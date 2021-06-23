Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.22.21  

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and WWE is back with its latest episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have the build to next month’s Great American Bash special as Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly do battle with opponents of their choosing (Kushida in O’Reilly’s case and probably that plastic bag from American Beauty in Cole’s), Franky Monet in action, the debut at last of whatever the Diamond Mine is, and of course Samoa Joe probably killing someone for stepping out of line. There’s plenty to look forward to, so let’s get right into it.

Previously on NXT: William Regal nearly quits but instead hires Samoa Fucking Joe as his enforcer, who chokes out Adam Cole and stares down Karrion Kross. We also get a preview of Adam Cole vs. his mystery opponent and O’Reilly vs. Kushida.

* And we’re starting off with Cole vs. the plastic bag. Cole comes out to talk about him being booked to face O’Reilly and Samoa Joe assaulting and attacking him, and says he gets to handpick his opponent. He was backstage and doing some thinking, and said there was no way he was picking his opponent. He reminds Joe that there’s a new king of the brand and we’re looking at him. He says after he embarrasses O’Reilly at GAB, everyone will recognize him as the greatest NXT superstar of all-time, and says this match isn’t happening.

That brings out Carmelo Hayes to issue a challenge, saying Cole may not know him, but he knows Cole. He introduces himself and says if anyone is going to change Cole’s mind, it’ll be him. Cole is amused and asks how that’s going to happen. Hayes says there’s a famous phrase: “Ruthless Aggression!” He slaps Cole and the match is on.

Adam Cole vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes fires off with punches and gets hit with a kneelift, but comes off the ropes with a springboard forearm. Cole goes outside and gets dove on by Hayes, who rolls Cole in and goes back onto the apron but gets his head kicked off by Cole. Cole rolls Hayes in and follows, he kicks Hayes in the corner and stomps him down until getting backed off. Hayes shoves an approaching Cole but gets decked and then suplexed. Neckbreaker by Cole, followed by a choke against the bottom rope. Cole picks Hayes up, they start trading punches and Hayes is up but gets kicked down. Hayes blocks a kick, Fireman’s carry into a kneelift and a kick for two. Hayes punches Cole in the corner and gets backed off, he approaches and gets yanked into the turnbuckle. Cole charges into a boot but pushes Hayes off the top to the outside. Cole sends Hayes into the barricade and the Plexiglas and we’re on PIP break.

Cole rolls in and back out, then tosses Hayes into the barricade once more. Hayes rolled back in, Cole follows and drives the knee into the back. Leglock choke but Hayes gets to the ropes. Cole picks Hayes up and decks him, throws him into the corner and lays in elbow shots. Hard whip to the opposite corner. He picks Hayes up, kneelift and a back suplex, cover gets two. Hayes picked up and fires back, cole decks him but he gets a kick. They’re trading strikes, Cole with a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker against the knee and then a prone chinlock to wear Hayes down.

Back from PIP break and Cole is still in the chinlock. Hayes fights to his feet and lays in punches to the gut, he comes off the ropes into an elbow. Hayes goes headfirst into the turnbuckle, then gets whipped hard into the opposite corner. Cole talks shit and Hayes ends up on the outside. Hayes rolls in at seven and is in the corner as Cole talks trash. Hayes stands up and gets slapped for his trouble. Hayes back up and they trade forearms, Hayes back in the corner. He gets Irish whipped, cartwheels over Cole’s back, kick and he comes off the ropes but gets kicked himself. Hayes counters a suplex with a cutter and covers for a nearfall! Hayes picks Cole up, goes for a suplex but inside cradle gets two. Enzuigiri, Codebreaker, cover by Hayes gets two and a half! Hayes back up and he hits a chop on Cole against the ropes, Irish whip into a series of counters, Fireman’s carry countered by Cole into a Backstabber for a near-fall! Cole is pissed now, he goes up to the second rope, leaps off, superkick that doesn’t quite hit the mark, he springboards into a Cole superkick! Panama Sunrise gets the pinfall.

Winner: Adam Cole (12:26)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Other than the single miss on the superkick by Hayes, this was a fantastic match. Hayes continues to look great in his defeats, while Cole was able to deliver. Winner of a match all around.

* Earlier today, Franky Monet was with Jessi Kamea and Aliyah talking about their matches tonight. Robert Stone comes in and says he’s been looking for them everywhere. Franky smooth-talks him and she high fives all around, but Presley doesn’t like Stone and spooks him.

* McKenzie asks Zoey Stark why she came to Io SHirai’s defense last week, and she says she was paying it back. She was surprised by how Io wanted to team with her, and Io comes in to says she respects her but doesn’t like her. Zoey’s okay with that.

* We’re back with a vignette from LA Knight with his Million Dollar Title in his pool. He talks about how he doesn’t need a guy like Ted DiBiase riding his gravy train, and how Cameron Grimes came out to make the save. He says he thought Grimes cared about the money, but he cared about the old man and that makes him a moron. He says his fall from the ladder at NXT Takeover: IYH will be nothing like what happens when Knight drops him on his head, and then gets a drink from a bikini-clad woman because he’s LA Knight.

* Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are coming out now. Theory’s cut-off shirt is hilarious to me. Gargano is given a mic and says it’s exciting times. There’s new management, which means they need a new NXT Champion; a new face of the brand. They don’t need the big, angry, leather-jacketed doomguy; they need the handsome, hard-working, headband-wearing, respectable family man in Gargano. He says his 57 days as NXT Champion was when the brand thrived and was paradise, and he proved that Karrion Kross isn’t at his level at Takeover, outclassing him every time they were in the ring together. Everyone knows he can outwrestle Kross on his worst day.

That brings out Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. Dunne asks if Gargano is mad, saying he must be if he thinks he’s #1 contender over Dunne. He tells Theory to shut up and Theory gets pissed, but Gargano tells him to chill because he knows Dunne is trying to provoke him. They are under new management, they are law-abiding citizens and don’t brook any shenangigans. He puts the mic down and walks off. Theory talks some shit to Dunne, saying he’s watching him which gets his fingers broken.

* Earlier today, Grimes shows up outside the CWC and talks with some guys backstage. He says Ted’s doing okay and one of the guys says Grimes came from the nursing home. Grimes decks him for Ted and walks off.

* McKenzie asks Cole about his match with Kyle O’Reilly and says he doesn’t ant to talk about that. Regal comes in and says he’s glad Cole continued with the match tonight and said there’s no animosity between him and Joe. Cole is incredulous, but Regal said Cole put his hands on him. Joe is allowed to defend himself. Cole goes off on Regal and says he’s leaving because he doesn’t want to be there anyway.

* Up next: Io & Zoey vs. Aliyah and Jessi.

* Gargano and Theory are backstage. They knock on Regal’s door and come in, talking about Theory’s broken fingers, and says there need to be consequences. He gives Regal a pencil, and Regal agrees about consequences. Regal says Gargano and Theory will face Dunne and Lorcan in a tag match. Gargano is apoplectic and off they go to get ready.

Aliyah & Jessie Kamea vs. Zoey Stark & Io Shirai

Aliyah and SHirai start off and Shirai quickly in control, taking over with strikes before getting shoved. Aliyah runs in but gets picked up and planted, then hit with a dropkick off the ropes. Io gets Aliyah in the corner and does a leaping swinging kick, then tags in Stark. Zoey gets Aliyah in the middle of the ring and Aliyah tries to get control, but Stark flips out of an armdrag. Kamea tagged in and gets briefly in control before Stark takes her down and comes off the ropes with a double stomp to the back. Kamea ends up on the apron, stops Zoey cold an takes over. SHe gets Aliyah in the corner and they start quick tags to work Stark over as Candice and Indi come out to watch. Big dropkick by Aliyah, cover gets two as we go to break.

Back from break and Aliyah & Kamea have been in control of Stark throughout the break. Kamea picks Aliyah up and drops her onto Stark for a two-count, and Aliyah with a bodyscissors. Stark leans back but gets onto one, she turns her body and starts laying in punches to Aliyah. Stark grabs Aliyah and gets up, she slams her down and gets the tag to Shirai! Io coming in hot, she takes out Kamea and knocks Aliyah off the apron. Io goes out for a springboard missile dropkick, kicks Aliya as she charges in, and then dropkicks Kamea for a quick cover. Kamea manages to kick Io and tags out to Aliyah, who hits a Northern Lights suplex for two. Kamea in, double suplex but Io flips out of it and tags in Stark who cleans house. She tags SHirai back in, top-rope moonsault, cover gets three.

Winner: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (9:42)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It had some good moments and was a fine TV match. Not much more to say than that.

Candice and Indi look like they’re going to get in the ring, but here come Dakota and Raquel who say Io and Zoey aren’t jumping the line. The babyfaces are surrounded and out come Shotzi and Ember, who say that they’re all getting out of line. And since they beat Raquel and Dakota for the titles, they should be last in line. Shotzi says they forgot, so they need to remind them. And it quickly breaks down into an six-woman brawl among the potential contenders. Joe comes out and calls out security, who break it all up.

* A quick vignette from Kushida previews tonight’s main event of him against O’Reilly.

* Back from break and order was restored by Joe during the break. We look back at Ciampa and Thatcher’s match with the GYV last week, with Ciampa & Thatcher getting the win via double submission. Two weeks from tonight, Ciampa and Thatcher get an NXT Tag Team Championship match against MSK at Great American Bash.

Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan

Theory and Gargano are getting dressed as they come out and are totally unready; Theory even forgets to do the no-look high-five. Lorcan starts against Gargano and doubles hiom over with a midsection, but Gargano hits a couple dropkicks and then an armdrag to a tagged-in Dunne. Gargano with an armlock and he goes to take in Theory, but the tag hits the broken fingers and the distraction lets Dunne take over and knock Gargano off the apron. Lorcan in, double chop to Theory and then more big chops in the corner. Lorcan begins twisting the arm and presents his broken fingers for Dunne, who takes in and twists them. He puts the elbow in place on the mat and stomps it, then stomps right on Theory’s head. Dunne goes into the joint manipulation and rips the bandages off the fingers, then stomps the hand. Chop to the chest, Lorcan is in and Dunne holds Theory for a chop. Lorcan twists and turns Austin’s wrist, but Theory fights him off, splashes him in the corner and goes outside to springboard in for a splash. Gargano tags in, double elbow, double elbow drop. Lorcan manages to tag in Dunne, who runs right into an inverted atomic drop. Theory tagged in for a double-team maneuver, cover gets two. However, Dunne gets back in control and starts to work over Theory’s ribs, locking him in place and punching into the side. He grabs the hand and twists it around, kick to the arm and then one to the head.Theory whipped into the ropes, goes up and over, dropkick to Dunne! Lorcan comes in but gets clotheslined to the outside, Lorcan dives and misses it all and gets taken down by Dunne. Lorcan tagged in and both men pick Theory up to slam him down HARD on the apron. And we’re on break.

Back from break and Dunne is locking in a surfboard, holding him so Lorcan can lay in undefended punches. DDT from Oney, and he tags in Dunne who stomps on the arm again. Dunne goes for another stomp but gets rolled up for two, he kicks Dunne off and goes to get the tag but Lorcan cuts him off. Theory kicks Lorcan, makes the tag, and Gargano comes in hot. He takes out both men, then whips Lorcan into the corner. Lorcan with a slingshot spear and then he leaps outside to take out Dunne. Theory tagged in, he charges but eats a boot, Gargano with a big kick and Theory with the seated springboard Spanish fly. Dunne breaks up the pin, and Gargano and Dunne go at it until they’re both down. Theory back up, he grabs Lorcan but Lorcan with big chops. Forearm to Lorcan but Lorcan with a blockbuster. Dunne tagged in, he works the fingers and pulls him into a arm submission, Gargano knocks Lorcan into Dunne to break it up. Gargano tagged in, he hits several shots but is caught with a German suplex off the ropes. Gargano fights back, he goes for a slingshot spear but gets knocked out of the air. Lorcan in, Gargano avoids the double team move and fights back but gets taken down. Theory breaks up the pin, Dunne goes for the fingers but gets picked up for a powerbomb. Lorcan with the save, Gargano with a superkick to Lorcan and a diving DDT to Dunne on the outside, leaping springboard DDT from the apron to Lorcan and he gets the pin!

Winner: The Way (14:16)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: I mean, what do you expect? These guys are great, they got a lot of time. There were a few sloppy moments to be sure, but all in all this was a really solid tag match.

Kross comes out of nowhere and wipes out Gargano post match, then leaves smiling as Theory checks on him.

* Kross and Scarlett walk to Regal’s office backstage and are met by Joe. Kross says that Joe can’t attack him unless provoked, and Joe lets him through. They walk by and walk outside as Joe turns around to see Pete Dunne staring at him. They stare off.

* A #1 contender’s triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is set for next week.

Elektra Lopez vs. Franky Monet

Lockup to start and Franky whips Elektra down into a headlock. Lopez back to her feet and hits a wristlock, Monet reverses and pushes Lopez into the corner. Overhand chop before she backs off, then charges into a back elbow and a kick. Lopez picks Frankie up and drops a couple of elbows on her, she showboat dances and Monet escapes, then hits a shoulderbock. Lopez off the ropes, Money follows and hits some kicks and knee strikes. Franky is not pleased and flips into mounted punches. She gets up and grabs Lopez, throwing her across the ring by her hair. Lopez tries to fight back but gets levelled, Lopez whipped into the corner and avalanched down. Monet backs up and charges in but Lopez moves. Chops to Frankie’s chest, big leaping back elbow and a pump kick. Lopez picks Monet on her shoulders but Money slides down, big kick, Ride to Valhalla, pin.

Winner: Franky Monet (3:26)

Rating: **

Thoughts: An acceptable squash match.

* McKenzie asks about Escobar’s comments last week for the North American title, and he said he doesn’t understand what he needs to do to put Escobar in his place. He lists all the things he could do to take Santos out when Hit Row come in and Top Dolla stares down Reed. Swerve says Ever-Rise are getting a lesson up next.

* Earlier today, Ever-Rise snuck up to spray paint Hit Row’s ride and the window rolled down with Top Dolla in the driver’s seat. “You think he knows it’s us?” “Ski masks don’t work when you’re names on your shirt.” They run off.

Ever-Rise vs. Ashante Thee Adonis & Top Dolla

Top Dolla takes out both Ever-Rise members to start the match and stomps on Martel. Ashante tagged in, he whips Parker with his shirt. The tag is made to Parker who comes in right into a dropkick. Ashante goes into vicious mounted punches and he tags in Top Dollar, who grabs Parker and picks him up. Parker slides off and tags out, double-team punches to Top Dolla who charges and goes outside as they pull down the ropes. Ever-Rise celebrate, but Dolla is unhappy and levels Parker, then comes in and grabs Martel to slam him into the corner. Ashante tagged in, Long Kiss Goodnight. Top Dolla picks him up, neckbreaker from power bomb position and that’s the pin.

Winner: Hit Row (2:31)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: That sure was two and a half minutes. It was what it was.

After the match, Hit Row beat on Ever-Rise a little and then pose in the ring.

* McKenzie is with Mercedes Martinez, telling her Mercedes is in a mixed tag-team match next week with Xi Li and Boa. She says she doesn’t make friends well but is willing to go to war alone. Xia attacks and Jake Atlas comes in to help Mercedes, saying he’s joined the fight and helping her up.

* We get a vignette with O’Reilly hyping the main event next.

* Set for Next Week:

– Jake Atlas vs. Mercedes Martel vs. Zia Li & Moa

– A face-to-face between Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thacher & MSK

– Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match: Zoey Stark & Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kushida

They circle and go into some grappling, Kyle gets Kushida against the ropes and then takes him down. Kushida pulls the leg out from under O’Reilly and takes over, then Kyle takes over but gets caught into a bodyscissors. Kyle picks Kushida up and Kushida takes him down, elbow and then he rolls into an armbar but Kyle quickly gets out. Lockup into a front facelock, Kushida with a waistlock but gets taken down. He goes for a triangle submission and Kushida hits the ropes. More counter wrestling, Kushida comes off the ropes with a springboard back elbow but gets caught with an arm bar. He gets out, takes Kyle down and kicks him in the head. Spinning elbow lock, and Kushida wrenches it before getting him up. Wrist manipulation, Kyle gets out but gets kicked in the gut. They trade counters and reversals before colliding with each other head first, we’re on PIP break.

Kyle is on the outside and gets up on the apron but gets caught by Kushida, who wrenches snaps the arm over his shoulder. He gets O’Reilly in and works the shoulder, locking in a shoulder lock and then bridging backward. He gets back up and then drops back to snap the arm, but Kyle gets a take down and lays in some forearms and knees to Kushida’s back. Leaping kneedrop to the back of the Cruiserweight Champion, and he wraps Kushida up into a sitting abdominal stretch. He pulls Kushida back, shoulders on the mat, Kushida kicks out at two. They trade prone kicks and O’Reilly up, laying in knees, but gets hit with several kicks from Kushida. The champion wrenches on the arm but gets put into a sleeper.

We’re back from PIP break and Kushida with a big kick to O’Reilly. He comes off the ropes into a kneelift, and O’Reilly judo throws Kushida before locking in a bodyscissors and submission. Kushida fights out, both men up and O’Reilly with knee strikes and kicks but Kushida takes him down. Inverted atomic drop and an armdrag and Hoverboard lock! O’Reilly quickly gets out and goes for an armlock but Kushida gets out and goes for the Hoverboard again. Kyle counters out but Kushida up and a big kick to Kyle’s elbow. He kicks the leg several times and a kick to the ear, Northern Lights suplex and a cover but O’Reilly gets his foot on the ropes. Kushida up top and leaps, O’Reilly ducks and lights Kushida up with kicks, he gets a heel lock but Kushida reverses into a pin for two. Kyle with a knee to the dome, Kushida counters a suplex, O’Reilly with a big clothesline. Brain buster, cover gets two. Both men are down and Kyle is up first, he goes outside and climbs up top but gets kicked to the floor by Kushida. Kyle back on the apron, gets caught by Kushida and gets his shoulder charged into the corner. They trade blows on the apron and are locked up, Kushida with a big suplex on the apron! Both men down on the outside and the ref starts the count. Kushida up and gets Kyle in, he hits a big kick to the arm but O’Reilly catches Kushida and gets him on his shoulder for a knee lift. Kushida with a kick, he goes for the Hoverboard but Kyle counters out — and Kushida locks it in! O’Reilly counters with a roll-up and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly (14:24)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: It got off to a slow start — not a bad thing, it was deliberately paced. It picked up nicely from there, with a strong finish.

After the match Kushida and O’Reilly show each other respect — and Kyle catches Cole trying to sneak into the ring! He tackles him out of the ring and they brawl into the commentary area until officials break it up. Kyle keeps at it — and on the inside, Roderick Strong attacks Kushida? He’s with Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki, and Malcolm Bivens. This is the Diamond Mine. They stand over the fallen Kushida as we go to black.