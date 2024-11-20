Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.19.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as ever, and tonight we’re barreling ahead toward NXT Deadline early next month. Tonight we will find out Trick Williams’ next opponent AND the fate of Chase U as Andre Chase buts his school on the line against Ridge Holland in a #1 contenders match for the NXT Championship. Plus we have more Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers as Stephanie Vaquer and Jaida Parker go one-on-one, Zaria battles Wren Sinclair, and Nathan Frazer takes on Eddy Thorpe. Tony D’Angelo will take on Brooks Jensen as Shawn Spears eyes Tony D’s NXT North American Championship, and Karmen Petrovic teams with Ashante “Thee” Adonis to face Brinley Reece and Dion Lennox in mixed tag team action. Sounds like a solid show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE at the Capitol Wrestling Center and the Chase U section is ginormous. We’re kicking off with our first Iron Survivor Qualifier of the night.

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer are WALKING backstage. Axiom is worried about the tag team division but Frazer is focused on his match. He says he isn’t worried but Gallus appear behind them and Axiom says he is.

Iron Survivor Qualifier

Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

All the tag teams are in the arena watching in various strategic positions. Frazer and Eddy lockup, Frazer with a wristlock and works the arm over. Eddy flips through and reverses, and Frazer flips through and puts Eddy on the mat. Eddy knocks Frazer down and they’re both up. Eddy ducks a lunge for a waistlock into a front facelock. Back to their feet, side headlock by Thorpe, Frazer shot into the ropes and picks up speed for the BIG dropkick!

Arm drag by Frazer he’s distracted by Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe at the announcer’s booth. He’s shot into the ropes by Eddy who hits a crossbody and then a running kneelift to the gut. Frazer sent into the corner, kick by Thorpe and then another in the next corner. Rapid kicks and a whip across the ring, Frazer up and over, handsprings and a drop-toe hold to slam Eddy face-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Snapmare by Frazer and a somersault facebuster, cover gets two. Frazer with snap suplex for another two.

Frazer is distracted by Gallus, Thorpe floats over a suplex and gets a two-count. Frazer rolls him up for two, they go into the ropes for a mutual crossbody. The tag teams are getting closer as we go to break.

We’re back and Eddy has Frazer in an abdominal stretch as the tag teams are now ringside. Thorpe off the ropes but Frazer trips him, springboard dive missed but he hits the springboard inverted atomic drop and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Frazer up top but Eddy crotches him on the turnbuckle. He climbs but gets back elbowed down, he is distracted and Eddy with a takedown off the top and brainbuster for a nearfall.

Eddie sends Frazer into the corner and charges but is hit with a rana. He falls to the outside and the tag teams start brawling — Frazer DIVES on all of them! Eddy slams Frazer into the ring and nails Axiom, then hits a rapid-fire kick sequence. Frazer counters with a Twist of Fate, Phoenix Splash and the win.

Winner: Nathan Frazer (10:36)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: This was overbooked obviously but it played well into the overall storylines and, to no surprise, the in-ring action was impeccable.

The brawl continues immediately after the match and everyone is fighting with officials breaking it up.

* We get a vignette where Andre Chase talks about how Chase U was intended to be a place where people belonged, and along the way it turned into what it is. He gets what’s at stake but says Chase U was built on risks. It started with him and Thea and built from there. They got an MVP in Duke, Thea got her first win, they sold out a calendar twice — due to the consequences of his own actions, but still, twice! Chase U saw Riley break out and Thea win a battle royale to challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship. And they won tag team gold. The lessons they’ve shared, the moments they’ve made are part of them and they’re not going away. He’ll be damned if he lets anyone take away his family. Tonight he rights all Ridge’s wrongs and becomes a #1 contender.

* Giulia says it’s been a but more than two months since she came to America and it’s very different here but she’s enjoying it. She says she’s learning a lot about American culture and NXT is learning about her. When she began she had no martial arts experience and just what she knew to fight on the streets. She says the fans of Japanese pro wrestling described her as a Beautiful Madness. After she qualifies for Iron Survivor, she’ll win the match and see Roxy soon.

* Kelani is anxious backstage with Robert Stone and Stevie Turner and says she has to compete against the best. She tells them to tell Ava she wants Guilia in an Iron Survivor qualifier next week.

NXT Iron Survivor Qualifier

Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Circle and lockup, Jaida picks Vaquer up for a bodyslam. Back up, Stephanie with a waistlock, Jaida counters into a wristlock and works the shoulder. Vaquer flips through and reverses, Jaida flips it around and knocks Vaquer down with shoulderblocks. Vaquer into the ropes and Jaida runs her over, then picks her up to her feet. Vaquer into the corner, Jaida charges but Vaquer moves and rolls Jaida up for two. Roll-up with a bridge for two more.

Vaquer wraps up Jaida’s arm to work the shoulder, then stands and stomps it. Jaida puts Stephanie in the corner and charges, but Vaquer with a headscissors and bends back over the ropes for four. She dives at Jaida but gets caught! Jaida with a backbreaker, then sets Vaquer on the middle rope — Tear Drop! We’re on break.

We’re back as Jaida hits a backstabber on Vaquer and gets a two-count. Jadia puts Vaquer against the ropes, Vaquer comes back with a shot and comes off the ropes but is nailed in the lower back. Big suplex from Jaida gets two. Bow and arrow submission and she sits down on the shoulders for a moment, then goes back to the traditional version. Vaquer gets to her feet and turns it around — but Jaida reverses again and hits a kidney shot.

Chinlock by Parker, Vaquer gets up and nails Jaida. Eat Defeat! She backs up into the corner and charges in — double knee-strike to Jaida! She wraps up the headscissors and slams Jadia’s head into the mat multiple times, cover gets two-plus. Vaquer goes for a powerbomb but Jadia counters — Falcon Arrow for a nearfall!

Jaida with an inverted facelock, she pulls Vaquer up but Vaquer rolls through and pins Jadia for two. Jaida with a gourdbuster and she goes for the Drive By — but Lola distracts her! Vaquer with the superkick and a double underhook backbreaker for three.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (11:07)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good match by both of these women. Vaquer is adapting to the NXT style well and she clicked great against Jaida. Obviously Vaquer was moving ahead and Lola getting involved was a good way to do it.

* Dion Williams shouts out OSU while prepping with Brinley Reece and they get pumped up. Brinley says it’s their game time.

* Earlier today, Roxy posted a video from the beach and said she’s taking a day off, and wishes the Iron Survivor Qualifiers luck to win the chance to lose to her. Sol Ruca shows up and tells her to enjoy the day off because she’ll see her after Deadline.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

Lockup to start, Brooks backed into the ropes, they jockey for position around the ring. Tony with a side headlock, he’s shot into the ropes and runs Jensen over. Bodyslam by Tony D and back into the headlock. Brooks backs him into the ropes for the break and nails Tony. Irish whip, Tony comes out with a forearm and talks trash as he punches Brooks.

Into the ropes, Brooks wraps in a sleeper. They go to the ground and Brooks keeps it on, back to their feet and Tony causes the break in the corner. Tony charges into a shot from Brooks, who drops Tony throat-first into the top rope. he picks Tony apart with kicks and hits a double axehandle blow to the downed Tony for two.

Headlock by Brooks, Tony fights to his feet but Brooks jumps on his back and keeps the sleeper on. Tony drops onto his back — but Brooks keeps the sleeper on! He locks in the bodyscissors but Tony is able to get to his knees. He gets to his feet and runs into the ropes, sending Brooks over the top but also crotching himself. He goes out to nail Brooks, throws him in and comes in for some punches and a belly-to-belly. WHip into the ropes, spinebuster countered into a LUNGBLOWER for a nearfall!

Brooks with a boot to the face, he comes off the ropes — SPINEBUSTER finishes it.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (4:25)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid match for four and a half minutes. Tony had to get the win obviously as the feud here is Spears and Tony.

Post-match Spears offers a hand, Tony accepts it — and of course, Brooks chop blocks Tony.

* Karmen and Ashante are prepping backstage and Ashante says they’re finna lose tonight just like OSU is on Saturday. Ashante says Karmen looks good in crimson and grey and Karmen says he looks good too. A beat later they get to business and Karmen says they need to win, and walks off. Ashante says “Here we go…”

* Lexis King is backstage talking about how he didn’t get off to the best start but he’s trying to be the best Lexis King he can, and his efforts are starting to pay off. It’s revealed he’s talking with Yoshiki Inamura and Inamura gives a thumbs up. King walks off, Josh Briggs asks what that was about and he says he doesn’t know but NXT is crazy. We see the tag teams battling backstage.

Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece vs. Karmen Petrovic & Ashante Thee Adonis

The ladies start it off, but — no, Lennox tags in so it’s the guys. Wait no, Karmen tags in so it’s the ladies. No, it’s the guys. Someone wrestle, please. It’s the ladies and Brinley sneaks in a roll-up for two, and another.

Wristlock by Brinley, reversed by Karmen. Brinley knocks Karmen down and the guys tag in — Dion with a big hiptoss and another. Ashante sent into the ropes but kicks Dion when he drops the head and hits a dropkick. Ashante into the ropes and a backdrop by Dion, he charges in and hits Ashante in the corner with a clothesline. Dion into the ropes again, he nearly collides with Karmen and Ashante takes him down, then lays in mounted punches. Charging knee to the head, Dion into the ropes and hits a BIG lariat!

The ladies tag in, Brinley comes in hot and hits a handspring clothesline. Karmen up on Brinley’s shoulder but slides down for a two-count. Brinley almost runs into Ashante, stops up short, slaps Ashante and gets laid out with a roundhouse kick for three.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic & Ashante Thee Adonis (3:48)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Too rushed and clunky, this just did nothing for me.

* Ridge is backstage with Sarah Schriber and asks if we enjoyed the trip down Chase U Lane? He says he took them all out and Chase has more guts than brains. After tonight, Thea, Duke and Riley will be floundering without a father figure to hold them down. He says Chase made the wrong gamble, he’s going to Deadline and Chase U is going to die.

* We get a vignette highlighting the Iron Survivor Challenge.

NXT Iron Survivor Qualifier

Wren Sinclair vs. Zaria

Wren ducks a lockup and gets a waistlock, but Zaria reverses it and slams Wren down. She grabs Wren for a powerbomb but Wren goes down the back and rolls Zaria up for one. Wren is pumped up by Dempsey and leaps at Zaria, who catches her. Wren escapes and tries for a sunset flip but is grabbed and slammed into the corner. Vertical suplex RIGHT into a brainbuster for two.

Zaria grabs Wren and gets her on her shoulders, but Wren slides off and hits a dropkick. Zaria ducks a second dropkick, goes for a suplex but Wren counters into a roll-up for two. Zaria clotheslines her over the top and goes with her to the floor. She grabs Wren and rolls her in, then stares off with Dempsey — and Wren dives through the ropes onto Zaria! She rolls Zaria in and follows — but strikes! Whip reversed, Wren with a big clothesline. Dropkick into the corner! Double underhook — but Zaria counters with a clothesline.

Zaria picks Wren up, but Wren rolls her up for two-plus. Zaria is up and runs into a back elbow, Wren leaps over Zaria but gets SPEARED into next week. F5 finishes it.

Winner: Zaria (4:11)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Fine for a four minute match. Wren looked more competitive than I would have expected but this was Zaria’s to win.

* Fatal Influence WALKS backstage.

* Tony D is angry in the medical room and tells Ava that he wants Spears next week. Eddy Thorpe walks up and says the tag team chaos cost him. Ava says if Tony gets cleared he can get his rematch. She tells Eddy there’s nothing she can do about his match and he’s pissed.

* Fatal Influence is in the ring! Jacy says that they knew NXT had the strongest women’s division before anyone else and have always been ahead of the curve, and they were going to make sure they were on top of it. Fallon says you get to the stop and stay there by holding a title. She says everyone is talking about the Iron Survivor when they should be talking about what she did last week. Jazmyn says they shut up Kelani, and Fallon says she plans to be a fighting champion and throws out an open challenge for next week. It’s next week because they need time to find an opponent —

META-FOUR IS HERE! Lash says that if there’s going to be an open challenge next week, the Meta Girls will have a piece of that. Jacy and Jazmyn exit the ring and Nikkita walks out and says that Lash had her chance at gold at Crown Jewel. She says she’ll see Fallon next week — and Rizzo attacks Lyons! It turns into a locker room-clearing brawl. Fallon is left in the ring — and Tatum Paxley walks up behind her! Psycho Blade! She poses with the title over Fallon.

* Brooks and Spears are backstage and Spears says that’s exactly what he wanted. Nico walks in and says the title match is set.

They walk off and Karmen and Ashante are there being cute. Karmen says they did a good job together. Ashante says outside the ring as well? They get close and Lyons walks up, saying she is waiting for that text back. Karmen walks off and Ashante says he didn’t text Nikkita!

* Another vignette for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

* Tonight’s NXT Spotlight is on Ethan Page. He says he’s most excited bout the Iron Survivor for the title shot you get from winning. He knows no one wants to see Page challenge for the title again, but that’s when he’s at his best. He sees the angles, he picks his moments and spots and it doesn’t matter when he enters because he’ll win. All he needs to do is qualify next week.

* Nathan Frazer says it would be interesting if he qualified, but Axiom says he won’t because he’s the opponent. Frazer is shocked and Axiom says Frazer didn’t seem worried about the tag teams. Frazer says he’s excited, unlike how Axiom was for him. But what happens if they end up in the match together?

Set For Next Week:

– NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley

– Iron Survivor Qualifier: Kelani Jordan vs. Giulia

– Iron Survivor Qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Axiom

* One more Chase U segment. Chase says it’s the biggest match in his career and put things in perspective. Chase U has never been conventional and he would like to apologize for being hard on them — FOR ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! There’s two things certain in life: he’s going to give Ridge Holland an Andre Chase-sized ass whupping. And he’s on his way to NXT Deadline.

NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match

Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

Ridge charges right at the bell but Chase dodges and lays in the strikes. Chase into the ropes, kicks Ridge in the hand and puts him in the corner. Whip out of the corner reversed by Ridge into a belly-to-belly. A second belly-to-belly follows, and Ridge beats on Chase before covering for two.

Chase fights back but gets knocked down and hit with an overhead belly-to-belly. Ridge mocks the Chase U section, then hits another overhead belly-to-belly, cover gets one. Ridge with a kick to the head before he comes out of the ring and pulls back the mats from the floor next to the ring! Chase U watches from behind, Ridge with a powerbomb to the concrete but Chase grabs onto the ropes, escapes and kicks Ridge from the apron, then hits a senton off the apron as we go to break.

We’re back and Chase is down in the ring as Ridge climb s to the top. He leaps — Chase moves and Ridge hits the mat! Chase is up to his feet and hits a back elbow to Ridge, then a kick to the head. Rolling neckbreaker from Chase and he sets up for a piledriver but can’t do it so he knees Ridge in the head multiple times. He goes for it again, but Ridge powers out and hits a couple strikes and a gutwrench DDT for two-plus.

Ridge rolls out of the ring and grabs a chair. He slides in with it and takes aim but the ref pulls it away. Ridge with a low blow and the Redeemer, cover — but Duke and Thea pull the ref out! Duke is in the ring and attacks Ridge! Big fists beats Ridge down in the corner, Ridge to the outside and Duke brawls with him. He goes for a powerbomb but Ridge runs him through the stage under the podium! Ridge and Thea yell but Riley dives onto Ridge! He rolls Ridge in and goes after him, but Ridge with a Gorilla press and he drops Riley onto the exposed concrete!

Ridge turns and points at Chase. Chase is up. They trade shots! Chase with a Russian legsweep! Chase U stomps! Uranage! Cover gets two. Chase goes up top — but Ridge cuts him off. Ridge climbs up with him, but Chase slides down and hits a sitout powerbomb! Cover gets a nearfall!

Chase is hyped and he goes up top — crossbody! But Ridge holds on! Redeemer! He covers for three.

Winner: Ridge Holland (11:52)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Of course Ridge was going to win here. Realistically, he should have. I still hate it on an emotional level, but of course that’s the point of the storyline so it was effective. Not sure where the Chase U folks go from here; I just hope that Michaels has a plan for them. RIP Chase U.

Chase looks at his students and the Chase U section is sad as the NXT audience is awful as usual, singing “Na na na na, goodbye.”

And with that, we’re done for the night!