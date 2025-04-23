Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.22.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and an eventful WrestleMania weekend is in the books. I hope everyone had fun, but now it’s onto the post-Stand & Deliver period and we have plenty of fallout. Tonight’s episode of NXT will see Stephanie Vaquer defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez just a day after Perez attacked her on WWE Raw. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez lost and regained the Women’s Tag Team Championships over the last 48 hours and they will defend those titles against Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin. We also have Lexis King defending the Heritage Cup against an as-yet-unnamed opponent and more Stand & Deliver fallout, probably some involving DarkState, the new NXT Tag Team Champions Hank and Tank, and Stacks turning on Tony D’Angelo. Should be a fun show!

* We start with a montage recap video chronicling the events of Stand & Deliver including Ricky Saints defeating Ethan Page, Hank & Tank’s title win, Sol Ruca becoming women’s North American Champion, Stacks betraying Tony D’Angelo and giving DarkState the win, Stephanie Vaquer retaining her NXT Women’s Championship, and Oba Femi staving off Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans to retain the NXT Championship.

* We’re LIVE in Las Vegas and the Women’s Tag Team Championship match is first!

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

We start off with Liv and Tatum, who circle and go to lockup — but Liv with a kick to the chest followed by fists and then stomps in the corner. But Tatum knocks Liv down after the champ showboats — and Raquel tags in. Tatum Matrix dodges a clothesline but is caught by Raquel and spun around in a front facelock and dropped. Morgan back in, she is whipped by Raquel into Tatum. Raquel with a splash, dropkick from Liv and cover gets two. Tatum escapes with a kneee to the face and tags in Gigi, Raquel tags in and they counter moves until Gigi gets a snapmare. Into the corner, Gigi to the outside and a kick to the head, she leaps off the top and Raquel — KIND OF — catches Gigi for a slam and cover for two.

Tatum with the distraction that allows Gigi to take over, Gigi to the top but Liv shoves her off the rope to the floor. Liv comes over to mock Gigi and Tatum shoves her off the apron — then hits a moonsault dive onto both champions as we go to break!

We’re back as Raquel is in control of Tatum on the mat with a Cobra Clutch. Tatum escapes but gets knocked back down, Liv tags in and kicks Tatum in the gut. Three Amigos from Liv, she mocks Gigi and hits an enzuigiri, cover gets two-plus. Raquel back in, Liv holds him for a slap from Raquel who goes for a suplex but Tatum with knees to the head to escape. Raquel batters Tatum down and talks shit in Spanish, another suplex attempt — reversed into a DDT! Both women down, they crawl to their corners — hot tag from Gigi who runs over Liv! Kick to the head and a short-arm lariat — right into a bridged German suplex for two!

Tatum in now, they nearly collide off the ropes and Liv tags in Raquel who runs over both challengers. Powerbomb but Tatum into a susnet flip for two. Blind tag to Gigi, Raquel goes for the Tejana bomb — but Gigi off the top! Tatum hits a 450! Cover for two-plus but Liv breaks it up. Step-up enzuigiri to Liv by Tatum, stereo enzuigiris to Raquel. Gigi is back in, double headbutt to Raquel and Liv gets a blind tag. Cemetary Driver broken up by Liv. Tejana Bomb, Oblivion, that’s it.

Winner: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (11:29)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: No suspense to this; Raquel and Liv aren’t losing the titles twice in 72 hours. The match had a couple iffy moments but was largely solid. As an opening match, it was perfectly solid.

* We get a recap of Lexis King getting his NXT Heritage Cup back from Penn & Teller on a couple of conditions: admitting they can do magic and apologizing, which he does. He also has to defend the Cup tonight. King says he’s been doing Vegas things but he agrees to it. Teller goes into the cage and Penn gets King to admit that magic is real and they are magic, and Teller reveals the Cup.

* Ricky Saints WALKS backstage.

* We get a recap of Bloodsport and Wren asks Brone whey he wasn’t at Bloodsport. DarkState comes in and mocks Myles, saying that the NQCC should break up now. Myles says when his crew shows up they’ll be ready for a fight. Je’Von walks up and says he’ll fight them and Borne has his back. DarkState walks off and Je’Von says they should go tell Ava. Sounds like we got a match.

* RICKY SAINTS is here! The NXT North American Champion makes his way down to the ring. He gets on the mic and says “WOW” as the crowd chants for him. He says he kicked off WM weekend by defending the NA Championship against a man who will forever be a thron in his side in Ethan Page. The fans boo and Ricky’s mom agrees. He says the world watched this week as he made good on his promise when he arrived. He says everything he’s said, he’s made good on and is the man here. He says it felt good to do it against Ethan Page —

And Lexis King is coming out? …okay. Lexis tells Ricky to hold his horses and that he had a historic win, but Lexis has spending his weekend looking for the Heritage Cup because those clowns made it disappear. Ricky says good for him but he doesn’t know what this has to do with him. Lexis says he has business out here. He’s defending his Heritage Cup tonight and if Ricky doesn’t get out of here, he might go after the NXT North American Title. Ricky says Lexis couldn’t get it down last week and his mouth is writing checks his ass can’t cash. Lexis says he no one likes Ricky; they like him. Delusions of grandeur fill Ricky’s brain and if Ricky is so confident, why doesn’t Lexis put the title on the line against him next week. He’ll even put his Cup on the line. Cup vs. Title, one fall, winner takes all.

Ricky says Lexis is a very special individual and it’s telling that he’s talking to him when he has an opponent already, but he knows Lexis talked to Ava and so it’s on.

* Earlier today, Hank & Tank were backstage with Sol Ruca and Zaria talking about their wins. Thea jumps in and says she was so excited and if she didn’t win, she’s glad it’s Sol. Jaida walks up and tells Thea to shut up, Kelani says that this isn’t the same locker room when she left. Fatal Influence walk up and Fallon tells Jacy to deal with Thea, but Jacy says to do it yourself. Jacy and Jazmyn walk off, Fallon says “Well, you never could.”

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Lexis King vs. Noam Dar

NOAM IS BACK! DADDY IS COMING FOR HIS CUP!

Lexis offers a handshake and goes for a cup, but Dar catches it and knocks Lexis down. He catches King in a pin attempt for two, catches a kick attempt and flips Lexis into an anklelock. Lexis flips over and sends Dar into the corner but Dar comes out and waffles King with a kick. Charging dropkick in the corner, cover gets two. Dar traps Lexis and goes to rub Lexis’ beard off! Elbows to the shoulder, crucifix pin for two.

Leix back up, Dar jumps on his back for a sleeper and King runs into the corner to knock Dar off. He hits a forearm from behind for two and then catches Dar in a facelock for multiple shots to the head. Quick series of kicks to the head, King off the ropes but Dar catches him and knocks him down. King up, they trade strikes, Dar hits some kicks to the chest but King with chops to fire back. King into the ropes for a kick to the chest, King fires back with a superkick for two-plus. King goes up top, swanton but Dar moves! Spinning backfist and another, Dar takes aim – he fakes out King and then hits a spinning back elbow for the pin!

Winner: Noam Dar (4:04)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This wasn’t about the match, but instead about Dar coming back to get his Cup. Nice to see Noam return and (presumably) restore the Cup’s rules.

* Sarah asks Roxy about getting in Stephanie’s face at Stand & Deliver and said she’s not going to take the division she built. She says that Raw After Mania was supposed to be her big moment, but Stephanie took it and she didn’t even know Giulia was going to do what she did. She says Stephanie should do something about it but she can’t because she is dealing with the WrestleMania weekend workload that she’s not ready for, but Roxy is. She’s going to walk out a three-time NXT Women’s Champion tonight.

Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

Lockup to start, Thea backed into the corner and Fallon batters her before showboating — so Thea hits her with a crossbody. Fallon goes for a slam but Thea flips her over, Thea goes for a takedown but Fallon counters into an armbar! Thea escapes, it goes into the ropes and Thea is backed off — Fallon throws her into the ropes! Whip into the corner, Fallon charges and Thea moves. Thea hits a rana and then a couple double forearm takedowns. She tries to splash Fallon in the corner, they counter each other and Fallon hits a half-and-half suplex.

Thea out to the floor, Fallon holds Thea as Jacy goes for a kick — Thea moves! Fallon goes into the steps! Thea takes out Jacy and Jazmyn, gets Fallon in the ring and applies the Kimura for the win!

Winner: Thea Hail (2:27)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Fatal Influence.

* Oba Femi WALKS backstage.

* Post-break, HERE COMES THE RULER! Femi comes down to the ring in a snazzy-ass shirt with his title. He gets a mic and says at Stand & Deliver he did what he said he was going to do. Trick and Je’Von had dreams and aspirations of dethroning The Ruler: not on his watch. He took their dreams and set them to flame and burned them to ashes. He will say that during the build-up, he said a lot of things about Je’Von calling him a child, immature and unable to hang. He says he regrets it because the Young OG is better than he thought and his best years are definitely ahead of him.

As for Trick, he has no love for him and can’t stand him. But he will say, as great as he is, the Ruler is that much better.

And so of course HERE COMES TRICK! Trick says nah, he isn’t going out like that. Every time it comes to him getting what’s his, Oba escapes. Oba only won by pinning Je’Von. Oba says he’s done with Trick, but Trick wants his title back and he doesn’t care if it’s Oba’s birthday. He’s tired of people stealing his shot —

SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS! Joe Hendry is fucking here! He comes to the ring, does his thing and says he’s back in NXT. Hendry says Trick isn’t the same person he tagged with back in the fall. The rumors are true; he’s changed. He used to soak in the cheers of the fans, but now he soaks in self-pity. He listened to the fans and he did it at WrestleMania. And he’s going to tell Trick because no one else will: he’s not hungry, he’s entitled. He says the maybe the reason Trick didn’t win the title is because of himself, and that he’s a whiny bitch.

Trick calls Joe “Minute Made” and says he had his five minutes on Sunday. He says Hendry doesn’t belong here and is an outsider, he got his ass whipped on Sunday. So he should take his title and go back where he came from. Joe said he lost to the RKO, but he did it in front of 60,000 people while Trick was in the stands. And he’s not leaving because he has business to discuss with the NXT Champion.

Oba tells him not to make the same mistake that Moose made — and Trick pushes them apart. Hendry and Oba deck Trick and send him out of the ring! They pick their titles back up and stare off.

* We get a vignette of the Vegas desert. Stacks is out there with his car, and a red car pulls up. It’s Luca, who asks what the hell he was thinking? He points out the bond Stacks has with Tony and says Stacks pledged his loyalty; he needs to make this right. Stacks signals to Luca to shush and asks if he knows why he invited Luca out here. Luca looks around, sees they’re alone, and says “Oh fu–” before it all goes to black.

* Sarah is with Sol and Zaria and congratulates Sol on her win. Sol says all the women in the match were booming and it was exhausting. But she’s happy to be there with the title. Liv and Raquel walk up and mock Sol and Zaria, Sol tells them to walk away before she thinks about adding a third title to her collection. They laugh and walk off.

* Trick is backstage having an absolute fit. The video goes bad and Ava yells at him as he says he’s coming for Oba. The sound of a pipe hitting the floor is heard.

Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne vs. DarkState

We have Dion and Osiris for DarkState, Dion is in the ring with Broen and backs him intot he corner. Borne with a takedown, Dion back up, into the ropes and Myles catches him to work over the arm. Je’Von off the top for a shot to the arm, but Dion fires back. Evans into the ropes, he hits a rana and then a springboard rana! Osiris tags in, Je’Von jumps at him but gets caught. He puts Evans in the corner, Evans dodges a shot but Osiris decks him hard. Evans comes back with a superkick and dropkick, Dion rushes in but gets dropkicked by Borne. DarkState to the outside, Je’Von dives through the ropes — CAUGHT by Osiris! So Myles leaps OVER the ropes onto DarkState! And we’re on break.

We’re back and the NQCC are on the stage watching as Je’Von fights back against DarkState but Osiris knocks him down. Je’Von springboards but gets caught by Osiris and slammed down. Osiris slams Evans’ head in the corner a few times and mocks him, he tosses Evans into the hostile corner. Dion tags in and fires punches to Evans’ chest. But lariat gets two-plus. Dion talks shit to Myles and then gets Je’Von up. He fires back but gets beat into the corner, Osiriis tags in and Evans is popped up into a powerslam, cover but Myles breaks it up.

Inverted bear hug by Osiris, Evans with a jawbreaker and Osiris charges in but collides with Dion. Evans gets a sunset flip for two and then Borne gets the hot tag. He cleans house, dropkicking Osiris and then powerslamming both men. Belly to Belly suplex to Dion, Dion on his shoulders — F5 into a neckbreaker, cover but Griffin breaks it up. EVans with a clothesline off the top, Osiris to the outside, Je’Von leaps but Osiris catches him and slams him into the apron. Dion with a spinebuster to Borne, Osiris tags in, double powerbomb finishes it.

Winner: DarkState (9:56)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match here, DarkState getting a win over Borne isn’t much but Evans was just in the NXT Title match so that means more.

* Shawn Spears is with Ava and says he values his friends, then leaves. Inamura walks in and asks if he interrupted anything, and she says no. Inamura says his time is coming to an end and he’s going back to Japan. He gets emotional and is upset that Briggs was almost Tag Team Champion but couldn’t. Ava says next week it’s Briggs & Inamura vs. Hank and Tank. Inamura says “Thank you,” Ava leaves and Briggs asks how he did it. He grins and says “Old Japanese secret.”

* Tony D’Angelo is walking the halls of a hotel. He knocks on the Rizzo’s door and says to open up. She cracks the door and asks if anyone followed him and he says no. She lets him in and he asks if she’s alright. She says she’s finishing packing and can’t believe Stacks did that. Tony says he’s okay physically and Rizzo asks about Luca. Neither of them have heard from him. T says they’re going to have to go to the mat. Rizzo says that they’ve been friends forever and Stacks taught her how to fight, she told him he’d always be loyal. She offers to arrange a sitdown and Tony doesn’t trust him. They don’t tolerate rats or betrayal and he can’t put her at risk. She asks what he means and he says Adriana can’t go home, it’s not safe. He’s got two guys waiting to take her to a safehouse until this blows over. He says it’ll be alright and they hug.

* Sarah asks Ricky about his match with Lexis next week and he says he’s glad for Noam Dar winning the Heritage Cup. But he’s a man of his word and said he’d defend the NXT North American Championship. Lexis has everything to gain and nothing to lose. Ethan Page walks in and distracts Saints so King can attack him. King says he’s taking Saints’ precious title from him and walks off. Page says they’ll pick this up another time and walks off.

* Tonight’s NXT Focus sees someone walk into a room with a suitcase. They open the suitcase and — it’s Andre Chase! He takes out the Chase U sweater and says ‘WE’RE FUCKING BACK, BABY!’

Set For Next Week:

– NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

– Tony D’Angelo & Stacks confrontation

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez

Circle and they start shoving each other. Vaquer grabs Roxy’s hand but gets backed into a corner, Roxy manhandles her but Stephanie slams Roxy back down. She covers for one. Stephanie counters out of a wristlock and goes for the ankle. They do some reversals, rollups get one each. Test of strength, Vaquer steps on Roxy’s hand and inverts the hold, Roxy goes behind but gets put on the mat for one. Roxy with her own one-count, La Magistral for two.Vaquer rolls through and bridges for two.

Roxy gets a kick, sent into the ropes but yanks Vaquer down. Into the ropes, Vaquer gets a rollup for two, Roxy with one of her own. Roxy sends Vaquer into the corner but she escapes, Roxy with a headlock that puts Vaquer on her knees. Takedown by ROxy, Vaquer with a headscissors and a back suplex. Devil’s Kiss but Roxy rolls out to the apron. Vaquer pulls her in and yanks the ring apron, rake to the eyes while the ref is distracted. She goes for the arm as we go to break.

We’re back and Vaquer is firing off at Roxy, but Roxy knocks her down and dropkicks her to the ramp. Suplex countered by Vaquer, who chops and superkicks Roxy. Inverted 619 and a springboard dive onto the Roxy on the ramp! Back in the ring, Vaquer with Eat Defeat. Vaquer takes aim and hits a Meteora. It’s Devil’s Kiss time! Ten-count and she covers for two. SVB, Roxy counters but gets rolled up for two. Roxy with a superkick, she dives in but Vaquer catches her. Wheelbarrow, Roxy tries to counter and Vaquer with a backbreaker. Vaquer up top, but Roxy cuts her off and pulls her down onto the top rope! Rana into a crossface! Stephanie crawls to get to the bottom rope but Roxy uses her feet to roll back. Vaquer gets Roxy’s shoulders to the mat, a series of pin attempts by both. Spin kick by Roxy, blocked and hit with the same from Vaquer. Pop Rocks attempt in the corner, Vaquer blocks it and grabs Roxy’s leg — BIG Dragon Screw! SVB! That’s it!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer (11:38)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: I mean, can you expect less from these two? Very good match and Vaquer gets the win to potentially send Roxy off to the main roster. No complaints here at all.

GUILIA comes out post-match! She stares at Vaquer from the ramp, Vaquer stares back — and Jordynne Grace is staring from the crowd!

And with that, we’re done for the night!