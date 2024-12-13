Jeremy’s TNA Impact Review 12.12.24  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live TNA Impact coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and Himanshu had some technical issues tonight so you have me again. Sorry about that in advance! There’s a lot going on and it’s already going on, so let’s just get into it.

* We’re kicking off as we get ready for Final Resolution. And Moose is making his way down to the ring ahead of his match with KUSHIDA at Friday’s event. He gets a mic and says ever since he won the X-Division Title, everyone’s been asking him the same question: what is he going to do with the title? He’s a three-time World Champion, that makes the answer simple: he’s gonna make the title the most important in TNA.

He says let’s look at the landscape of TNA: the World Title is held by Nic Nemeth, one of the greatest wrestlers today. But no one is talking about him because everyone’s busy talking about Moose. Joe Hendry, the hottest act in wrestling right now, doesn’t have a title like him. And the TNA Tag Team Titles are held by the most decorated tag team in the history of wrestling: The Hardys. Once again, nobody is talking about them. And the truth is, he doesn’t need the people talking him or chanting his name. And when he’s done with the X-Division, he’ll go down as the greatest X-Division champion that’s ever walked in the doors —

HERE COMES CODY DEANER! He says he respects that Moose is X-Division Champion, but with all due respect he needs to shut his damn mouth. He says a few months ago he lost his way and his love for wrestling. He put the fate of his career in the hands of the people and let them make the decisions for him, and it’s the most fun he’s had in pro wrestling. He loves wrestling again because of the people.

Moose calls the people pathetic and imbeciles, and asks Cody if he’s forgotten that since he started wrestling to all the idiots he hasn’t won a match. Cody says he’s right, but he’s wrong about something: if he has the people behind him, he can win. Not only that, if he has the people of North Carolina behind him, he can beat Moose for the title.

Moose is laughing and says it’ll be the easiest decision ever. And the idiots don’t have to make it because you know why? He gives Deaner a boot and calls for a ref.

X-Division Championship Match

Moose vs. Cody Deaner

Moose delivers a boot to Deaner and tells the fans to chant his name. He delivers stomps and says “You hear them Cody?” He says he has dinner plans so it’s time to take the show home. Moose charges — Deaner sends him to the outside, then dives on him! He ducks a punch and sends Moose into the ringpost. Moose back in the ring, Deaner up top, he leaps but Moose catches him and Deaner slides out the back, rolling him up for two and hitting a backslide for two.

Moose catches him and picks him up for a suplex, but Deaner turns it into a small package for two. Moose back up and kicks him down, goes for the powerbomb but Deaner slides down and nails him, then hits a Sliced Bread for two! Deaner calls for the DDT but Moose counters into a uranage and then spears him for three.

Winner: Moose

Rating: **

Thoughts: Fine for a three-minute squash match.

* Gia Miller is with with First Class & Tasha Steelz and asks Tasha about challenging for the Knockouts Title, plus AJ challenging for the World Championship at Final Resolution. She asks how they’re feeling ahead of tonight’s six-person tag match. KC says they’re feeling good and Tasha says tonight is just a taste of what she’s giving Masha, and tomorrow is the full entree. She tells AJ to say what he’s doing to Nic Nemeth and AJ says tonight, tomorrow, doesn’t matter. This is the culmination of his life and he’s proved a lot of people wrong, so he’s putting his hands on Nemeth tonight and then tomorrow he’ll choke slam him, choke slam him again, and then once more because he feels like it, then walk out World Champion.

* Mike Santana says they’re back on the path of purpose, and he heads to FInal Resolution heading to the main event of Gene– here come the Northern Armory, walking through his shot. Josh Alexander says he didn’t see him there and knows Santana is angry because he ran through everyone, but so did he. He’s part of the iconic tag team that sent Santana packing the first time. Santana wants to get physical but Josh says it’s not happening here, and he can put Santana down at any time, and will do at Final Resolution.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

They circle to start and lock up. Rosemary with a wristlock, Xia flips out into a reversal and Rosemary gets to the ropes. Rosemary grabs Xia’s hair, Xia with a headlock takedown and Rosemary gets her shoulders on the mat for one. Back to their feet, Rosemary backs Xia into the corner for a couple of shots. She backs up and charges in, Xia gets a boot up and ranas Rosemary down, then hits a monkey flip out of the corner for two.

Headlock by Xia, Rosemary shoves her off and Xia into the ropes. She goes for a rana but Rosmary catches her and slams her down for two. Rosemary with mounted punches, then a sleeper. Xia tries to escape but Rosmary has it locked in, she eventually gets to her feet and Rosemary sands her into the corner, but Xia up and over. Rosemary puts Xia on the top but Xia fights her back and hits a crossbody off the second rope. Double clothesline about both are down!

Xia and Rosmary up, they trade shots and Xia takes over. Rosemary into the ropes and Xia with a couple clotheslines and a headscissors takedown. Rosemary in the corner, Xia runs in but Rosemary gets the foot up. Xia knocks Rosemary down on the corner and charges in with Broken Wings, a side Russian legsweep, cover gets two — and Xia with the crossface but Rosemary gets Xia’s shoulders on the mat for two.

Charging knee strike in the corner by Xia, she puts Rosemary on the top and goes for the bomb but Rosemary with an Upside Down. Rosemary lets go and is back in the ring, she charges but Xia with a drop-toe hold. Rosemary puts her in the corner but Xia fights out of it, rolls Rosemary up and bridges but Rosemary counters into a sleeper. Xia turns it onto a pin attempt but Rosemary into As Above, So Below for three.

Winner: Rosemary

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Very solid match here, Xia looked competitive but this was going to be a Rosemary win considering last week.

Rosemary beats down Xia post-match but Jordynne Grace is coming down! Rosemary runs off.

* Trent Seven is backstage on his phone and Gia walks up and tells him that he’s facing Ace Austin at Final Resolution. Trent asks how that’s possible, and says he’s already pinned Austin when he beat the Hardys. Austin walks up and says that Trent stepped on his interview so he’s doing the same. He says Seven cheated to win and what he did to Speedball is disgusting. He’d rather be with his partner right now but instead he’s here with him, and at Final Resolution he’ll see how the alphabet goes.

Leon Slater & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz

Lockup between Slater and Zach to start. Some counterwrestling gets us started up, Slater into the ropes and leaps over Wentz before locking in a wristlock. Wentz flips out of it and hits an armdrag, Kid tags in as does Trey. Trey off the top with an armdrag, then gets hit with an armsrag by Slater. Quad dropkicks and kippups as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Wentz covers Slater for two, then works over the shoulder. Slater tries to get up but is put down on the mat with a knee against his shoulder. Slater fights back and gets to his feet, punching out of it. Wentz with an inverted atomic drop and wraps his legs around the left arm to work it over. Slater gets his foot on the ropes for the break. Cover gets two.

Wentz with chops in the corner and tags in Trey, who charges into a boot. Slater fights off both Rascals and hits a cutter off the ropes! He gets the hot tag to Laredo, Wentz is in and gets hit with a backbreaker. Wentz in the corner, Kid with a forearm and a Michinoku Driver. Moonsault off the bottom turnbuckle, then the middle for two.

Kid pulls Wentz up and tags in Slater, double suplex but Wentz lands on his feet. Trey tags in, double Rascalz rana sends their opponents to the outside and they dive onto them. Kid and Slater get rolled in — and Laredo Kid dives on Try while Slater dives on Zach! Back in the ring, Trey flipped into a powerbomb, cover gets a nearfall!

Slater pulling Trey up, Trey fights it so he tags a forearm to the back. Slater with a nack suplex but Trey counters into a rana, Kid tags in but is put on the apron and Wentz kicks him. Tag by Trey, hangman’s senton, cover gets two but Slater breaks it up.

All four men get to their knees and trade punches, Kid and Slater take over but The Rascalz hit kicks! Slater with a leg lariat and he officially tags in, then goes up top. 450 Swanton but Trey moves and Wentz hits a superkick! They destroy Kid and hit the Soup Kitchen for three.

Winner: The Rascalz

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Acrobatics-heavy, high impact match that was fast-pace without being chaotic. Great work by all four men here, I have no issues with the win as it builds the Rascalz back up.

* The System talk about being one day away from Final Resolution and the Hardys vs. System rematch. Myers says they’ve existed for far too long and inspired them to put them through a table. JDC promises to show Slater how weird he can get, and Moose says the road to being the greatest X-Division Championship ever runs through tomorrow.

Jake Something & Hammerstone vs. PCO and Sami Callihan

Jake ambushes PCO by behind to no avail to start and gets battered. Jake tries for a hiptoss and gets clothesline. Callihan comes in and they hit a double overhead chop. Callihan begins to work over the shoulder and goes to yank on Jake’s fingers, bending them back. PCO tags in, Sami drives his head into Jake’s gut.

PCO with chops to the head, Jake whips him into the ropes and Hammerstone with a knee to the back. That distracts PCO to let Jake take over, Hammerstone tags in and they hit a double chokeslam. Hammerstone takes out a charging Sami and then beats PCO down before playing to the crowd. Jake tags back in, he and Hammerstone send PCO into the corner chest first and Jake chokes him against the middle rope for two. Big punch knocks PCO down, cover gets two.

PCO sent into the corner but comes out with a clothesline. Sami tags in and takes out Hammerstone, then beats on Jake with chops to the chest — and a bite to the nose! Hammerstome in, DDT and inverted side legsweep combo! He tags in PCO, PCO gets both opponents — double DDT. Callihan and PCO knock the heels out of the ring, they shove each other and Sami sends PCO into the ropes, he dives through and takes out Something. Jake rolled back in, STUNNER. Tag to PCO, he goes up and Hammerstone waffles him with the chair for the DQ.

Winner: Sami Callihan & PCO

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It’s about what you’d expect from a PCO and Callihan match.

After the match we get the 23 video again and a voice saying “It’s just a number.” Okay then.

Dani Luna vs. Heather By Elegance

We start off with Dani calling for a test of strength but holds the hand high and Heather can’t reach it. Lockup and Heather backed into the corner, ref calls for a clean break. Heather on the second rope and leaps over a charging Dani, but she is sent into the ropes and body blocked down. Dani with a splash on Heather in the corner, Heather gets a shot in but Dani plants her and hits a basement clothesline.

Heather to the outside Ash goes to give her some advice as the ref counts. Dani goes to dive but the concierge grabs her feet. The ref throws him out! Ash is besides herself on her knees as he is forced to go.

Heather hits Dani with a dropkick from behind and targets the knee. Rana to Dani, cover gets two. Heather works over the knee and kicks at Dani in the corner, she wraps the leg around the bottom rope and distracts the ref as Ash attacks Dani. Heather tries an Irish whip but Dani blocks it at first, Dani sent into the corner and Heather charges in but gets kicked down. Dani catches Heather off the second rope and slams her down. She picks Heather up, Heather escapes and hits a back elbow but Dani plants her with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two.

Dani grabs Heather in a waistlock, Heather tries to elbow free and escapes to the apron. She hangs Dani on the top rope, hits a moonsault from the middle turnbuckle for two. Heather goes after the leg but gets kicked back, she hits a couple strikes but is caught in a German suplex. Another! Heather on the apron, Dani grabs her and Ash tries to save her — Ash is about to be ejected but Jody Threat dives onto her! Heather with a roll-up for two but gets suplexed and planted with a powerbomb for three.

Winner: Dani Luna

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Quite good with a few hijinks that make perfect sense to the feud.

* Tom runs down the Final Resolution card.

Tasha Steelz & First Class vs. Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich & Nic Nemeth

Hendry starts off against Navarro, who clowns around a bit before they circle. AJ distracts Hendry and KC with a cheap shot. Into the ropes, Hendry takes KC down and picks him up for a Very Delayed Vertical Suplex. He spins KC around and slams him down for two. Nemeth tags in and locks in a hammerlock, he covers for two and then hits a fireman’s carry for two again.

Nemeth with a wristlock, KC flips out and armdrags Nemeth. He charges but gets put on the corner, hits an enzuigiri on Nemeth and goes up top, leaping but Nic dodges. KC showboats but turns around into a dropkick. Another dropkick by Nemeth, and he gets the crowed hyped — another dropkick before he tags in Masha.

Masha talks trash to KC, who tags in Tasha. They circle, Tasha hits a couple of strikes and charges but gets drop-toe held into the bottom rope, Masha off the ropes with a high-impact clothesline for two. Kicks by Masha, she goes into the ropes but KC with a knee to the back and Tasha kicks Masha down as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Tasha makes the hot tag to KC and Masha is unable to. KC cuts off Masha, but she fights free and hits a spinning backfist. Nic gets the hot tag and wipes out KC, neckbreaker by the champion! Nine elbowdrops in quick succession and the leaping elbow for a nearfall.

Nemeth preps for a superkick but Tasha distracts the ref and AJ pulls Nic down by the hair. KC tags in Francis, who chokes Nemeth against the middle rope. He grabs Nic and bends him back against the top rope, then lays in a forearm to the chest before shoving him into the hostile corner. AJ preps and charges in with a knee, flipping out of the ring. KC got the tag and covers for two-plus.

KC grabs Nemeth in a front facelock and shouts “Not Tonight!” before pulling him up. Nemeth fights out but comes off the ropes into a dropkick for two. AJ tags in and slingshots KC into a splash, then Nic eats a boot to the chest for two-plus. AJ grabs Nic in a chinlock, Nemeth fights to his feet and hits a Stunner to escape. AJ nails Nemeth with a shot to the dome and sends him into the corner. He manhandles the champ in the corner and walks out, charging into a boot. Nemeth leaps at AJ and is caught, he goes for the tag but instead hits a DDT!

Both men down, Nemeth and AJ both going for the tags — Hendry gets the hot tag! He lays out KC with clotheslines, catches him off a leap into a fallaway slam. AJ in now and Hendry ducks a shot, picks AJ up and hits a MASSIVE Fallaway Slam! He gets the crowd stomping and goes for the Standing Ovation on KC but AJ breaks it up. Hendry sends AJ over the top, Nemeth dives on AJ! KC with a kick to Hendry and knocks Masha off the apron — he is caught for an Attitude Adjustment.

Hendry tags in Nemeth, FAMOUSER! Cover gets two but Tasha breaks it up, so Masha sends Tasha to the outside and dives onto her! Nemeth lies in wait — KC fights back but is hit with the Danger Zone for three.

Winner: Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Competant main event that includes plenty of current and past heat.

AJ attacks Hendry on the outside and Tasha goes after Nemeth, but Masha pulls her off. AJ hits Nemeth with a spear and grabs Masha into a goozle! Masha bites AJ! Punches by Masha but Tasha hits a cutter. Nemeth is back and brawls with AJ but gets caught and planted with a Down Payment. AJ talks trash and picks Nemeth up — ANOTHER! And he isn’t done! He says this is for each fan and plants him AGAIN. AJ poses over Nemeth with the title.

And with that, we’re done for the night!