve not been Sami’s biggest fan but he works well with Swann. I have no issues here.

* Kenny King is backstage and talks to Kenny King about how he can’t find Scott D’Amore anymore. Jean asks King why he keeps blaming every new rival he has, pointing out how he did it with Aldis, Hendry and Dreamer. And now they have a Heath problem. King says Heath now has a problem but it’s just them now and he’s going to atone for his sins. And his sins will leave his kids broke.

* Gia Miller asks KiLynn King about not being able to get along with Jody Threat last week. King says of course she’s not going to get along with Jody Threat because she’s selfish, a cancer and a fraud. She says Jody is acting like a good girl, and Santino walks in and says that King said it was a tire iron attack on Taylor Wilde, which no one knew beforehand. King tries to play it off but admits she attacked Wilde because she became dead weight. It’s no longer long live the Coven; it’s long live the King.

Jordynne Grace vs. Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango vs. Champagne Singh

We start off with Young and Singh locking up, and Jake and Dango doing the same. Grace joins in with Young to work on Sing but gets whiped across the corner into Dango, then back across into Singh. Dango and Singh bail to the outside, Grace goes after Jake and Young with kicks. They take her down with a bodyblock and then lock up in the ring against each other. They strike away at each other in the ring and sent each other into the corners. Young goes up and leaps but Jake moves, Singh and Dango attack as we go to break.

Back from break and Dango and Singh are attacked by Grace. They put her down and stomp on her in the corner. Dango whips Grace into the corner, Singh goes to do it as well. They go for the pin but stop each other, then hit a double back elbow.

Something back in the ring and nails Singh, but Dango attacks him from behind. Dango and Singh working Grace over again, they hit a delayed vertical suplex. Dango up top but Singh crotches him on the ropes. Grace up now and shoves Singh into Dango. Juggernaut Jackhammer on Singh, cover but Dango breaks it up. Jake in now and runs over Dango, spear in the corner! Powerbomb, but Singh tosses Jake and covers for two.

Something knocks Singh down and goes up top, he gets caught by Singh who goes for a superplex but Grace in with a powerbom. Last Dance, Young bodyslams Dango and goes up for an elbow drop for two but Bravo pulls him out. Oleg Prudius comes out and takes out Singh. He takes out Young and enters the ring, staring down Jake. Dango takes out Jake, and gets the pin.

Winner: Dirty Dango

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This followed the usual “a couple people in, a couple people out” of the multi-man match format. The storyline with Singh and Dango worked well and Prudius’ return gives Dango a nice boost. Not a must-see match, but far from bad.

* We get a vignette from Crazzy Steve. He says he’s amazed and disgusted by Tommy Dreamer and that’s why he stabbed Tommy and he will be Tommy’s Angel of Death. He says he’s not Black Taurus’ friend and will show him pain and misery next week.

* Mike Bailey is with Gia Miller and issues an open challenge next week before his match with Will Ospreay at Bound For Glory.

Courtney Rush vs. Tasha Steelz

We start off with a lockup0, wristlock by Rush. Steelz reverses, Rush gets out and reverses it. Counterwrestling continues until Rush slams Steelz down, then puts her in the corner and whips her accorss the ring. Up top, she gets distracted by Deonna which lets Steelz recover enough to avoid the dive. Steelz with a kick to turn the match around, and then hits the Three Amigos. She taunts Jessicka with some twerking, but gets rolled up for two. Steelz levels Rush for two of her own.

Rush into the ropes and gets clotheslined to the outside, she gets Rush in but gets pushed into the ropes, double clothesline. Rush is up and goes for a tag even though it’s not a tag match. She c lotheslines Tasha and bodyslams her, sharpshooter countered. Rush with some jabs and the Dusty elbow. Sharpshooter, Steelz gets to the ropes. Rush pulls her off but Steelz with double knees for two. Tasha goes for a charge, Rush dodges, Rush charges, Steelz dodges and hits a cutter for the win.

Winner: Tasha Steelz

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This felt like a standard match from both of these two, and that’s not a bad thing. It just never got into a higher gear. But still, I will never mind seeing them go at it..

* We get a vignette for Josh Alexander winning the World Title leading into his injury and title vacation. We then see Shalley’s World Title win and Josh’s return, which leads into their match for the title. We also see footage of their team-up in NJPW.

* Bully Ray and Steve Maclin are backstage and Bully says he has one question for Maclin. Two weeks ago Maclin called him soft. He asks if Maclin called him soft last week. He says he did. Bully Ray pats Steve’s chest and walks out.

* They run down the BFG card and next week.

Killer Impact Two of Three Falls Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Kazarian

First fall is pinfall. They start shoving and go into punches. Kazarian on the apron and hits a scissor kick to Eddie through the ropes. Back in with a slingshot senton, cover for one. Eddie takes over with a thumb to the eye, lift slam and chops in the corner. Eddie with kicks and a rope choke, Kazarian is fighting back and comes off the ropes into a back elbow. Eddie with a whip into the opposite corner and more chops. Kaz with a bodyslam to Eddie off the ropes, but Eddie up and hits the Boston Knee Party for three.

Eddie Edwards (1 – 0)

Second fall is by submission. Eddie talks some trash but comes in with a clothesline. Suplex and chops in the corner, followed by heatbutts. Kaz battles back with a back elbow and charges right into a spinning facebuster as we go to break.

We’re back and Eddie is laying in chops. Kaz fires back, he goes over the top on a back suplex and nearly gets a chickenwing. Eddie escapes and dumps Kaz to the floor. Eddie out and batters Kaz with chops, he argues with the ref and then chops Kaz some more. Kaz talks trash and chops Kaz against the ringbpost, Kaz’s chest is busted open. He manhandles Kaz and hits another chop.

Back in the ring and he grabs Kaz, pulling him out of the corner but Kaz back to his feet and fires back. He goes over Eddie’s back off the ropes and hits a clothesline. He locks in a leg submission but Eddie kicks out of it. Eddie goes up top for the Codebraker and goes for the single-leg Boston Crab. Kaz gets to the bottom rope for the brwak.

Eddie hits the backpack stunner — but Kaz with the chickenwing and Eddie taps!

Tie (1 – 1)

Final fall is Last Man Standing. Kaz leaps onto Eddie from the outside as they go to PIP break. Kaz stomps on Eddie on the outside and batters him around the ring. He goes under the and tosses chairs in, then kicks Eddie. He grabs a trash can and smashes Eddie with it, both men are busted open now. Another shot and a third, but Eddie isn’t down yet. Two more to the back and Edwards is finally down, and Kaz lays in with the trash can some more. The count begins, Eddie is up at eight.

Kaz runs Eddie over into a ringside attendant. Eddie up, Kaz is up at eight. Kaz is battering Eddie but Eddie with a belly to belly on the floor. Kaz up at six and he lays in punches but Eddie with another belly to belly. Kaz slow to get up, he gets there at eight.

Eddie rolls Kaz in and Kaz hita a slingshot cutter! He’s up at seven, Eddie falls out of the ring. Kaz follows and lays into Eddie, he grabs a cookie sheet and nails him with it. Table gets set up, but Eddie with a cheap shot and sets Kaz into the steel steps with a hip toss. Eddie goes for a Tiger Driver but Kaz blocks it and hits the Unprettier on the steps! Kaz pulls Eddie up for punches and a cookie sheet shot to the head. He sets Eddie on the table and goes uop top, but Alisha is here! She nails Kaz with a kendo stick and Eddie is in the ring, setting up chairs.

Eddie grabs Kaz and hits a superplex onto the chairs! Eddie grabs Kaz and tosses him to the floor, he sets up another table but then moves Kaz to the stage. Kaz with a low blow! He grabs Eddie for a Styles Clash! As the ref counts, Alisha attacks Kaz and goes to leap off the apron, but Kaz grabs her and puts her through the table!

Eddie attacks Kaz and rolls him in the ring. They’re on the apron and trading shots, Kaz grabs him — FADE TO BLACK through the table on the outside! The count starts, Kaz is up and Eddie isn’t!

Winner: Kazarian

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: You either like this kind of thing or you don’t. It was brutal enough with the bleeding to the chest from Kaz an the cookie sheets to the head (the latter I don’t like), and they threw it all out there. Kaz and Eddie work well together and it showed here. Good hardcore match, and a nice blow-off to the feud.

And with that, we’re done for the night!