Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.11.23  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight we’ll see a new #1 contender for the NXT Championship crowned as JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee and two mystery competitors do battle. In addition, Sol Ruca will take on Tiffany Stratton while Fallon Henley & Kiana James get their rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against new champs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. Von Wagner will face Ilja Dragunov with Robert Stone’s services to Wagner on the line, and Chase U will hold an MVP ceremony for Duke Hudson. We’ll probably get an update on Bron Breakker’s apparent heel turn that closed out last week’s NXT when he assaulted Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Sounds like an enjoyable show as we build toward NXT Spring Breakin’.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We get a recap of Indi’s segment and match with Zoey Stark from last week, followed by Cora Jade’s return and attack. That’s followed by a recap of Hayes’ segment and Bron’s appearance and heel turn.

* We’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center as Melo makes his way to the ring with Trick. Hey gets a mic and says it’s important to address what happened last week. Everything between him and Bron was supposed to be about respect. He let his guard down, and Trick says it won’t happen again. Melo says Bron is in his feelings, but if he thinks raising Melo’s hand was a passing of the torch he’s wrong because Melo didn’t get passed anything; he too it. He says all the people here want him and not Bron. He says they’ll be doing battle for a long time and WrestleMania weekend was the first chapter, and he’s offering Bron a spot in the Fatal Four-Way tonight for the shot at Spring Breakin’.

And here comes Dragon Lee! Lee congratulates Melo and shakes his hand. He says Bron disrespected Melo last week and he knows Melo wants revenge, but Lee wants to face the best and Melo’s title means he’s the best. Lee says Melo wants Bron, but after he wins the Fatal Four-Way tonight it will be him vs. Melo at Spring Breakin’.

Melo calls for applause for Lee and says welcome to NXT, pleasure to have him. But never interrupt the champion. Melo says Lee gets a pass because he’s new here, and if Lee gets the W tonight he needs to realize that he has the title because he’s really like that.

And here, of course, comes JD. JD says Melo needs to keep his head on a swivel as champion. One week as champion and his armor is slipping as he got laid out by Bron. JD says that’s not his style; he’d come out and headbutt Melo in his face because he likes the sound of two skulls colliding. He says ego is loud; confidence is quiet. He doesn’t need to be an internet darling or have fancy entrances because when the bell goes, he knows he’s #1. Lee will find it out tonight; Melo will find out at Spring Breakin’.

Melo says game recognize game, but he has to get over the rainbow before he finds the pot of gold. But that doesn’t even matter–

Here comes Grayson Waller! He says he’s the third man in the Fatal Four-Way. He says the crowd is dumber than they look and says he’ll translate for Dragon Lee. The audience and him are el stupido. He’s winning the Fatal Four-Way tonight and will take the title from Melo. Melo says everyone wants to be a winner, but they have to do it. He sees a whole lot of thems, but there’s only one him.

* Kiana is working out backstage and Fallon walks in and asks if they’re good. Kiana says they’re good and Brooks and him are great as they snark about the attempt to expose Kiana. Kiana says they need to win by any means necessary and Fallon refuses to cheat to win. Briggs comes in and tells them to chill, Kiana says Jensen won’t be there because he doesn’t want to be around Fallon and Briggs right now.

* Sol Ruca is on TikTok with Dani Palmer and Tiffany walks up and complains about them being in “her” parking lot. She says no one cares that Dani is debuting soon and walks off with an “ugh.”

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Fallon Henley & Kiana James

The challengers go on the attack to start. Kiana bodyslams Alba on the outside as Fallon puts Isla in the corner. Kiana tags in and lays into Isla with stomps and a shoulder. Fallon in, comes off the ropes with a spinning heel kick for one.

Fyre tags in off the ropes and grabs Fallon, tripping her and pulling her into a slam. Jensen has arrived in the parking lot and marches in as Isla stomps on Fallon in the corner. Alba tags in for a boot choke, Fallon shoves Isla off and goes for a tag but Alba catches her, then hits a body drop. Kiana and Isla managed to tag in, Kiana with shoulders in the corner. Alba comes in and gets caught, thrown into Ilsa and Kiana splashes them.

Fallon tags in and Alba sent to the outside again, Kiana leaps on her and Fallon slides out of the ring to an uppercut to Isla against the bottom rope. We’re off to PIP break.

We’re back with Isla working over Kiana, but Kiana manages to knock Isla off her. Isla whips Kiana into the ropes, palm thrust to the chest. Off the ropes again, James with a sunset flip for one but Isla nails her. Alba tags in and goes for the Fyre Bomb, Kiana manages to counter into a cover. James with a back suplex and she crawls to make the tag — Fallon is in hot and runs over a tagged-in Isla! She nails Isla and hits a wheelbarrow into a bulldog. Splashy in the corner, and a facebuster off the ropes. She takes out Alba and comes off the ropes to take down Isla for two, ALba breaks it up.

Alba superkicks Kiana off the apron and Henley and Alba trade shots, both going down. ALba grabs Fallon, but Fallon with a Canadian Destroyer. Jensen comes in with the purse and tries to make Fallon hit Alba with it, but she refuses. He gets forced out of the ring, he shoves Briggs on his ass. Fallon turns around into a shot by Alba and Isla nails a lungblower, followed by a swanton for the win.

Winner: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (10:11)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Solid match here. We had some good in-ring action, but it was mostly filler until the Jensen run-in and shenanigans. I don’t love this storyline but it hasn’t been awful so I can give it a pass.

* Noam Dar says NXT is about to blast off into the stratosphere with him and talks about how there’s only one Supernova. He talks about his Heritage Cup and lays out the rules of the match, then says no one can do it like him.

* It’s time for the Chase U ceremony! Chase says Duke Hudson went above and beyond the call of duty at NXT Stand & Deliver and earned the distinction of Most Valuable Player. He says they haven’t always seen eye to eye but they have each other’s backs, and will stand together against any motherf– oh wait, it’s live TV. Chase announces the MVP, Duke Hudson!

Duke takes the mic and says he doesn’t like award ceremonies and it’s not about Chase Me, it’s about Chase U. He mentions Stand & Deliver and his biggest night of his career, and how he put Chase U on his back and took them to the promised land. He says it was a group effort and he merely led the march. He thanks his mentor Andre Chase and Thea too, he guesses.

The crowd chants “MVP” and he says he loves hearing it and spelling it out. There’s another word he’d like to spell out, so he leads everyone in a Chase U chant — until Bron Breakker interrupts.

Bron says he knows everyone would like to know what he has to say. He steps into the ring and Chase says he’s interrupting. Bron says, ‘For good reason.’ He says everyone is wondering why he’s not part of the Fatal Four-Way and he says the NXT Championship has been a curse on his career. He doesn’t need the approval of these scumbags in the audience, and people are gonna see a different side of him. He offers Duke the spot in the Fatal Four-Way. Duke shakes his hand, and Bron makes to leave — then spears Chase! Duke is torn between helping Chase and leaving; he chooses leaving. Bron takes the Chase U flag and rips it in half, then throws it on Chase.

* We find ourselves at an old abandoned house, which is apparently where Gigi grew up. She talks about how she and her brother grew up there and she was emotionally abused by her mother, so she ran away and never looked back. She’s only human and wants to be loved. Jacy Jayne knew that and that’s why she cost her at NXT Stand & Deliver. Gigi says like the ink on her arm, her story started out jagged and torn but turned out beautiful.

* The NXT Anonymous account catches Pretty Deadly outside the PC over the weekend as Stacks & Tony D attack them and put Kit in the trunk of the car, driving away.

Javier Bernal vs. Eddy Thorpe

Javi takes over to start, but Eddy takes him down with a wristlock. A bit of counterwrestling with a monkey flip from Javi. They trade wristlocks and get to their feet, armdrag into a headlock, Javi comes off the ropes with a bodyblock, more into the ropes as Thorpe dropkicks Javi.

Damon Kemp is out here watching as the action goes outside, Javi slams Thorpe into the booth and rolls back in. Chop by Thorpe, but Javi with a bulldog off the ropes and clothesline for two.

Javi batters Eddy and catches a dropkick attempt. He goes for a Boston crab but Eddy escapes it and kicks free. Eddy with blocks and strikes, enzuigiri and a leaping elbow off the ropes for two.

Eddy with a front facelock, but Javi is able to turn it into a suplex for two. Bernal with an inside cradle for two but Thorpe right up with a a suplex and a butterfly neck breaker for three.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe (3:37)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: As good as a three and a half minute match could be.

* Earlier today, Gallus walks up to Tank Ledger and says they’ll let everyone in. Tank says he’s been training and Gallus suggests Tank have his debut tonight. The coaches come in to break it up and Schism walk in. Dyad say that it’s typical of them. Gacy says they claim to fight anyone, but Dyad have been ostracized. Gallus says all they had to do is ask, and Reid says they’re not asking — they’re telling.

* SCYRPTS writes and asks Axiom if his biggest fear is his future or past. He has Axiom’s attention and can’t expose him, because he’s exposing Axiom. Right then.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

The two circle and lock up, Tiffany pushes into the ropes and the break is called for. Tiffany with a kick and wristlock, Sol flips out but gets taken to the ground. Tiffany works the wrist and Sol gets up, reversing the wristlock and works her over. Tiffany put on the mat but kips up, she comes off the ropes and gets run over. Some acrobatics between the two, Tiffany with a kick to the gut and lips up and over the corner. Chop to the chest of Sol and a whip across the ropes, they double handspring and stare at each other.

Tiffany offers a handshake, Sol takes it and gets kicked in the gut, hair pull takedown and moonsault for two. Sol sent into the corner and gets kicked on the mat. Cover for two. Tiffany kicks at Sol and sends her into the ropes for a back elbow to the shoulder. Tiffany slams Sol down by the arm and covers for two.

Back to the arm and shoulder for Tiffany, and Sol fights to get to her feet but gets yanked back down. Sol back to her knees and gets to her feet, she arm drags Tiffany but eats a back elbow. Sol knocks Tiffany down, double underhook suplex but Tiffany with a kick to the gut. Sol gets Tiffany on her shoulder for a powerslam, cover for two.

Sol with a handspring splash and another powerslam for a nearfall. Tiffany rolls out of the ring, Sol goes to dive but gets kicked in the shoulder. Tiffany sets up a suplex but gets inside cradled, a second cradle but Tiffany grabs the ropes. Sol comes off the ropes onto Tiffany’s shoulders for a rolling slam, moonsault off the top finishes it.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton (5:39)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very athletic match, both of these two are progressing well. Tiffany got the obvious win and that’s fine.

* Backstage Thea gets Chase some water and Duke thanks him for sacrificing himself for Chase U. He says he’s finally going to bring home gold for Chase U.

* Cora Jade WALKS backstage.

* McKenzie is with Diamond Mine, and Ivy says that she handled her business with Tatum and now it’s just the three. Julius Creed says they’re laying out the challenge to Gallus for next week and will be out there tonight to see Joe Coffey in action.

They leave and Tiffany walks in crowing about her win. She says it fascinates her that she’s not #1 contender and calls Indi the most beatable champion ever. McKenzie asks if this is another Tiffany Epiphany, and Tiffany just says “gross!” and walks off.

* Here comes Cora! She asks if she has everyone’s attention now and says she returned last week to find the women’s division completely flipped upside down. So it’s time to start humbling people. She starts with the most athletic woman in NXT in Zoey Stark and gives her props for being able to do things she can’t do in the ring, but Zoey can’t do one thing: she’ll always be the challenger, never the champion. Up next: Roxanne Perez, her old bestie. She says she put Roxy on the map the second she put the Tag Title on her back. She knows Roxy and knew what she went through, so she’s not going to talk about it — but how long is she going to use it as her crutch? They all have demons, but some of them are better at handling pressure.

Speaking of handling pressure, Gigi Dolan. She thought Gigi would crumble without TA but she didn’t. But that title says Cora Jade, so don’t let the door hit Gigi’s Instagram-famous ass on the way out. Speaking of Instagram famous: Tiffany Stratton. She looks the part and plays it even better, but here’s an epiphany: she runs NXT, not her.

As for Lyra Valkyria, Cora doesn’t know anything about birds or whatever Lyra’s about, and says Lyra will attack anything with a pulse but needs to fear her.

And that leaves us with Indi Hartwell, the biggest shock of WrestleMania weekend. Everyone’s chanting “You Deserve It” but Cora was chanting “Took You Long Enough!” Cora says she is the hero of this fairy tale, not Indi.

Lyra comes out and says Cora can shut up now. Cora can cut through the division with her vicious tongue, but why? Is it because in Cora’s absence, the locker room took a step forward? Cora says to fly off to wherever the rest of the division is. Lyra says S&D created jealousy in Cora and says that if Cora wants to come back and be the peak of the mic, go ahead. But if she even goes near the title, Lyra will rip her eyes out.

Cora slaps Lyra and Lyra kicks her. A second kick is barely dodged and Cora escapes out of the ring.

* McKenzie asks Wes Lee backstage how he stays so sharp, and he says he still has a chip on his shoulder. A lot of people have held this title and many of them are on Raw and Smackdown. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey come in and ask how Wes Lee can fare when he’s grounded. Dempsey asks how Lee is supposed to fly when his ligaments are torn. Lee says all they need to do is ask for a shot and high fives McKenzie, then leaves.

Von Wagner vs. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja charges at the bell, right into a big boot. Von batters Ilja in the corner and sends Ilja into the opposite corner for an avalanche. Von manhandles Ilja and throws him across the ring, then whips him into the corner hard. Big kick to Ilja’s side, whip into the corner but Ilja fights out. Von with a back suplex, Stone yells at Von to win the match.

Von goes for a German suplex but Ilja fights out of it. Ilja goes for a German but Von blocks it and shoves Ilja into the corner, Constantine Special for Ilja. He grabs Von for a suplex at last and goes up top, but Von decks him and bodyslams him off the top. Double underhook slam for two.

Kick from Von but Ilja comes back with an enzuigir and comes of the ropes with a slam — charging uppercut finishes it.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (Timing Issues)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: A glorified squash match.

Stone walks off away from Von after the match. Ilja’s name gets locked up on the Tron, and Dijak appears on the apron behind him. Dijak steps into the ring and says that if pain makes Ilja feels him alive, he’s gonna make Ilja immortal. Ilja’s down with it.

* Tank Ledger is getting ready and Hank Walker walks in. Tank didn’t think he was going to have to wrestle tonight, but he’s ready.

* JD McDonagh stares menacingly backstage.

Joe Coffey vs. Tank Ledger

Coffey dodges and hits a couple body shots, then gets shoved over by Tank. Coffey with a headlock, shot into the ropes and runs into Tank. Tank into the ropes and he dives into a shoulder block, cover for one. Tank with a whip into the corner, Coffey goes up and turns around to lay Tank out. Sidewalk slam by Coffey for two.

Coffey with a big boot to Tank and an elbowlock, he catches the other arm and headbutts Tank. Tank grabs Coffey for an overhead belly-to-belly! Tank nails Coffey and then runs him over twice, back elbow from Tank and a cartwheel into a splash for two.

Tank grabs Coffey for an Alabama Slam but Coffey grabs the top rope and breaks it. Big left by Coffey sends Tank to the outside. He comes out and takes aim, leaping to send Tank into the steel steps. Coffey rolls Tank in and lies in wait, Tank up and gets hit with a spinning lariat. Coffey showboats as Tank gets to his feet slowly, another spinning lariat finishes it.

Winner: Joe Coffey (4:25)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid first NXT TV match for Ledger, but this was all about Coffey who looked dominant in victory.

Here come the Creed Brothers post-match, plus Schism. It becomes a six-way brawl as refs try to break it up.

* Tony and Stacks talk about their Pretty Deadly catch and release. Roxanne walks in and they ask how she is, she says good. She’s feeling good post-Stand & Deliver. They bring up how Zoey tried to take her spot. Tony offers to back Roxy up, and Zoey comes in to mock her. Roxy says people like Zoey are why people hide their anxiety, so she’s going to beat her next week. She leaves and Tony wants to ask Zoey a question, but Pretty Deadly attack from behind and beat Tony and Stacks down before leaving.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Tag Title Match: Gallus vs. Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

– NXT NA Title Match: Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson

Waller swings at Duke to start and gets decked, JD attacks Duke and sends him to the outside. McDonagh and Lee on the inside, the go into the ropes and Lee eventually hits a dropkick on a leaping JD. Waller immediately attacks Lee from behind and talks trash, but gets slapped. Lee with a rana to Waller and goes into the corner but gets kicked in the head, Waller takes him out.

Waller with a baseball dropkick to Duke and rolls him in. JD and Waller go to double suplex Duke, but Duke blocks it and suplexes both of them. Bodyslam to JD, then he bodyslams Waller into JD. Lee in and gets picked up, bodyslammed onto both other men! Duke off the ropes but Lee pulls the ropes down and he falls to the outside, Lee dives onto him and then Waller slides out to take him out. JD with a moonsault to Lee! Duke Hudson is in the ring and comes off the ropes but is hit with a stunner, cover but DJ and Lee break it up as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Waller and JD are teamed up with single-leg craps on Duke. They get shoves off and Lee takes out Waller, then JD. Diving dropkick to Waller in the corner, he goes outside to deal with JD and gets shoved in the ringpost. JD turns around and Waller sends him into the post! Waller goes up to the second rope, elbowdrop on Duke for two.

Waller lays in fists to Duke, but Duke is Chase U-ing Up! He runs over Waller and hits a sidewalk slam. JD in and hit with a back bodydrop; Lee in and gets tossed with an overhead belly-to-belly. Splash to Lee in the corner, he catches JD for a uranage. Duke throws Waller into Lee and then does the Chase U jabs on Waller. Senton but Lee sends Duke to the apron. Duke doubles Lee over and flips in for a German suplex, cover for two but Waller breaks it up.

Waller tries to send Duke in the corner but he blocks it and gets Waller on his shoulders for a slam. Same to Dragon Lee! Dudke grabs JD and goes to do it to him, but JD with the Poison Rana! JD catches Waller and leaps in for a senton. Grab and spinning back suplex, cover for two but Lee off the top with a double stomp to break it up!

Lee and JD are alone in the ring now, Lee gets shoved into the corner but rolls out to dodge a shot. Out on the apron and a kick to the head, Lee goes up and gets caught with a roundhouse from JD. JD up top for the Spanish Fly but Lee catches him in the Tree of Woe — stomp to the mat! Lee dives onto Duke, hits JD with a BIG knee and covers for a nearfall!

Lee lays in puchnes as Waller comes in but gets sent into the ropes, kick to the head. Duke with a big boot sending Waller to the outside, he runs over JD and Lee and sets Lee up for the crucifix bomb — but Lee turns it into a rana! Lee with a snap German suplex sending JD to the outside. Lee goes for a BIG powerbomb! Cover but Waller breaks it up with a stunner and covers Duke for three.

Winner: Grayson Waller (12:44)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantastic work by all four men. Hudson looked remarkably strong her and Lee had a great showing. JD never felt like a threat but delivered in the ring obviously. Waller got the win, which isn’t surprising all things considered.

Waller does a shooie in the ramp after the match and Melo comes out to stare off with him. They talk shit, and with that we’re done for the night!