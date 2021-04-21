Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.20.21  

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and I am still your live coverage person for now. NXT had a pretty great first week on Tuesday nights with a NXT Cruiserwight Championship win for Kushida, Franky Monet’s debut, a wacky main event and more. Tonight we have a lot to look forward to: Sarray’s NXT debut against Zoey Stark, Kyle O’Reilly’s return, Kushida defending his newly-won title and more. It’s going to be an eventful evening, so let’s jump right in!

We’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center as Kyle O’Reilly makes his way out to the ring looking pretty jazzed. He calls for a mic as the crowd chants for him. He says that in life, we face constant struggles and challenges. At Takeover he faced his toughest and most physical test of his life. He says he’s in a great mood because he’s put Adam Cole behind him and he can be himself. Kyle says he’s never thrust himself into the spotlight and his work in the ring would speak for itself, but now that Cole is behind him he has to realize that it’s time to move on. He asks what’s next for him, and says he learned at Takeover that succeed, you need that killer instinct and he found it. It’s the same one Adam Cole had, that he was hesitant to act on. You have to be willing to do anything and make the ultimate sacrifice to achieve your goals. But what are his next goals? Does he continue to prove that he’s THe Guy here, challenge for the North American Championship (the “workhorse title”), or does he challenge Karrion Kross? He tells Kross he has something that —

And Cameron Grimes is out, interrupting. Grimes says he’s out here to congratulate Kyle, because he showed that he could “Stand and Deliver.” He says he made a killing on Draft Kings betting on him because he was an underdog, but Grimes sees him as a top dog. He says Kyle could have him watching his back and investing in him, and hypes the idea of presenting himself as “Cool Kyle.” He says to think about the moment he destroyed Adam Cole — it could be an NFT! He suggests KOcoins as well, and says they could go to the moon! Kyle says he loves it and Grimes is a genius, noting Grimes is killing it with the stonks and thanks for the Dogecoins. So he says it’s time to celebrate their arrangement with another celebration. He says he’s cleared to compete and has found his next opponent, then begins looking. He says don’t worry, it’s not Grimes, but then puts on his shades and says “Hey, it is you!” and decks Grimes. Looks like we have a match tonight.

* We get footage of Sarray arriving at the CWC with William Regal greeting him. Zoey Stark shows up and says she’d love to have the chance to face Sarray, and Regal says he’d like to see the match. He asks Sarray if she’d like to compete against Stark, and she agrees.

* LA Knight is backstage cutting a promo saying that he was the highlight of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver but got teamed up on by a bunch of guys who decided they couldn’t let him take their shine. He says Dexter Lumis is first on his list for revenge, and that match is next.

LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

Before the match starts, we get a recap of Indi Hartwell getting Lumis to carry her ff on last week’s NXT. Still great stuff.

Knight jaws at Lumis to start as Lumis stares at him, and they lock up. Knight gets Lumis in the corner, they break and Knight goes for a cheap shot but Lumis ducks and takes control. LA off the ropes but takes Lumis down and hits a jacknife pin for two. Knight off the ropes and kicks Lumis out of a bodydrop, Lumis up and charges right into a big boot. Knight shouts at Lumis and Lumis grabs him in The Silence, but LA escapes to the outside. He grabs for Lumis’ feet but Lumis grabs him; Knight hangs him out on the ropes and hits a neckbreaker over the ropes. Knight comes off the ropes into a bodydrop, and he comes up to Lumis staring right at him! LA backs up and crotches himself on the ringpost, allowing Lumis to take control. Dexter runs in, Knight dodges and hits a leaping neckbreaker! Lumis tossed out of the ring and we’re on PIP break as the action continues.

Knight rolls out of the ring and starts picking Lumis apart. He picks Dexter up and goes to slam him into the apron but Lumis reverses. Lumis back in the ring and grabs at Knight, but he slips away so Lumis goes back out stalking him. Knight in the rinbg and hits an elbow on Lumis as he slides in, then lays him out against the ropes. Stomps to a downed Lumis, Knight showboats and then catapults Dexter into the bottom rope. Knight yells at the fans and then comes back to drop a forearm on Dexter, but Lumis back up when Knight gets in. Suplex attempt countered into a neckbreaker, pin attempt gets two. Knight with knees to the back and a chinlock to wear Dexter down. Dexter gets to his feet, elbows out, comes off the ropes into a kneelift that flips him. Knight with a leaping knee and a cover for two. Knight lies in wait and slams Lumis into the corner, he charges in but Lumis gets the boot up and hits a spinebuster! Fists to Knight and a clothesline in the corner, then a bulldog. Belly to back suplex by Lumis and a BIG legdrop! He hoists Knight up, slingshot suplex gets two. Knight stops Lumis with a throat thrust but gets tossed outside, and Lumis follows. Knight grabs him and pulls him face-first into the guardrail, then slams him back-first into the apron. Knight picks Lumis up but Dexter with an uppercut — and Indi’s standing there behind the barrier! They come face to face, and Knight takes the distraction for an advantage! Knight says Indi can’t be impressed with a guy like Lumis, and Lumis then uses THAT distraction to attack over the ropes with a dive! Both men back in, but Knight catches Lumis as he’s coming through the ropes with a cutter and gets the pin.

Winner: LA Knight (9:48)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Decent enough match to start things off. I was worried that Knight would take another loss so soon, but he got the win he needed. The angle was perhaps a bit much with how much distraction Indi caused, but it was a minor sin.

After the match, Indi and Dexter get close with Indi on the apron. They go for a kiss but The Way come out and pull her down, literally carrying her away.

* Leon Ruff cuts a promo on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, saying that he enjoyed smashing Swerve’s head into the locker after he lost to Scott last week. He’s done playing; he’s already kicked down the door and the ball is in Swerve’s court now.

* We’re back and Beth Phoenix is standing by with Io Shirai. She asks about Shirai’s Women’s Title win at NXT Takeover: In Hour House and she says it was the biggest night of her life. She loves what she does and holding the title means she’s the best in the world. Beth asks about her performance at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver and taking the loss, and she said that Rqquel was her biggest and toughest challenge, but when the time is right she’ll get her rematch. As to what’s next? Rest. She defended her title for over 300 days, and her body needs time. As she’s speaking, Franky’s dog interrupts and Franky comes in and introduces herself to Io, congratulating her on her title reign. She says she’s been watching Beth since she was a kid and said if Io is taking time off, she’d be able to fill Io’s shoes. Io isn’t happy and goes off in Japanese, which Franky doesn’t understand. Io says she likes cats and walks off.

* Breezango are out in full Queen’s guard regalia, and GYV are not amused. Gibson goes off on the two and calls them typical ignorant Yanks, saying that fun and games will get them nowhere and they can take their cosplay and go. Gibson says they’re soon to be recognized as NXT Tag Team Champions.

Breezango vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Breezango deck GYV to start the match, and Gibson & Drake are out of the ring. Gibson starts and takes over on Breeze with elbows and forearms in the corner, but Breeze slips out and takes Gibson down. Breeze with an armlock and tags in Fandango, who flips over the ropes with a takedown and then hits chops in the corner. Gibson whipped into the corner and Drake blocks it, allowing Gibson to take over. Gibson with a chinlock and he takes in Drake, double whop into the ropes but Fandango catches himself, throws Gibson out and then tags in Breeze. They catch Drake on the ropes and hit a kick, sending him out, and Fandango leaps over the ropes to take him down as we’re off to break!

Bac from break and Drake and Fandango are in the ring as Drake hits a shoulder tackle on Fandango, then goes up top but Fandango moves and Drake tweaks his knee. They take a pause and Gibson thumbs Fandango in the eye, and suddenly James is feeling better! Gibson tags back in, Downward Spiral/missile dropkick combo gets two and Gibson has a kneeling facelock on. Fandango back to his feet and rolls out, goes to tag but Gibson catches him. Fandango takes Gibson down and they’re both down. Drake tags in and catches Fandango, but he leaps and tags in Breeze! Breeze in hot and he knocks Gibson off the apron, stomps at Drake and then hits an enzuigiri on a back-in Gibson! Breeze now outside the ring, lays waste to both men, he and Drake are back in. Punch to the gut, Russian legsweep, Gibson is in and that lets Drake roll him up for two. Off the ropes and Gibson tags in, TICKET TO MAYHEM and that’s all she wrote.

Winner: Grizzled Young Veterans (8:57)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Really nice, fast-paced match that gave GYV the rebound win after they lost at NXT Takeover but also didn’t squash Breezango. Nothing to complain about here.

* Indi is backstage and says she has so much to say, but The Way come in and try to shut down the interview. Bronson Reed comes in, asks if they don’t believe in love and shows his support for Indi and Dexter, then says he’s got his eye on the North American title. Austin Theory says there’s no way he’s ripping Gargano’s head, and says he talked to Regal and the only way Reed gets a title shot is if he beats Theory. Reed is cool with that. Reed walks off and Johnny is NOT happy about this development. He and Candice say there’s no interview here and The Way walks off.

* Back from break, Cameron Grimes is pissed and says Kyle O’Reilly will be back in the hospital, then opens an envelope about a big on an NFT. He put his bid in and they appreciate his value, but they got a very high bid afterward and the winner was Ted DiBiase. Grimes is pissed, but I guess everyone has a price.

Zoey Stark vs. Sarray

I am 1,000,000% here for Sarray’s J-Pop meets hard rock theme song. It’s god damned AMAZING.

They circle after the bell rings and go into a test of strength, which Stark takes control with. They go body to body and Stark gets Sarray down, jumping on her for a quick pin but Sarray flips around and gets a pinfall. Stark trips Sarray up for a pin and Sarray off the ropes for a dropkick! She stomps on STark and pulls her into a reverse STF. Stark gets to the ropes to break and Sarray chops her in the corner, whips her across and runs in. Stark floats over and comes off the ropes with a clothesline. Stomp by Zoey and a snap suplex gets two. Sarray is fighting back but gets an elbow to the back, and Stark with elbows to the shoulder before another near-fall. Sarray goes headfirst into the corner and Stark stomps at her, then picks her up and withstands a forearm before kicking her down. STark with a submission but Sarray backs her hard into the corner a couple times. Sarray sent face-first into the corner, Stark gets send over the ropes onto the apron and Sarray kicks her down. Stark back in and they’re trading hard blows, Sarray gets knocked down but shouts and unleashes a series of shots. Sarray off the ropes right into a kneelift, Stark off the ropes into a dropkick, a diving dropkick off the ropes and a fisherman’s suplex by Sarray gets two! STark with a huge kick to the face, half-and-half suplex, charging knee strike gets two and a half! Stark to the top, she goes for the 450 but Sarray moves, Sarray with a roll-up for two and gets kicked hard for a near-fall and then another! Stark picks Sarray up, she blocks the suplex, slips out of a Suplex and hits some hard shots, modified Saito suplex gets three!

Winner: Sarray (7:13)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Badass debut by Sarray, and Stark looked great as always. These two had a hard-hitting match that saw some really heavy shots and it makes Sarray look really strong.

Sarray hugs Stark and then celebrates in the ring — as Toni Storm attacks Stark who went to the outside! Sarray goes and checks on Stark and warns Toni off, and Storm leaves.

* Asked about Io Shirai’s comments about a rematch, Raquel puts Io over and says she’s been busting her ass and will continue to represent as an even better champion. Dakota takes over the mic and says they beat Io so bad she’s taking time off. McKenzie asks about other challengers and Dakota mentions Mercedes, saying that Mercedes wants a shot but Dakota wants to learn magic at Hogwart’s and they don’t all get what they want. Raquel says that the women of NXT can line up, and she’ll knock them all down.

* We’re back and Candice says Indi needs to stop being distracted by boys. Indi says “He’s a man.” Candice says to focus and walks along as Indi gets distracted, and Candice doesn’t know she didn’t follow. Candice runs into Ember and Shotzi and says they aren’t even a team, and Indi and Candice are family. She realizes Indi isn’t there, tries to escape and gets dragged into the bathroom by the champs. Oh dear.

* We get a recap of Kushida’s WWE Cruiserwight Title win and the reaction among WWE stars, on social media and in Japan to the win.

Alicia Taylor then is in the ring and welcomes Kushida, who comes down with his title around his waist. He gets a mic and says last week, he won the title in an open challenge. So tonight he gives the same opportunity. Who wants it? ONEY LORCAN.

NXT Cruiserweight CHampionship Match

Kushida vs. Oney Lorcan

Lorcan pushes Kushida into the corner but he gets out, grabs a leg and rolls Oney into a leg submission, but Lorcan counter wrestles and gets him into a headscissors submission. Kushida counters into a surfboard but Lorcan is out and turns it into an armbar, which Kushida turns into a headscissors, which Lorcan counters and Kushida counter-counters with a kick to the head. Lorcan off the ropes, dodges, leapfrog and Kushida with an armbar but Lorcan gets to the ropes. Hard kick by the champ and Lorcan kicks back, then climbs to the second rope and gets his HEAD DAMN NEAR KICKED OFF, sending him to the outside as we’re on break.

Back from break and Lorcan has Kushida in a standing bow and arrow hold. He fights out and gets some kicks, goes into the ropes and gets Euro uppercut for a two-count. Shot to the midsection and a couple of covers get two. Lorcan with an abdominal stretch, and Kushida fights out with elbows to the arm. Lorcan clotheslines Kushida in the corner and runs out for another one but gets cut down for the champ. Running palm splash and a series of strikes in the corner. Lorcan reverses an Irish whip into the other corner but Kushida stays in control and comes off the top. He goes for the submission but Lorcan counters and hits a Blockbuster for a near-fall! Lorcan with a hard chop and Kushida is hulking up! Chop after chop to no effect, Right hand by the champ and cartwheel dropkick. Big kick to Lorcan’s elbow and the Hoverboard Lock is in — Lorcan taps!

Winner: Kushida (9:24)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match that was a solid mix of striking and counter-wrestling, exactly what you’d expect. Lorcan’s a good guy for Kushida’s first title defense and the win did Kushida good.

After the match, Santos Escobar comes out and Legado attack from behind! They triple team Kushida and then Santos directs traffic as the champ is beat down — but here come MSK! They come out and even the odds, and it’s a full brawl. Santos is sent over the ropes and knocked to the ground.

* Mercedes cuts a promo backstage where she says Raquel is ducking her and had a chance to say something in the interview, but she didn’t and Dakota did. She says Raquel is in charge and Raquel responds like a good little lapdog. She’s going to take Dakota out, and then nothing will stand between them for the title.

* We’re back and Theory is explaining how he get Reed booked against him when a messed-up Candice walks in. Indi walks in after and says she saw Dexter. She also saw Regal and they’re getting a tag team title match. They celebrate but Candice doesn’t seem too happy about anything.

Ever-Rise vs. Imperium

Imperium attack to start! Aichner whips XXX into the corner, then hits a big back suplex. Martel with a jawbreaker desperation, Parker comes off the ropes for a crossbody but gets caught for a fallaway slam. Barthel tagged in and decks Parker, then tags in Aichner. Double dropkick from inside and outside the ropes to Parker, and Dain comes out. Parker uses the distraction for a roll-up for two, big Aichner quickly turns it around and takes Parker down. Drake is trying to get at Alexander Wolfe, tag, elevated uppercut off the top and that’s all she wrote.

Winner: Imperium (1:53)

Rating: N/R

Thoughts: RIP Chase Parker.

* Kyle O’Reilly is heading to the ring for his main event and runs into Karrion Kross and Scarlett waiting at gorilla. Kross and Kyle stare off before O’Reilly heads down to the ring.

* Set for Next Week:

– Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez

– Broson Reed vs. Austin Theory

– Kushida & MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Cameron Grimes

They circle and go into a collar-and-elbow, Kyle turns it into a wristlock. Grimes gets out into a front anklelock, which O’Reilly turns into a chickenwing and then a facelock. Grimes gets out and locks in the elbowlock, Kyle up and reverses, side headlock takedown. Grimes back up and backs Kyle into the ropes, they go for the break and Grimes with a headlock takedown. Kyle rolls Grimes into a one-count, back into the headlock. Kyle up and fights out, they’re off the ropes and Kyle takes Grimes down. Another wristlock that turns into a shoulderlock, which Grimes has to fight out of. Fists to O’Reilly, Grimes off the ropes into a big knee and a slap across the face. O’Reilly with kicks to Grimes’ side and thighs, Grimes with a fist to answer and a chop. Grimes sent into the ropes, sunset flip but O’Reilly turns it into an armbar. Grimes somersaults into the ropes to break the hold. O’Reilly tries to keep hold on the left knee but Grimes with a BIG German suplex and we’re on PIP break.

Grimes rolls out of the ring and sends Kyle into the guardrail, then headfirst into the commentary table. O’Reilly rolled in and gets a forearm across the back. Grimes in control with hard shots and a kick to the chest in the corner, he slams Kyle into the next corner and whips him hard across the ring. Pin attempt gets two, and Grimes wrenches on O’Reilly’s head. Kneedrop to the head and a kick to the back by Grimes.

Back out of PIP break and Grimes continues to work the neck. O’Reilly up and fights out, but Grimes sends him into the ropes and hits a clothesline, cover gets two. Grimes with kicks to the chest and a boot choke in the corner for two. Hard Irish whip chest first into the opposite turnbuckle, pin gets two. Grimes works on the neck again with a kneeling chinlock, Kyle fights to his feet and shoots Grimes into the ropes, shoulder takes Kyle down but Grimes off the ropes into a knee! Kyle is fighting back with kicks and knees, and a legsweep takes him down! Kyle with a charging forearm, he snaps the shoulder and hits a suplex but Grimes quickly gets out of the heel hook attempt. HUGE kick to the thigh sends Grimes’ legs out from under him. Another try and Grimes gets out of the way, Grimes goes for a spinning slam and Kyle locks in a front sleeper, then a hard knee. Grimes with the spinning sidewalk slam, Kyle kicks out at two. Grimes back on the neck, he tries to pick up O’Reilly but Kyle with the heel hook attempt! Grimes with a pin attempt for two, Grimes with a big kick and Kyle kicks back! They trade kicks, Grimes with a XXX and it only gets two! Grimes going slowly to the corner, he charges in but eats a kick, O’Reilly goes for a suplex but Grimes counters, superkick by Grimes and kYle with a clothesline! O’Reilly with a brainbuster and Kyle goes up top! Leaping kneedrop gets three!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly (10:36)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Another great match to close out the show. Both men looked fantastic and Kyle picked up the win to close out tonight’s show.

And with that, we’re done for the night!