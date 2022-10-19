Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 10.18.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we have a RETURN OF THE WEDNESDAY NI–err, Tuesday Nighr War! Not really, because the idea of a “War” is stupid tribalistic grasping at nostalgia, but you know how that is. Anyway, tonight’s episode of NXT is a bit stacked as we head into Halloween Havoc this weekend. The O.C. are set to join Cameron Grimes in battle against The Schism, while Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will face Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade respective in “Pick Your Poison” matches before their clash on Saturday. We’ll also see Oro Mensah & Wes Lee team up against Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes, Alba Fyre take on Sonya Deville, Stacks vs. an opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing and Kevin Owens appearing to moderate a segment with Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov. That’s a lot to get into, and hopefully it will lead to a fun show tonight.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center — and HERE COMES THE JUDGMENT DAY! All four members are here tonight for Rhea’s match with Roxanne Perez.

Pick Your Poison Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

They circle a bit to start and man, the size differential is high. Lockup and Rhea sends Roxy through the ropes to the outside. She’s back in as the crowd chants “Rhea’s Gonna Kill You!” and Roxy with a waistlock, but she gets thrown off. Wristlock by Roxy, Rhea picks her up but she slides down maintaining the hold. Rhea grabs her by the head, sends her into the ropes and Roxy with a spinning rana attempt but Rhea stays up. A couple of big shots by Roxy but Rhea just clotheslines her down.

Rhea slams Roxy back into the corner and drives her shoulder into the gut. Roxy tries to fight back but gets knocked to the ground. Rhea picks her up and throws her into the ropes, nailing her in the kidneys on the bounce off. She does it again against the adjacent rope, and then goes for a third but Roxy comes off with a few shots before she gets kicked down. Roxy goes up on Rhea’s shoulders and turns it around to rana Rhea out of the ring! Roxy goes for a dive, Rhea moves but Roxy slides out and nails her. Rana attempt off the apron but Rhea catches her, puts her on her shoulders and slams her face-first into the apron as we go to PIP break!

We’re back from break and Ripley has Roxy in a bodyscissors. Roxy pushes Rhea’s shoulders to the mat for two, and Rhea responds by just beating on the back of Roxy’s head. She talks trash to Roxy and holds her on the mat, going for a stomp but Roxy misses. Rhea charges in but gets drop toe-held, Roxy now with kicks and a couple of Euro uppercuts. She tries to whip Rhea but that gets blocked, she goes into the ropes and spins over Roxy into a submission. Rhea blocks it but Roxy with a jawbreaker.

Charging Euro uppercut, she goes in again and Rhea moves. Rhea charges in but Roxy moves and Rhea hits her shoulder on the apron, going out of the ring. Roxy dives on Rhea! Rhea rolled in, Roxy goes up top but Rhea decks her. Chop to the chest, Rhea goes up to the second rope and beats on Roxy, then goes for a superplex but Roxy battles free and slides down! She climbs up, super hurricanrana! Cover for two.

Roxy with forearms to Ripley, a dropkick to send her into the corner. Roxy charges in but gets caught, picked up and slammed face-first into the mat. Cover for two. Riptide but Roxy slides down the back, Pop Rocks but Rhea escapes. Roxy is distracted by Dominik, she turns around and gets nailed by Ripley. The Riptide finishes it.

Winner: Rhea Ripley (12:46)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid match to start us off. Ripley was always gonna win, but Roxy acquitted herself very well and played the underdog babyface role well. Good stuff all around.

* The O.C. is backstage with Grimes and Anderson says The Schism is serious business. Grimes says the Schism have been given him trouble but he has the hottest tag team on his side. Gallows asks why they accepted his offer; Grimes says it’s because he has ALL THAT PAPER! Anderson say they love the paper, but more importantly they want to go TO THE MOON!

* Stacks and a crutch-using Tony D come out. Tony says tonight is a big night, and Stacks is ready to throw down. He says Stacks is looking strong and tells Stacks to help him into the ring. Tony says before he introduces Stacks’ opponent, remember this match is about earning respect. Stacks says he’s ready, and Tony introduces — the opponent when they come back from break.

* We’re back and Grasyon Waller is asked by McKenzie about his match with Apollo Crews. Waller says the tricks end at Halloween Havoc and he beat him before. He says he blinded Crews with his star power and he’s going to make sure Crews is out of NXT. Suddenly, Chucky appears on the screen and tells Waller to shut his mouth and listen. The match is a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match. Chucky tells Waller not to fear the Wheel; it’s his friend to the end! Waller is freaked out and jets.

* Tony is ready to announce Stacks’ opponent — SHINSUKE NAKAMURA IS HERE! That fucking theme song never gets old, I tell you.

Stacks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Stacks opens up with a kick to Nakamura and a shot to the head, followed by a headlock. Nakamura sends Stacks into the ropes for a kneelift and axe kick to the back of the head. Nakamura chokes Stacks against the ropes and snaps him down, cover for two.

Nakamura with a front suplex and a knee to the side, followed by a couple more. Kicks to the thigh and now to the face, he knocks Stacks down and soaks in some cheers before going for one more kick — but Stacks blocks it and fires off with Euro uppercuts. Snapmare and an elbowdrop, cover for two.

Stacks with a headlock, Shinsuke gets up and slides down Stacks back, off the ropes for a flying kick! He blocks a shot and lays in the strikes, enzuigiri to drop Stacks! Nakamura charges in, Stacks gets his feet up but gets spun into the ropes and Nakamure slides through the ropes with a German suplex, cover for two.

Stacks fights out of a sleeperhold and goes for a clothesline but Nakamura flips through into an armbar! Stacks escapes and hits a bit spinning elbow. He comes off the ropes but misses a shot, Nakamure takes him out and then kicks him through the ropes to the floor. Nakamura slides out and shares a look with Tony. He rolls Stacks in and follows — Stacks is saying to bring it and the Kinshasa finishes it.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura (5:22)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Again, the result wasn’t in doubt here. This was the Nakamura show, with Stacks getting to show a little heart here and some offense. Can’t complain too much about this.

Afterward, Tony says Stacks showed guts he didn’t know that he had, and he’s proud of Stacks.

* Nathan Frazer and Axiom are talking about their last match in their Best of Three and Axiom says they brought the best out of each other. Axiom says he’ll be cheering for Frazer in the match.

Robert Stone and Von Wagner come in and Von says too bad you don’t get titles for being internet darlings and their matches will mean nothing because no one is stopping him from winning the title.

Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

Lockup to start, Fyre is backed into the corner and comes out into a shove. She shoves SOnya back, they counter each other’s shots until Fyre knocks Deville down. Chop to the chest, whip across the ring and a splash in the corner. Fyre goes up to the second rope but gets yanked off, Devile with a kick to the head and cover for two.

Sonya sends Alba into the corner hard, she goes to do it again but Alba reverses it. Fyre with chops to Sonya’s chest, front drop suplex and a kick to the chest. Fyre goes up top but drops down to take out Toxic Attraction as they get involved. She goes for an Alba Bomb on Jayne, Gigi makes the save. Fyre manages to roll Sonya up for three.

Winner: Alba Fyre (2:09)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Disappointingly short and nothing match that was just there for the angle.

The three beat on Alba after the match — and here comes Mandy! Mandy’s back to blonde hair. She says Alba made the wrong decision abducting her. She says she’s fighting fire with fire at Halloween Havoc. Fyre gets free and takes a bat to all three, Mandy enters the ring but gets the bat in her throat. Rose escapes and Alba grabs the title, taunting Mandy with it.

* Wes Lee thanks Ora Mensah for helping him last week. Ora says he’s sick tagging with Lee — and here come Melo and Trick! They’re brawling in the back — and it spills out to the ramp. Referees separate them.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee & Ora Mensah

The matchup began during the break because FYTW. Trick and Lee are in the ring and Lee gets decked before Melo tags in — but so does Mensah, who leaps off the top with a dropkick, then hits a leaping stomp to the head. Springboard but Trick trips him and tags in to stomp away at Mensah. Mensah nails Trick and Melo tags in, but Lee gets the hot tag and takes it to Melo. Big kick in the corner and a bulldog, Lee goes up top and Trick shoves him off the top.

Mensah knocks Trick off the apron and attacks him as in the ring, Melo hits the leaping lungblower. BIG Rocker Dropper off the top and Lee’s head got PLANTED for three.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams (2:39)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Yeah, that happened.

Melo and Trick attack Ora after the match but he fights back, Wes Lee joins in and they leap onto Trick on the outside, but Melo leaps on them. Von Wagner comes out and takes out Melo, but Nathan Frazer is on the top and leaps onto Von.

* Gacy and The Schism say Grimes have been running away from their open eyes and ran into the arms of the Club. Gacy says Grimes is an example of the hypocrisy and the O.C. are formidable but they’ll tear Grimes down regardless.

* Bron is with McKenzie and says that Ilja started it last week and he finished it and will do it again if he has to tonight. He puts over the Kevin Owens Show, saying he’s always watched it.

Schism vs. Cameron Grimes & The O.C.

Reid starts off with Grimes, Reid sent into the ropes and tripped. Grimes shot into the ropes and runs Reid over, he hits a short knee and Reid takes in Fowler. Grimes lays into Fowler in the corner with kicks and then whips him into the opposite corner, Reid saves him and Fowler clotheslines Grimes. Reid tags in and the two stomp down Grimes, Gacy calls for the tag but Grimes nails him. Fowler tags in, and Grimes hits them both with a dropkick.

Anderson tags in and sends Fowler into the corner, chop to the chest. Irish whip, Fowler knocked down for a one-count. LG tags in, he pounds on Fowler in the corner. Short-arm clothesline and an elbowdrop followed by a couple more, cover for two.

Anderson tags in, shot to Fowler’s gut. Euro uppercut by Anderson, Fowler manages to tag in Reid and Reid with a knee to the back. Anderson goes after Reid and gets knocked out of the ring by Fowler, Reid beats on him a bit and rolls him into the ring for another shot. Anderson to the outside, Fowler sets him up and Reid goes over the ropes for a Demolition Elimination and The Schism hug.

Back in the ring, Reid is tagged in and stomps Anderson in the side. Anderson is fighting back, they trade blows and Anderson catches Reid coming off the ropes with an uppercut. Grimes tags in, high crossbody and a cover but Fowler breaks it up. Everyone enters the ring but the babyfaces send the Schism to the outside as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Fowler snapmares Grimes over. Gacy tags in and wrenches on Grimes’ neck as he yells at him. Gacy batters Grimes, then sends him into the ropes but Grimes with a crossbody and cover for two. Gacy right back in the attack, he sends Grimes into the corner and hits short clotheslines against the turnbuckles. Gacy talks trash to Grimes, who responds with shots but gets pushed into the hostile corner. Gacy with a uranage attempt but Grimes reverses into an armdrag and then hits the 180 flip crossbody.

Gacy tags in Fowler, who knocks Anderson off the apron. Grimes however is able to tag in Gallows who beats the tar out of both of The Dyad. Diving shoulder tackle to Fowler, superkick feint to Reid and then a real one, and a spinebuster to Fowler. Anderson tags in, Magic Killer broken up by Reid. It breaks down into chaos, Gacy nails Grimes but gets hit by a neckbreaker from Anderson. It devolves into chaos but Anderson with a spinebuster, Magic Killer, pin.

Winner: Cameron Grimes & The O.C. (11:55)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: That was one of Schism’s best matches in a while. The O.C. looked great and worked well with Grimes, it was chaotic but fun.

* McKenzie asks Veer backstage about what he said to Sanga. Veer says everyone wants to know everyone else’s business but what he said was for Sanga and no one else. Sanga walks in and says “Brother, I’m ready to listen.” Veer says he knew Sanga would and they walk off.

* We get a vignette for Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, as well as Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. We then see the four of them signing their contract for next week. Zoey Starks says the champs think they’re not a tag team but they’ve proven they are. Chance says it’s easy to be a team when you win; let’s see what happens when they lose.

Vic Joseph interviews both Julius Credd and Damon Kemp remotely and Julius says that he’s been dealing with pressure his whole life and has looked after his brother his whole life, so he’s nervous but is going to use everything he can to crush this clown. He recounts everything Kemp has done, and Kemp says there’s two sides to Julius Creed: athlete and champion, but also an arrogant loser who’s jealous of him.

Julius asks what Damon has to be jealous of, saying he has nothing to show for himself and is an arrogant clout chaser. Damon says on Saturday it isn’t an MMA or amateur wrestling match. It’s am ambulance match and maybe he’ll just hit Julius in the back with a chair the way he did Brutus. Julius says Damon peaked in high school and isn’t even the best in his own family. Damon says he’s going to prove he’s better than Julius at Hallowen Havoc.

Damon says it’s the culmination of a cancer that’s plagued him that will come to an end at HH. Damon says that Brutus will be on the unemployment line after the PPV.

* Alicia Taylor introduces the host of Hallowen Havoc: SHOTZI! Shotzi is back in NXT for the night with her tank! She gets a mic and gets in the ring, saying “SUPRISE!” She laughs and basks in the “Welcome Home” chants, saying if there’s one WWE Superstar that screams Halloween, it’s her. She says she hosted HH in 2020 and it was one of the most horrifyingly badass days of her life. So Saturday they have to go even more balls to the wall. She gets the final piece of her costume on Friday when she and Raquel win the Tag Titles, and then she’ll make this year’s HH the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.

Here comes Xyon Quinn. Xyon welcomes Shotzi back but says if she wants Saturday night to be box office, he’ll co-host. He says she might wonder how he has the time of day, but he’ll free up his schedule. Shotzi is about to respond when Quincy Elliott comes out. He introduces himself and says he’s a big fan of Shotzi as a ballsy girl who isn’t afraid to step on toes. And as much as he’d like to see Xyon in a Halloween costume, she needs a bonafide scream queen like the Super Diva.

Shotzi has a killer idea: they’re about to have a match so winner gets to co-host. Elliot sends Quenn out of the ring as we go to break.

Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

Again we’re joined in progress because FYTW. Quinn clotheslines Elliott and covers for two. Quinn locks in a sleeper, but Elliott elbows his way out and lays in shots to Quinn. Quinn into the ropes and gets run over, Elliot off the ropes for a diving shoulder tackle, then puts Quinn in the corner and decks him.

Quinn charges in again but gets taken down with a big boot. Quinn goes for a Samoan Drop but Elliott drops Quinn to the mat, he goes for a splash off the ropes but Xyon moves. Quinn rolls out of the ring and goes for something on the timekeeper’s table but backs off with Hank Walker there. Eilliot with the Banzai Drop for the pin.

Winner: Quincy Elliott (2:43)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Another nothing match here, Elliott isn’t great in the ring yet and Quinn didn’t match up very well with him.

* It’s Chase U time! Thea Hail is upset that Kiana James beat her but Bodhi says Chase will get her another match. Thea gets her rabid wombat mode but Chase tells her to calm down and then gives a lesson on Halloween Havoc’s history through WCW and NXT. His favorite is Rey vs. Eddie. But there’s bad too: the Yeti and the Chamber of Horrors. Their homework is to watch the show — and Chucky interrupts. Bodhi loses his shit on Chucky but Andre says he doesn’t want to do that. Chucky unleashes a bleeped tirade on Bodhi and calls it a teachable moment. Thea says “What the [BLEEP]?”

* Pretty Deadly welcome Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to their first contract signing but discount their chances. Blade and Enofe say they’re winning next week.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

– NXT Womens’ Tag Tema Title Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

Pick Your Poison Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Cora Jade

Cora dodges a lockup attempt to start and ref backs Raquel up. They nearly lock up and start talking shit, Cora with a kick to Raquel, who responds by knocking Cora down. Hard whip into the corner and then across the ring into the other corner, Cora picked up for a Snake Eyes into the turnbuckle. Jade to the outside, Raquel follows and hits a BIG slap to the chest against the commentary booth.

Cra tries to escape, Raquel grabs her and goes for the slap but Cora moves and Raquel hits the table. Back in and Cora goes apeshit on Raquel before hitting a double stomp. She charges at Raquel in the corner but gets kicked down. Raquel grabs Cora, but backs off when Cora grabs the pipe. Cora swings with the pipe, Raquel catches it and NAILS Cora with it for the DQ.

Winner: Cora Jade (2:43)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Fun for what it was, but it was short and there for the angle alone.

Roxy comes out and attacks Jade, getting her in the ring. Superkick to Cora, Roxy is handed the pipe but Cora bails screaming.

* Vic and Booker run down the Halloween Havoc card.

* It’s time for the Kevin Owens Show! Here comes the man himself to the ring, rocking a Dusty Rhodes T-Shirt. He hugs Booker and gets in the ring as we go to break.

* Javi is playing poker backstage and Jensen is excited about the KO Show. He talks with Briggs, Fallon Henley and Indi about their drinking game and Ikemen Jiro walks up. Someone does a handstand walk through and they get hyped. Okay then.

* Bron Breakker is coming out to the ring now, and he steps into the ring where JD and Ilja already are. Owens and Bron shake hands and Bron poses with the title before taking a seat.

Owens gets a “KO” chant and then welcomes everyone to the Kevin Owens Show. He says he got a call from HBK asking to come and host the show with the three NXT Championship competitors. And considering he’s the reason KO became a wrestler, he’s not going to tell HBK no. “You’re welcome, Shawn!” He says his role is actually to keep the peace, make sure no mayhem ensues and no one wreaks Havoc. But he doesn’t like his odds, because it seems like someone in this ring has been stirring the pot who is nothing more than a huge, creepy weirdo — namely, JD McDontGoogleMe.

He asks JD what his deal is, and JD says Kevin can call him what he wants because in four days he’ll be calling him NXT Champion. He says he has been on his best behavior and Ilja is the one who attacked Bron, while Bron speared Ilja. They can pound their chest about who’s the toughest guy in NXT, but he’s aiming for a different title.

Ilja says he was aiming for JD, but hitting Bron wasn’t a mistake. He says in that moment when he stood over Bron, he realized Bron was human and saw a chink in the armor of a great warrior. That bullet wasn’t meant for him, but he’ll feel it again at Halloween Havoc and he’ll recapture the title that should have been his in the first place.

Bron says over his dead body. He says he felt the Torpedo Headbutt and Ilja reigned in NXT UK, but he speared Ilja down. It’s unfortunate that Ilja had to give up the title, but that’s just too damn bad.

Owens says he sees what’s going on: JD is trying to get to the point where Ilka and Bron tear each other apart so he can come in and win the title. Owens says they can’t let that happen because no one — not him, any other former champion, the fans, even JD’s mom want him to be champion.

JD says he doesn’t need Kevin’s approval, nor the fans’. He doesn’t need a friend or a dog. He says Ilja may have ran him out of NXT UK, but he’s spent every second thinking of how to torture Ilja’s soul, and he realizes it’s seeing JD with the title. Kevin says “Who talks like that?” Ilja says that JD is the leech sucking the life out of everything and JD will always be a contender, but never ever a champion.

Bron says he’ll put Ilja’s ass in the same category as him, and Ilja says Bron lost the title in his last triple threat. So why doesn’t Bron try to put him in that category right now? Bron and Ilja star off and KO says “Shawn, Buddy I tried.” He exits the ring and tells them to continue, and Bron and Ilja end up in a pull-apart brawl as JD watches with a smile. Bron spears a security guy, Ilja Torbedo headbutts Bron and then headbutts JD! Ilja holds the title up — AND AUSTIN THEORY IS HERE?? Theory teases cashing in Money in the Bank as Ilja poses with the title.

And with that, we’re done for the night!