Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.9.21  

Hello my fellow NXT viewers! It's Tuesday night, and we're back for another episode of NXT. I'm Jeremy Thomas, as ever, and tonight we get to see where the new direction of NXT 2.0 continues following the events of last week. Tonight sees a six-woman tag team match as Toxic Attraction battle Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter, while Kay Lee Ray will take on Sarray and Jacket Time battles the Creed Brothers.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and here comes Toxic Attraction! Our six-woman tag team match appears to be the starting bout.

Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Carter and Rose start off with a lockup, Rose throws Kayden down. The crowd is hot for Mandy as they lock back up and Carter takes Rose down and mocks her. Rose back up, they lock up and break before Rose cheap shots Io off the apron. Io charges in and the ref cuts her off, Carter attacks but Rose takes over and tags in Gigi who hits a short-arm forearm off the ropes. Snapmare and a kick to the back, followed by a shot and rana off the ropes. Jayne tagged in and she hits a knee on Carter through the ropes and covers for one.

Carter fights back but eats an enzuigiri, Jacy charges into a boot and Io tags in! Io takes Jacy down and then hits a handstand kneedrop, cover for one. Jacy comes back with a forarm but a pumpkick is caught into a dragon screw, and Io hits a elbow in the corner. Kacy tagged in and she teams with Kayden for some tandom offense, but Jayne overpowers Kacy and gets her in the hostile corner. Rose tags in but is taken out of the ring with a rana, and Kacy leaps over the ropes onto her! Carter goes up top and dives onto Jayne and Gigi, and Io goes to fly but is caught by Mandy with a spinebuster, and we’re on PIP break.

We’re back and Mandy Rose has Catanzaro in a bodyscissors and crossface. Kacy pushes Rose back into a cover for just one and she goes for the tag but gets caught and suplexed down for two. Rose right back into the bodyscissors and the crowd has dueling chants for Kacy and Mandy. Kacy elbows out and goes for the tag but gets caught, she flips out of a slam and makes the tag to Io! Gigi in and gets flattened by Shirai a few times, followed by a bodyslam. Stomps in the corner and she drags Dolan to the center, but Gigi hits a jawbreaker and tags in Rose. Shirai takes down Rosa and hits the charging double knees in the corner, cover for two and Dolan attacks Io. Shirai goes up top, MOONSAULT! Cover for two but Jacy and Gigi break it up. Kacy and Kayden make the save. Rose pulls Shirai back and tags in Gigi, but Shirai still manages to tag in Carter who takes out Dolan, trips up Jayne and takes them both down in the corner. Carter with a kick to Dolan’s jaw, Sister Abigail-type maneuver and she goes up but Jayne runs interference. The babyfaces attack Rose and Jayne but Dolan trips Kayden on the ropes and then hits her finisher for the pin.

Winner: Toxic Attraction (12:50)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was a very solid bout that didn’t go to a top gear, but still served as a hot start for the show. Toxic Attraction solidifies their top spot with the win, we’ll see where it goes from there.

* McKenzie asks Pete Dunne about Tony D’Angelo talking trash about him last week and he says Tony knows where to find him. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupt and Trick rattles off some smack talk. It ends with Dunne asking for a match with Hayes and getting it.

* Back at the ringside area and in a weird moment, TA is still posing as Kay Lee Ray comes out for a staredown on her way to the ring for her match, which is up after the break.

* MSK continues to walk on their quest to find the guy who came up with their name, and they find the person has moved. Wes Lee isn’t happy and says you never trust a shaman, but Carter says they have to come see him. It’s 420 miles away (hah), they’re flying. Carter says he’s flying right now. Lee says they should show, change clothes, and meet back at the airport. Carter asks if they’re joining the Mile High Club.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray

We were denied Sarray’s entrance and that is CRIMINAL. Sarray offers a handshake to start and Ray attacks, laying in strikes and then whipping her across the ring for an avalanche. Sarray reverses a whip and takes Ray down, then hits a double stomp and “hits” a kick to the head. That fires Ray up and she lays in the punches, takes Sarray down and covers but Sarray slips out and goes straight to her feet, only to be punched back down.

Kay Lee Ray with an Irish whip but Sarray reverses and sends KLR into the corner. Ray turns it around and hits a vicious DDT off the second rope for two. Ray picks Sarray up and punches her into the ropes, then kicks her. Irish Whip, Sarray ducks a couple clotheslines and rolls Ray up for two, then locks in a high-torque single-leg crab. Ray gets to the ropes and Sarray lays in the kicks, fisherman’s suplex and cover for two.

Sarray goes for a uranage but Ray elbows out and kicks Ray in the head, but Sarray answers with one of her own. Sarray goes for the dropkick into the ropes but KLR moves and they go to the outside. Ray drops Sarray onto the desk with the KLR Bomb, then hits another one in the ring for three.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray (4:42)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This didn’t have the time to be much, but they both made the most of it. This was less of a squash than I thought it would be and Sarray got her moments to shine, though even one more minute would have benefited this hugely.

* McKenzie asks Joe Gacy why he asked for a match against Boa and he says Boa needs to hide his true self which is a tragedy. He hopes Boa can be his true self, and then says Harlan should be comfortable in his own skin. He addresses Harland directly and tells him to reach out, because tonight he’s doing this for them both.

* The announcers pimp the on-sale date for WrestleMania 38 this Friday, and then we get footage of Bron Breakker performing as part of the UK tour. Breakker talks about how great an experience it was and says that he’s getting his PhD and is coming back to the states to go after Ciampa.

Joe Gacy vs. Boa

Gacy offers a handshake, and Boa kicks his hand. Gacy with a headlock and holds on in an attempt to shoot him into the ropes. Gacy with a forearm to Boa and he sends him out to the apron, Boa doubles him over and flips over the ropes for a roll-up, then hits a kick. Gacy begs off and then gets a cheap shot trip into the ropes, backbreaker and cover for two.

Gacy decks Boa and then hits an uppercut, suplex and cover for two. Gacy wrenches on the neck, Boa manages to get to his feet and backs Gacy into the corner but Gacy grabs the throat. Boa snapmares him and takes over with knees and other strikes, short-arm knees out of the ropes and a double underhook suplex. Gacy reverses a whip into the corner but eats a boot when he charges in.

All of a sudden, the lights start flashing and Boa looks charged up. He grabs Gacy and throttles him in the ropes until the ref calls for the bell. O…kay?

Winner: Joe Gacy By DQ (3:29)

Rating: * 1/4

Thoughts: Yeah, that was a big nothing burger that did nothing for either men.

* We get a recap of Kushida and Jiro in wrestling gear from last week talking about their match against the Creed Brothers. That’s being projected in the Diamond Mine and Bivens calls them Milli Vanillis pretending to be the Creed Brothers. Tonight the Creed Brothers will show them.

* McKenzie is backstage with Solo Sikoa and tries to interview him when Grayson Waller interrupts. He says that LA Knight was backstage saying that Solo is named Solo because he can’t get girls. Knight shows up and says he’ll say whatever he has to say to someone to his face. Solo says he handles things like they do on the street and calls for a triple threat match. He leaves and Knight and Waller argue about whose fault this is.

Jacket Time vs. The Creed Brothers

Julius starts with Jiro and picks him up, dropping him down on his back. He pounds on Jiro and then brings him to the corner where he and Brutus slap each other as a way of tagging Brutus in. Spinebuster from Creed and he goes for a waistlock but Jiro slips out. They do some counter wrestling and Jiro tags in Kushida, who goes to work on the shoulder but gets flipped by Brutus.

Julius tagged in, and he slams Kushida down. Suplex and he tags in Brutus, they send Kushida into the ropes but he handstand flips off the ropes and elbows them down. Jiro tags in and lays in the punches, Kushida gets in on the action and takes the Creed Brothers down, Jacket Time poses as we head to break.

We’re back as Kushida kicks the crap out of Julius and comes off the ropes with a crossbody. He brings it to both Creeds and when backed into the ropes, Jiro tags in and they hit a double-team move on Julius. Senton off the top from Jiro, cover gets two until Brutus breaks it up. Kushida takes out Brutus and Jiro misses a crossbody. Jiro into the ropes and Strong pulls down the ropes, then rolls Jiro back in. Powerbomb finishes it.

Winner: The Creed Brothers (Yeah I lost the time on this one)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Honestly, no one came out from this looking bad but no one looked great either. It was just kind of…there.

Odyssey Jones attacks Strong post-match and clears out the Diamond Mine, making the save. Diamond Mine yells as Jones and Jacket Time are in the ring.

* Toxic Attraction are leaving when an interviewer comes up. Jacy says they’re going to be holding the titles for a long time, with Gigi saying they’ll have to pry them off their dead bodies. Rose says that she wasn’t intimidated by Kay Lee Ray and if she thinks she’s next, take a number. Raquel shows up on her bike and says she’ll deal with her later and keep her title warm for her.

* Raquel rides into the arena and gets a mic. She says while Mandy is holding onto her title, she’s out here because she has one thing on her mind. She tells Dakota to get her ass out here!

Dakota’s music plays and Kai comes out laughing. She starts twitching a little and says it felt so good to hit her with that shovel. Watching her lay there motion– and Cora Jade attacks Dakota! Officials come out to break it up and Kai runs off. Gonzalez grabs Jade and says she gets it, but Kai is hers first. Jade says okay and offers a fist-bump.

* We[re back to Andre Chase University, and this week’s lesson is mental toughness. He says the University breeds winners and asks who’s a winner, then yells at them to put their hands up. He says Mental Toughness is key. Gabriel asks about his mic going wrong last week, and the other student says that was just technical issues. Chase yells at Gabriel and tells him to leave.

The Grizzled Young Veterans are somewhere getting out of a car. They’re doing “urban training,” cheating guys out of food by using the Uber Apps on their phone. Gibson says if you can distract a complete stranger, you can distract a referee. Not gonna lie, that was weird?

Cameron Grimes vs. Ru Feng

They start off with some counter-wrestling, Grimes with an arm drag and a mocking pose. Feng takes over and whips Grimes into the corner, then locks in an abdominal stretch as Duke Hudson walks out to watch. Grimes with a hiptoss, Feng charges but Grimes dodges and hits running forearms. Charging front dropkick in the corner, he goes up top with a crossbody on Feng. Grimes shouts “TO THE MOON” and hits the Cave In for three.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (1:45)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Yup, that happened.

* Hudson gets in the ring and tells Grimes last week he walked into his poker room, played at his poker table with his chips and cards but was in his own world not paying attention. Duke doesn’t know how Grimes won, but he needs to know if it was dumb luck or Grimes duping him. Grimes says “Did I win? I think I won!” He crows about the win and says wasn’t it so much fun? Duke says it wasn’t fun for him and he lost a lot of money because of Grimes. Never again will he lost to someone who looks like an ugly, filthy rotten troll under a bridge. Grimes asks what’s with the name calling? He’s been called a hick before and it may be because he’s hairy, or smelly, or grimy. But Cameron Grimes holds it down whether in the ring, at your poker table, or at Wall Street. He says he may like to play dumb sometimes, but last week he played Duke.

Duke says no one out-hustles him, and he can’t and won’t let this go. He says Grimes doesn’t know what losing to someone like him does to someone like Hudson. So next week, in this ring, in front of all these people, Hudson vs. Grimes in a Poker Showdown. Grimes says “You’re on.”

Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight

Waller and Knight argue to start, and Solo decks Waller, then decks Knight. He lays into Knight in the corner and Waller attacks him. Knight and Waller agree to team up against Solo, sending him into the ropes but he ducks them and then hits a double clothesline.

Waller focuses on Waller as Knight goes to the outside, Waller fights back and goes into the ropes but Knight pulls them down and cheap shots him. Solo grabs Knight and pulls him into the ring, knee lifts and a whip into the ropes where Waller pulsl them down!

Solo goes for Waller but Waller hangs him on the ropes, he goes for a suplex but Knight gets involved. Double team to Sikoa and Knight and Waller alternate mounted punches. Knight with an leaping elbow drop off the ropes and Waller follows suit, saying “That’s an elbow!” They get solo in the corner and things break down between Knight and Waller as they try to one-up each other. They argue for a moment and then go to double-team Solo on the ropes, but Solo yanks them both down. He hits Knight with a back elbow and Samoan drops Waller. Charging hip to Waller, he goes to do the same to Knight but Knight moves and takes Solo down. Waller comes in with knees to Knight and kicks Sikoa. He gets sent outside but comes back in for a cutter to Knight. Sikoa throws Waller out of the ring and hits a top-rope splash on Knight for the pinfall.

Winner: Solo Sikoa (5:01)

Rating: **

Thoughts: No one was particularly bad here, but the match was laid out in a way that didn’t flow well. I get the story but all in all I just didn’t like this given the amount of time it had. Solo looks like a star though.

* McKenzie asks Indi and Persia what’s next for them and they talk about almost winning the WOmen’s Tag Team Titles. Indi says she had her hands on the titles much like she has her hands on Sexy Dexi every night. Tony D’Angelo comes in and says he’s looking for Dexter and when he’s done with her next week, she’ll be back on the market. He gives her a dead fish to give to Dexter. Because why not hit all the obvious stereotypes about mobsters? This has all the subtlety of a sixth grader’s Sopranos fanfic.

* Elektra Lopez is in action next and tells Xyon Quinn that she hopes he’s watching.

* More recap from the UK tour, and Ciampa talks about how everyone is growing but no one can make up for his 17 years of experience.

Elektra Lopez vs. Erica Yan

They back each other into the corner to start, and Yan hits a rough hiptoss after. Lopez back up and she powers Yan down, then stomps on her repeatedly. She picks Yan up and sets her against the ropes to choke her with her leg, then slides out and slaps Yan.

Suplex back in the ring and Lopez flips over, then grabs Yan for a powerbomb.

Winner: Elektra Lopez (1:12)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Erica Yan.

Lopez is flanked by Legado. She says what she wants is what she gets, and rights now she wants Xyon Quinn. Quinn comes out and enters the ring. Lopez says he turned a lot of heads last week, especially hers. She says he was very impressive and invites him to join Legado. He says Elektra really is amazing, but he just can’t get down with Legado. Wilde says no one says know to them and slaps him on the back, after which he double clotheslines them and then sends them out of the ring. He turns around and Lopez tries to slap her, but he wraps her up in his arms. She gets away and they circle each other before Quinn backs out of the ring. Legado go to charge after him and Lopez stops them.

* We get a promo for NXT Takeover: WarGames which is set for December 5th.

* McKenzie is with Kyle O’Reilly and asks about the loss last week. He says the official made a mistake last week and he’s at a career crossroads: a singles run or tag team run? He says he and Von have something special and they’re going to make a run at the tag team titles. Imperium show up to talk crap, but Von appears as backup and they back off.

* Next Week on NXT:

– Poker Showdown: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

Pete Dunne vs. Carmelo Hayes

Dunne attacks right at the bell and stomps Hayes down in the corner. He backs off, and Hayes tries to attack but gets sent into the ropes and smacked down. Dunne with a wristlock followed by stomps to the head. Joint manipulation time, and he stomps on the fingers for good measure. Dunne whips Hayes intot he ropes, Hayes flips over Dunne’s back and kicks him down, then hits a springboard crossbody. Dunne fights back and works over Melo’s arm. He gets sent into the corner and Hayes charges, but goes up and over.

Dunne snaps Melo’s arm against him and leaps over, Hayes briefly takes over but gets suplexed onto the apron. And as Trick Williams watches from the outside, he turns around and sees Dexter Lumis sitting down at commentary! And we’re on PIP break.

Back from break and Dunne has Hayes in an armlock as Lumis says nothing on commentary and it’s hilarious how the announcers are playing off it. Dunne stomps on Hayes, who kicks at Dunne from the ground. Dunne comes off the ropes with a kick and then goes for a knee, but Haydes dodges and hits a HUGE lungblower. Cover for two.

Both men are slow to get up, Hayes charges into a boot but manages to get Dunne on his shoulders for a drop onto his knee and then a big lariat. Counter wrestling and Hayes drops Dunne into a slam with a nearfall. Hayes charges in to the corner but Dunne moves and hits a double knee to Hayes, sitout powerbomb for a nearfall.

Dunne is up, enzuigiri to Hayes who fires back with a big kick. He springboards off right into a fist from Dunne, he goes for a suplex but Hayes turns it into a cutter! Both men are slowly getting up and they trade shots. Hayes locks in a Gargano Escape, but Dunne gets out by yanking the fingers. Dunne up to his feet, he kicks Hayes in the head repeatedly but Hayes gets a shot in. He moves to Dunne but gets hit with a German suplex! Dunne stomps on Trick when he tries to get in and then gets hung on the ropes by Hayes! Lumis then takes out Trick, and someone distracts Hayes from under the ropes. Dunne hits the Bitter End and it’s three.

Winner: Pete Dunne (12:12)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Pretty good main event that let both men get their spots in and show their strengths. Hayes has star written all over him and he’s just proving that week after week.

It was of course Gargano who distracted Hayes, and with that we’re done for the night!