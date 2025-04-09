Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 4.8.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we’ll see DarkState compete as a team for the first time as they take on NXT Stand & Deliver opponents Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans in six-man tag team action! In addition, Jordynne Grace takes on Jaida Parker as they push for a match against Stephanie Vaquer at Stand * Deliver. Plus we’ll probably have more developments to build up to the WrestleMania weekend show, so we should hopefully be in for a good time.

* TUDUM.

* Stephanie Vaquer is WALKING backstage and is asked when she’ll make her decision of who she faces at NXT Stand & Deliver. She says she thinks she’ll make her decision after this match and walks out! She walks around the ringside area to sit at commentary as we go right into our first big match.

Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

They charge right at each other at the bell, Jordynne with a tackle takedown and they roll right out of the ring, brawling on the floor. Jordynne with a kick to Jaida and slams her into the apron before locking in a sleeper. Jaida tries to get in but is pulled back out, Jordynne tries to get back in and is pulled out so she slams Jaida’s head into the mat and rolls her in.

Jaida with a stomp to Jordynne as she comes in, but Jordynne comes back with an inverted atomic drop, a rolling DVD and a shot off the ropes for two. Jaida to the apron and Grace follows, she gets Jaida on her shoulders but Jaida turns it around — Grace counters but is put on Jaida’s shoulders and tossed throat-first into the ropes. Blockbuster off the ropes for two.

Jaida with a suplex but Grace blocks it and pushes Parker back into the corner for a couple slams. Grace is put on the apron but decks Jaida; Jaida nails Grace back and sets her on the middle rope for the Tear Drop and high steps as we go to break.

We’re back as Jaida counters a powerbomb and leaps off the corner, but Grace moves. Jaida gets Grace on her shoulder and goes for a tombstone — Grace counters! She pulls her into a throw and both women are slow to get up. But they do and go forehead-to-forehead before teeing off. Grace takes over and drives the shoulder into the cut, she dodges a shot and hits a backslide pin for two.

Jaida with a shot and they go into the corner, Jordynne escapes a shot and hits a double chop. Jaida on her shoulders and dropped in the corner, torture rack neckbreaker gets a nearfall.

Jaida counters and goes for in inverted suplex but Grace flips over into the dragon sleeper! Jaida escapes, goes for the Hypnotic but misses. Grace dives through the ropes but catches her foot and goes down hard. Jaida gets in Vaquer’s face, it gets physical and the ref calls for the bell.

Winner: No Decision (10:06)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: That botched Grace dive aside, this was really good. Jaida and Grace work great together and I enjoyed the hell out of this match.

It’s a brawl after and GIULIA IS HERE! She takes out Jaida and Jordynne and goes back to back with Stephanie — they face ech other — and GIULIA WITH A HEADBUTT! Northern Lights Bomb and Giulia stands tall in the ring!

* We get a recap montage of Ricky Saints winning the NXT North American Title from Shawn Spears last week, and Ethan Page attacking him after the title win.

* Hank & Tank talk about how they should watch Fraxiom’s match to study it and Swipe Right come in. They say that after they beat Fraxiom they’ll give them a chance. They say to take some notes and leave, and Hank & Tank say they’re not that desperate (or ARE THEY?).

* Tonight’s NXT spotlight has The Culling being upset. They apologize to Shawn Spears for his loss last week and vow to help him get the title back. Spears says he’s happy to have had the title but the title wasn’t the focus. It was the vessel to get them together. He says tonight the focus is on Izzi and earning her way into the NA Title Ladder match, while Niko and Brooks are to stomp on Hank & Tank’s dreams.

Fraxiom vs. Swipe Right

Ricky Smokes starts in the ring with Frazer and dropkicks Axiom to the floor. He and Brad Baylor double team Frazer and hit a boosted dropkick for two. Baylor with a snapmare, Smokes with a dropkick to the back of Frazer’s head for two.

Smokes drops Axiom off the apron but Frazer with an enzuigiri. Baylor tags in and gets kicked, Axiom tags in and they double team kick Baylor. Smokes in but gets kicked out of the ring, Axiom DIVES on Baylor and Frazer dives on Smokes. And then they do the dives again!

Baylor down in the ring, Axiom chops him in the corner and kicks him down. He backs up, but Smokes tags in and hits a spear for two-plus. Smokes catches Axiom in the ropes and stretches him, Baylor with a kick from the apron and a springboard facebuster for two. Baylor with a full nelson but Axiom to his feet, he escapes and hits a release German.

SMokes tags in and comes off the ropes — standing Spanish Fly by Axiom! Frazer tags in and hits Smokes with a couple clotheslines, he launches Baylor into the corner, moonsault into an inverted facelock and then catches Smokes for a double DDT. Standing SSP gets two.

My feed went wonky, when it comes back, Swipe Right hit a double twisting DDT. Smokes up top but Axiom shoves Baylor into him. He kicks Smokes up top — Super Spanish Fly! Frazer with the Phoenix Splash, cover as Axiom Golden Ratio’s Baylor for three.

Winner: Fraxiom (5:01)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Great match for the time it got. Swipe Right looked fine, though they were in there with Fraxiom so that’s to be expected. Still, good showing for them.

* Fatal Influence are backstage and Fallon says they get a qualifier so she’s taking it. Jacy says no, she is. They argue and Jazmyn says she’s taking it and they’ll be there for her, right? She walks off as Jacy and Fallon are confused by what just happened.

NXT Women’s North American Title Match Qualifier

Jazmyn Nyx vs. Sol Ruca

Lockup to start, Nyx with a headlock, shot into the ropes but she tightens up the headlock. Sol handstands out of it, flips over Nyx and locks in a headlock of her own. Ruca into the corner, she flips over Nyx and hits a BIG facebuster. Nyx back on the apron, Sol nails her brings her into the ring for a suplex, flip onto a pin attempt for two.

Nyx trips Ruca, who goes to the apron. Nyx charges into a kick, springboard splash but Nyx gets the feet up and then comes off the ropes for a knee to the chest. Boot choke in the corner four four and she sends Ruca into the ropes for an elbow. Fisherman’s suplex for two, right into an inverted chinlock. Nyx is bridged over but Ruca breaks it, Nyx off the ropes with a soccer kick for two.

Kick to the chest against the ropes by Nyx, Ruca catches one but gets decked. Ruca with a waistlock into a spinning front slam and both women are slow to get up. Ruca takes over with strikes, Nyx into the ropes and gets a shoulder tackle. Ruca off the ropes with a springboard tackle and another — backpack slam out of the corner and a knee to the jaw for two-plus.

Fatal Influence on the outside argues with Zaria, Ruca is distracted and hit with a Nyx kick for a nearfall. Nyx is frustrated, Sol with an inside cradle for two. They trade kicks — SOL SNATCHER! That’s it.

Winner: Sol Ruca (5:03)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Obvious result was obvious, but Nyx has a stronger showing than I expected. It plays into the sudden Fatal Influence tension fine and sets up Sol and Zaria as a tag team in the ladder match, which has potential.

* Je’Von is working out in the locker room and Sarah asks him about tonight’s match. Evans says he called this and if Trick and Oba had listened to them, they wouldn’t be in this spot. He says he doesn’t want to be like either one of them; he dropped Oba twice and Trick tried to snuff his potential. But one step at a time: tonight DarkState, then the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

* Giulia is leaving the arena and is asked why she dropped Vaquer. She says Stand & Deliver, no friends, REMATCH.

Hank & Tank vs. The Culling

Hank and Tank start off in control of Brooks and pancake him early. Niko in and they take him down, pancake him, and then Hank with a wristlock on Brooks. Tank tags in, drop-toe hold and Tank with a camel clutch. Hank off the ropes, Niko trips him and Brooks comes back with a clothesline to Tank. Shots to tank and a neckbreaker, cover gets two.

Niko tags in and Brooks holds Tank for a dropping headbutt. SLeeper by Niko, Tank manages to get free with a jawbreaker, rolls under a clotheline and Hank gets the hot tag. He takes down Vance, its a couple of splashes and a bulldog on Brooks, then comes around the ring for a big boot to Niko before running over Jensen back in the ring. Cover but Niko breaks it up.

Tank knocks Niko to the floor and follows but Niko throws him into the guardrail. Brooks takes Hank down but Hank comes back with a sidewalk slam. Hank up top, Swanton misses, Niko tags in, Niko puts Hank on his shoulders and Brooks with a kneedrop, that gets three.

Winner: The Culling (3:23)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Wasn’t awful, wasn’t great. A perfectly average match for three minutes of time.

* Ricky Saints is here! The new NXT North American Champion makes his way down to the ring. He gets a mic and calls out the “Ricky Strokes” chant, before saying he told people when he arrived that the Revolution would be televised. And he’s a man of his word because he’s standing her the new NXT North American Champion.

He says while he’d love to keep the celebration going, he has a bitter taste in his mouth thanks to “All Ego” Ethan Page. And he gets it because if someone of his caliber came in and did what Page did only better and quicker, his ego would be shattered as well. Page has never been the bigger man and had to ruin his special moment. Saints calls Page out and —

We get Lexis King instead! The Heritage Cup Champion tells Ricky to hold his horses because he’s worried about the wrong guy. He says he has the prestigious Heritage Cup Championship, but if there’s one thing about him, he loves gold. And he’d love to put a little extra —

EDDY THORPE IS HERE! He says congrats Saints; it must be nice to waltz in and be handed opportunities while others are starving to get what they deserve. He says he’s been on a quest to win a title but he’s on the wrong chase because that title represents the land of his people, which was stolen from them. He says the title is his birthright.

And HERE COMES WES LEE. He says he’ll take care of Inamura later but that you can’t talk about the NA Title and not include him. He says it was at its peak with him and he’s not had it for too long. King gets it and says he’s desperate to live his glory days. Eddy calls King another greedy white man who’s desperate for more than he deserves.

Saints says this is not the time — and Ethan Page attacks from behind! The four heels go for the title and it turns into a brawl. Eddy is tossed, Page tosses King but gets pulled out of the ring. They brawl — AND WES LEE DIVES ON THEM! Saints is angry on the inside.

* Backstage Stone says it’s officially S&D season. Ava asks Vaquer her decision. She says she wants ALL of them at Stand & Deliver.

* Sarah is with Trick and asks about the triple threat match at S&D. He says he’s not here to give a sob story but someone is always standing in his way, from Eddy Thorpe to Je’Von. He runs down his accolades and says this time he’ll leave with the title. He’s concerned about DarkState and tells Oba and Je’Von to be on their A-games because they’ll need it and he’s whipping both their asses at Stand & Deliver.

Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

Wes DIVES on Inamura before the bell but gets caught and slammed into the apron. In the ring, the bell rings and Lee fires off strikes but gets knocked back. Wes with a kick to the back and forearms that have no effect; Inamura WAILS on Lee and sends him into the ropes. Lee slides under, gets a kick to the head. Lee to the apron, he dodges a kick and chokes Inamura against the top rope for four.

Springboard somersault for a two-count, he puts Lee on the mat and goes for a 450 but Inamura moves and LAUNCHES Lee. He hits sumo strokes and nails several big chops in the corner. Front facelock, shot to the back and a standing suplex but Lee with knees to the head — Inamura catches him and hits a standing fisherman’s suplex for two-plus.

Lee groggy and Inamura lies in wait — he charges but Lee with a dropkick to the knee and then kick to the head. Briggs gives Inamura advice and Lee DIVES on him through the ropes. Kick to Inamura’s face, up top and he leaps — CAUGHT for spinning bodyslam!

Inamura goes up top for a splash, Tyson goes to yank Inamura down, Briggs goes for the save but Inamura falls. Cardiac Kick finishes it.

Winner: Wes Lee (3:52)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Good match considering its time, Inamura looked very good and Lee is always great.

* Oba addresses DarkState and says their presence has NXT on edge. He hasn’t forgotten what they did at Vengeance Day. They hit him with their best shot but they didn’t put him down and he’s going to return the favor, then turn his attention to Evans and Williams who he’ll defeat.

NXT Women’s North American Title Match Qualifier

Izzi Dame vs. Wren Sinclair

Izzi picks up Wren and puts her in the corner for shoulders to the gut, short-arm clothesline. Wren slides down off a back suplex, comes off the ropes for a high crossbody for two. Wren with a wristlock, Izzie sends her into the corner, she goes up but Izzi gets her on the sholders. Wren with a rana, crucifix pins for two.

Izzi with a kick to the head, Irish whip but Wren turns it around and groes to lock in an Octopus hold. Izzi breaks free, Wren with a sunset flip but Izzi holds on and then kicks Wren down. Bodyslam, diving dropkick off the ropes.

Izzi gets Wren up and holds her to mock NQCC, but Wren fires off with an elbow. Short-arm clothesline by Dame and mounted forearms, cover gets two. Izzi into a chinlock with the arm trapped in the center of the ring. Spears watches from the back as Wren fights to her feet, elbows out and nails Dame. Dame right back with a kneelift, she charges but is hit with a knee. Wren dodges another charge and lays in with strikes, into the ropes and Wren with a clothesline. Off the ropes with a bulldog to a seated Dame, cover for two-plus.

Wren with a double underhook but Izzi pwers through. Wren into the ropes, she leaps and Dame catches her — Wren turns it into a crucifix. Sitting powerbomb, that gets three though it’s timed weirdly and the three-count was uncertain at first.

Winner: Izzi Dame (4:27)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: That finish was really strange, but it happens. Otherwise this was solid for four and a half minutes.

* The girls are arguing backstage and want a Last Chance Qualifier. Ava says there isn’t one this year and Roxy says Ava better figure something out. Ava says she has an idea for Stand & Deliver. Roxy says it better not be a tag match because she doesn’t have a partner.

* The NXT Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way is official.

* Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners are reviewing tape as Andre Chase walks in and says they’re moving too fast. They ask for advice and he says they don’t want his help. They say they do and he says “Okay.”

Hank and Tank walk in angry and say it’s not worth it. The Street Profits are here and say they’ve been watching and they’re trying to be tag teams that they aren’t. They tell Hank & Tank to lean on each other and BE! WHO YOU ARE! BE HANK AND TANK! Dawkins says they talked to Ava and there’s a tag team gauntlet match for next week with the winner getting a Tag Team Title match at S&D. The Profits hype them up.

Set For Next Week:

– #1 Contender Fatal Four-Way: Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Lexis King

– More NXT Ladder Match Qualifiers

– #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet

Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams & Oba Femi vs. DarkState

DarkState attack before the bell and batter the team. Dion Lennox starts at the bell by charging at Oba. He beats on Oba in the corner, gets him in the hostile corner and Cutler tags in. Dion is whipped into Oba, Saquon Shugars is tagged in. Oba manages to get free and tags in Trick. My feed went wonky but when it comes back, Williams flips Shugars to the mat. Jumping neckbreaker from Trick, Cutler in and Trick nails him. Into the ropes, Shugars catches Trick’s leg and Cutler nails him.

Trick fires off with punches but gets dropped to the mat by Cutler. Bodyslam by Cutler, he works on the heel but Trick kicks free. He goes for the tag but Shugars comes in — Trick with a backdrop! He goes back and suplexes Shugars, cover gets two. Trick with a front facelock on the mat to slow it down, Shugars to his feet, he gets free and chops at Trick in the corner. Another chop, but Trick ducks one and hits his own chops! Bodyslam by Trick, he stares at DarkState and tosses Shugars down.

Evans tags in and he comes in hot, knocking Dion off the mat! Big spinebuster to Shugars and a chop, but Shugars comes back until Evans sweeps the legs and hits a double stomp. Cutler in now and gets nailed with a superkick, EVans with a springboard rana to Shugars and dropkicks to Shugars and Dion. Trick and Oba in with double clothesline to Cutler! They stare off and all four DarkState members are now on the apron to face off with the babyfaces as we go to break.

We’re back as Evans nails Shugars with a shot and comes in with a big springboard crossbody for a nearfall. Evans gets Shugars up but gets put in the corner after a blind tag from Cutler. Cutler drops Evans and beats on him with mounted punches. Bodyslam to Evans, cover gets two-plus.

Evans put in the hostile corner, Dion tags in and Evans whipped into a spinebuster. Lennox with a chinlock to Evans, who slowly fights to his feet. Evans pushed into the corner, HUGE SPINEBUSTER gets a nearfall. Saquon back in, Evans gets slammed down and Lennox slams Saquon onto Evans for a two-plus count. Saquon with a chinlock but Evans gets free, he leaps for the tag but Saquon catches him and slams him down. Elbow drop but Evans dodges, Culter tags in and puts him in the corner — charge but evans dodges! Dion in, picks Evans up but he turns it into a splash! Enzuigiri to Dion, he crawls for the tag and Oba distracts Trick so he can get the hot tag!

Oba in and blasts all three DarkState members. He grabs Saquon and THROWS him into Trick! Fall from Grace to Dion but Trick is in and pissed! Evans asks them what they’re doing — Oba and Trick start brawling! Oba sends Trick over the top, Evans with a BIG frog splash! Cover gets a nearfall, Evans goes for a springboard but Saquon pulls the ropes down. Diving three-man powerbomb gets it!

Winner: DarkState (13:29)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Strong debut for DarkState. Obviously this is a very protected loss, but even a qualified win over those three guys means something. That finisher was sloppy as hell and needed work but all three guys acquitted themselves well.

Post-match The Family’s music plays! Stacks is on the Tron and he says on behalf of the Family, next week in the parking lot they’ll learn that messing with the D’Angelo Family has severe consequences.

And with that, we’re done for the night!