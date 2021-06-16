Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.15.21  

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday once again and it’s time for episode of our favorite WWE brand. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have all the fallout from NXT Takeover: In Your House! Ted DiBiase will present LA Knight with the Million Dollar Championship! Io Shirai will speak! The Grizzled Young Vets battle Ciampa and Thatcher in a tornado tag team match! And we have big changes coming from William Regal — it may just be me, but I may be hearing a Samoan Submission Machine about to turn on. There’s a lot set for tonight on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Happy Pride Month!

Previously On: We get a recap of the events from NXT Takeover: In Your House with the six-man title match, Tian Sha murdering Mercedes, the ladder match, Shotzi’s return and Raquel’s win, and the Fatal Five Way Main Event. And, of course, Regal sadly saying that it’s “time for a change.”

* And we’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center with Regal coming out sans music. The crowd chants his name and he steps into the ring, thanks the fans and says he’s been with NXT since Day One in some form or another. He started at the announce desk and called the very first Takeover. He gets emotional and says he has a lot to say, saying he sat there and watched NXT become this wonderful, beautiful thing that it’s become. He talks about how they did shows in the US and then went to England, Japan, Australia, and then to his hometown of Blackpool in 2015 where he watched the show with his nieces.

Regal says every time not spent with his family was spent working to make NXT the place they wanted to be for the competitors, the announcers, but most of all the fans who took them so many places. He says with the chaos that’s gone on, he’s given them everything that he can give them. And because of everyone in the back, at home and more, he doesn’t think he is capable of giving what we deserve anymore. And so he thinks it’s time to —

And here’s where Karrion Kross comes out. I mean, it’ll get him the heel heat for sure to interrupt Regal’s apparent farewell.

Kross said he and Scarlett always knew this day would come, but didn’t know when. But the moment they saw it happening, they had to come out and see it for themselves. He notes that Regal is crying and is completely pathetic. He says Regal knew last week that he was right when he said he lost control. And he knew when Kross “punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT” that Kross could control things through fear and violence. He wants Regal to say he’s leaving, then walk up that aisle and never come back. He says to say Kross was right and Kross conquers all.

AND THERE’S SAMOA JOE’S THEME! Joe comes out and the audience is immediately chanting for him. He faces off with Kross and says “Mr. Regal, I believe you wanted to speak with me.” Regal says he did but not like this. But he’s here, and he says because of his love for NXT, he thinks everyone deserves a GM that can hold the position with the integrity and respect it deserves. He wants Joe to be the new NXT GM. Joe says without a shadow of a doubt, his answer is absolutely not. He knows Regal is weary and worn, but he sees that in the seven years Regal’s been in NXT, he’s brought the very best talent there including him. He says Regal transformed NXT into an international phenomenon and he casts a long shadow, with large fills to fill. So he can’t accept but he has an offer. He made Regal’s life hell, but he afforded him respect. So he would be more than happy to ensure Regal gets the respect he deserves from EVERYBODY.

Regal says it’s an interesting idea, but he has conditions. Joe can’t be a competitor, he can’t lay a hand on anyone — unless provoked. Joe says he accepts the offer. Which only leaves one more question to be answered: what is Kross still doing in this ring? Kross and Joe stare off, and Joe says “Tick tock, young champion.” The crowd chants “JOE IS GONNA KILL YOU” as Kross slowly backs off and he and Scarlett leave. Joe and Regal shake hands in the ring.

Thoughts: We all strongly expected this was going to happen coming into the show. But expected is fine when it comes off as well as this did. They answered questions about Joe’s status right off the bat and set up the new power dynamic. Great start to the show.

* Back from break and the Grizzled Young Vets are none too happy about Ciampa and Thatcher’s comments at In Your House. They say they’re used to being dragged through the mud but tonight under Tornado Rules, they’ll kick Ciampa and Thatchers’ heads in.

Imperium vs. Breezango

Breezango are already in the ring so this bodes well for them. Breeze and Barthel start off in the ring, with Breeze locking in a headlock that is quickly reversed. Barthel off the ropes with a shoulder block, and then off the ropes once more and Breeze leaps up into a fist to the gut. Breeze manages to stop Barthel’s momentum with a jawbreaker and tags in Fandango, but off the ropes Barthel gets the tag from Aichner and he takes over with a shoulderlock. He gets Fandango in the corner and works him over, but Fandango turns it around with chops and then stops a sunset flip off the ropes with a shot. Aichner charges and gets sent over the ropes, Breeze and Fandango both dive onto Imperium.

Fandango goes up top as Aichner is in the ring, but Barthel throws Breeze in to distract the ref and shoves Fandango off the rope. Fandango fights off both men and is trading uppercuts with Aichner as Breeze takes out Barthel on the outside, high knee lift and we’re on PIP break.

Fandango with a clothesline on Aichner and a cover gets two. Fandango goes into the hostile corner and gets a sunset flip on Aichner, but Barthel gets the tag and breaks it up, then starts kicks and stomps to him. Imperium tangles Fandango in the ropes and he gets a baseball slide dropkick to send him to the floor. Barthel rolls him in and drops an nails him with an elbow from outside, then goes in and stomps away. Aichner in now and he keeps the pressure on. He cuts off a comeback and sends Fandango into the ropes, then hits a big clothesline, covering for two. Fandango back up and fights back but gets taken down with a kneelift, followed by a pressure point hold in the shoulder nerves.

Back from PIP break and Aichner is in control, laying in forearms to Fandango. He comes back with a big kick off the ropes but Aichner recovers and hits a big bodyslam. Barthel tagged in and he nails a stomp and quick before a sleeper into a short-arm clotheseline. Barthel mocks Fandango and snapmares him, locking the Million Dollar Dream-style sleeper back in. Fandango gets back to his feet, ducks the short-arm clothesline and rolls Barthel up for two. He is crawling for the tag, gets caught by Barthel but manages to fight them off! He goes foir the tag, Barthel intercepts but gets hit with a suplex. Breeze is in hot but he gets turned inside out with a clothesline by Aichner. Aichner goes for a maneuvcer but Breeze counters with an inside cradle for the pin.

Winner: Breezango (10:25)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Solid effort. Don’t know if the right guys won, but everything was clean and crisp here.

After the match, Imperium destroys Breezango and puts an Imperium flag over Breeze body bag-style.

* Backstage, Cole and O’Reilly are being held back and Regal tries to make a match. Cole gets pissed and they start fighting again, Joe comes in and gets hit by Cole. Joe chokes Cole out and says to tell him when he wakes up, Regal expects his decision.

* We’re back with Santos Escobar talking about how what happened at IYH was a tragedy, because he had the title in his grasp before he got put through a wall. He said that Bronson Reed revealed a weakness because that’s the only way he can be put down. He is coming after Reed one-on-one and will be the next North American Champion.

* We get a vignette for Baxter (aka Blake Christian) before NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge to introduce him.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge

Kushida vs. Trey Baxter

The two start off and do some counter-wrestling back and forth, with Kushida ending up in control and getting a one-count off a pin. They circle a big, Kushida gets the leg and takes Baxter down, Baxter turns it into a pinfall for one and then locks in a headlock. Kushida fires him off, they come off the ropes a bit into a roll-up for one. Kushida goes for a clothesline, Baxter Matrix dodges and then hits a rana. Big kick and springboard forearm that sends the champion to the outside. Baxter showboats and Kushida tries to attack, but Baxter counters with some aerobics. They’re against the ropes and Kushida with a kick, but Baxter sends Kushida out of the ring with his own kick and then dives over the ropes onto him! As both men are down, Kyle O’Reilly comes out to watch and we’re on break.

Back from break and O’Reilly watches as Kushida fights Baxter off and hits an armbreaker. He goes for a stomp but Baxter catches it and kips up. Kushida quickly takes control back and hits a charging palm strike in the corner, hiptoss and cartwheel kick and Baxter dodges a kick, but gets taken out with an enzuigiri. He fights back with a dropkick and they’re both up now, trading strikes. Kushida with a big discus punch and then a Spanish fly from standing position from Baxter! He springboards into a 450 splash and covers — two! Baxter with a forearm to Kushida and he picks him up onto the turnbuckle, going up and Kushida gets a Hoverboard lock! He leaps off and slams Baxter to the mat. He rolls through and locks in the Hoverboard, and Baxter taps.

Winner: Kushida (10:20)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Great debut by Baxter, Kushida is doing some good work as the guy who introduces new talent in his open challenges. Kushida had some not quite so great moments, but he was booked well and the win didn’t seem like a fluke. I have zero complaints.

O’Reilly says he’s not there for Kushida’s challenge, he’s there to issue one of his own. Kushida vs. O’Reilly for next week, and Kushida accepts.

* Franky Monet is with McKenzie and Presley. She says the people want more Franky Monet and next week will be an encore of her premiere. She finds Aliyah and Jessi Kamea and says they would have won at Takeover if not for Robert Stone. Stone comes in and she goes two-faced and plays nice to Stone, then leaves. Monet sowing some dissent here, and I like it.

* We get a promo from Mercedes who acknowledges she got taken down by Tian Sha but says she doesn’t give up. She tells Xia Li “any time” she wants to have the rubber match she can, and next time she’ll knock Mei Ying right out of her chair.

* It’s time for the Million Dollar Celebration, and DiBiase is out here with the title belt already in the ring. He gets on the mic and says that Sunday, he found someone most worthy of being the next Million Dollar Champion. He shoes off a hype vignette for LA Knight that ends with him holding the title.

Knight arrives at the CWC and walks in, heading straight for gorilla and out to the ring with a cigar clenched between his teeth. He gets on the mic and says it’s time to talk, but he suddenly stops and says that actually, you know what? He wants to talk to Ted. Knight says it isn’t often in life you get to meet your heroes, and even rarer to share the ring with them. And then to make it to that place and the hero says “You could potentially be one of the suitors to carry on my legacy,” he’s amazed. He said he took it very seriously and he’s banged up, to be standing here right now, it was 100% worth it. He talks about Ted was always on his TV screen as a kid and the kids in his neighborhood wrestled as kids and he was always the Million Dollar Man. So he needed Ted here tonight, so he could express his gratitude and appreciation, and say thank you. He shakes Ted’s hand and says it’s honestly the greatest moment in his wrestling career, and would be the honor of his life to be crowned Million Dollar Champion. Ted says it would be his honor and does so. Ted laughs, LA laughs, the championship laughs, they kill the mimic. (Not really on those last two.)

LA says having the title on his shoulder is beyond description and says now he has everything that he wants, so he is going to drop what he doesn’t need — and attacks DiBiase, obviously. He tears apart the celebration and tells Ted the title was his, but now he’s the only true Million Dollar Champion. The jacket comes off, and he starts stomping at DiBiase until GRIMES COMES DOWN! Grimes lays into Knight and sends him over the top with a fury. He goes to check on Ted as Knight grabs his new title and leaves. Grimes is livid and yells that Knight crossed a line, and is going to play. Great segment that got Knight some nuclear heat.

* McKenzie asks Raquel and Dakota why they’re competing tonight, and she says she needs to send a message to Ember. They tell The Way to keep the NXT Women’s Tag titles warm because they’re coming for them once they’re done with Kacy and Kayden tonight.

* Raquel and Dakota are walking for their match but Ember and Shotzi are there being held back by Regal and company. They have to walk on by.

Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Dakota and Kayden start off and Kayden gets Dakota down, taking control and tagging in Kacy. They hang her on the second rope and hit a double kick, Kacy covers for two. Carter back in, they hit a drop-toe hold and tandem offense into a sliding dropkick for two. Kai tags Raquel in and she quickly takes control of Kayden. Double choke lift and she throws her into the corner, Kayden comes out and manages to lock in an Octopus-style submission. Kayden with a big kick and shoves Raquel into the corner, Kacy tagged in. They double team Raquel and she has to tag in Kai, who gets wiped out on the outside by Kacy. Carter leaps off the turnbuckle and dives onto Kai and Raquel as we go to break.

We’re back and Raquel is manhandling Kacy, bending her backward over a knee in the center of the ring. Kacy kicks to get out of it and gets thrown to the ground, then whipped hard into the corner. Kai tagged in and charges in with a knee for two. Raquel tags back in and splashes Kacy in the corner, sidewalk slam but Kacy dodges an elbow drop and slips to the apron. She hangs Raquel on the ropes but Kai tags in and takes Kacy out on the outside. Kacy manages to get back in but Kai stops her from making the tag; Kacy kicks Kai off and tags in Carter! Carter is in hot and hits a charging forearm to Kai, then splashes Raquel right into Kai. Carter rolls through a sunset flip attempt on the ropes, kicks Kai in the head and then comes off the ropes to kick her again against the ropes! Cover gets two. Carter gets Kai up, who hits the Scorpion kick and then tags in Raquel. Raquel charges and teas a foot, Raquel catches Carter coming off the top and gets slammed to the mat for two. She picks Carter up in Gory lock position, tags in Kai, assisted lungblower and a cover but Kacy breaks it up. Kai runs in and eats a foot from Carter, who knocks Raquel off the apron but gets slammed to the mat by Kay by the hair. Into the ropes, Kacy gets the tag, a big tandem splash and cover gets two. Raquel comes uyn but she gets sent to the outside, Carter tags in and Kacy takes Raquel out. Kai charges into a big roundhouse, 450 by Kacy but Gonzalez grabs her on the cover and throws her out of the ring. She gets Kayden on her shoulder and slams her into the Plexiglas. Kacy up and goes to the top but gets kicked by Kai, GTK, cover gets three.

Winner: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez (12:18)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: From a pure workrate level, this was very good. I’m not sure that Kacy and Kayden, with all due respect to them, needed to look that competitive against a dominant champion like Raquel. But it doesn’t really hurt Raquel and does benefit them, so I’m good with it.

* Ever-Rise are watching Hit Row attacking them from the NXT Takeover Pre-Pre-Show and say they rebuilt. It doesn’t look great, but they say next time Hit Row better expect an answer when they come knocking next time.

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole is official for NXT Great American Bash. O’Reilly vs. Kushida and Adam Cole vs. an opponent to be named are set for next week.

* Io Shirai is here! Io comes down to the ring and gets a mic. She says she’s back to crowd applause, and says she feels good. She says her next target is —

Welp, here comes Candice. Out she comes with the Tag Title around her waist. She says a lot has changed while she was gone, most notably she’s no longer uncrowned champion. And since Io isn’t the unbeatable champion, she has to go to the bottom. The one that hasn’t changed is that Candice can’t stand her, and she picked the wrong time to screw with her.

Io gets ready to face off with her but Indi attacks from behind! Io takes both of them out but is caught on the apron by Candice and Indi knocks her to the floor. Candice lays in the forearms while Indi clears off the commentary table. Io is set on the table, and Candice tells Indi to do an elbow drop — and Zoey Stark attacks Indi! Stark is fighting off both Indi and Candice, and in comes Io! She takes out both Way members with a springboard dropkick and Stark and Io stand tall. This is a feud I can dig.

* Backstage, McKenzie asks Regal and Joe about how the night panned out, but it gets oddly cut off. Ciampa and Thatcher head toward the ring as MSK watch with popcorn. Thatcher comes back and takes Carter’s popcorn and leaves.

* We go to break, but come back with a Diamond Mind promo. The Mine opens next week!

* We get a redo of the interview with McKenzie asking Regal and Joe how the night went when Gargano and Theory come in, being annoying d-bags. Gargano talks about how great it was that Joe is here and how Regal had lost control. Joe tells Johnny to get out. Pete Dunne then walks in and stares off with Joe, and that’s all we got from them.

Tornado Tag Match

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Ciampa and Thatcher meet GYV on the ramp and beat on them, then roll them into the ring to start the bell. Ciampa and Thatcher with stero beatdowns to Gibson and Drake, and then they switch partners to repeat the process. Double submissions but the Veterans get to the outside. Ciampa and Thatcher follow and they slide back in, attacking the faces once they’re in. Thatcher gets sent over the ropes and Gibson and Drake double team Ciampa. Ciampa is fighting back, ducks a double clothesline and takes both men down. He splashes them both but he gets knocked to the mat and a ring-entering Thatcher gets sent to the outside by both men. Gibson slams Thatcher hard into the lighting rig support and then passes him off to Drake, who gets Thatcher in the ring. Irish whip reversed by Timmy, Drake goes over the apron and gets a sleeper locked in. Gibson breaks it up, Ciampa locks a sleeper on him! Gibson gets out of it and Drake is back in, they send Ciampa to the outside and Drake goes after to slam him into the barricade and then come in for a double back suplex to Thatcher. Cover by Gibson gets two. Drake goes out onto the apron but gets pulled to the floor by Ciampa, who comes in and clotheslines Gibson out of the ring. Back in and he takes out Drake, he gets them both to the outside and throws them both into the timekeeper’s area before running in with an avalanche to both. Back in and CIampa and Thatcher slap each other, and then they just take some time running around the ring and avalanching on the GYV.

PIP break and my wrist is kinda killing me so I chose not to recap. Suffice it to say that a lot happened on the outside and the break ended with Ciampa down on the outside and Drake and Gibson double teaming Thatcher on the inside. Once we’re back, Thatcher kicks Drake as he charges in and fights back but Gibson with a big head kick and Drake locks in the submission. Ciampa comes in and is trying to kick Drake off of Thatcher, finally causing the break. Ciampa with knife-edge chops to Gibson but gets thumbed in the eye. Thatcher with a Catch and Release to Gibson, he kicks Drake down, Ciampa charges in with blurry vision but kicks Thatcher! Big kick to CIampa, he’s upon Gibson’s shoulder but fights it off. Thatcher up, double underhook on Gibson, Top Rope Air Raid to Drake! Cover gets two only! Ciampa is chopping Drake on the apron, Drake chops back. They trade shots and Ciampa takes over, big kick to Drake’s head! Ciampa gets Drake up on the shoulders but Gibson pulls him down, Ciampa is up on Gibson’s shoulder, DOOMSDAY DEVICE to the floor! Thatcher in now and he catches Gibson in the ring, they trade uppercuts. Gibson with a backslide, Thatcher gets out. Thatcher counters with a submission, countered by Gibson. They end up in the corner and Drake with a big dropkick to Thatcher! Thatcher up on Drake’s shoulders, elevated backstabber, cover but Ciampa dives in to break it up! GYV assault Ciampa against the table and take the top off, they set it against the floor and bomb Ciampa right onto it! Ciampa is thrown onto the table now and Drake decks Thatcher as Gibson picks Ciampa up — Ciampa grabs Gibson! AIR RAID ON THE TABLE! Ciampa is to his feet, he’s staring off with Drake as Thatcher glares behind Drake! They go on the attack, Fairy Tale Ending into a elbow and ankle lock, and Drake taps!

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher (17:17)

Rating: ****

Thoughts: That was a Takeover-level match. Great stuff by both teams, this was hard-hitting and uncompromisingly violent. They got all the time they needed and put on a truly great match. Kudos to all four men here.

McKenzie asks Regal about Joe’s first night of NXT, and he says things are going to be different around here. Joe calls it the first night of many, and we’re out!