Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 6.25.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as usual, and tonight NXT continues its momentum heading toward NXT Heatwave. Trick Williams will face Shawn Spears in non-title action on tonight’s show, while Tony D’Angelo defends the NXT Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer. We also have a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next contenders for the Tag Team Championships, Sol Ruca taking on Arianna Grace, Wes Lee battling Joe Coffey, and Tavion Heights competing against Damon Kemp. Should be a fun show all in all.

* Earlier today, Ava had a meeting with the refs and says it’s been a wild few weeks and anyone could show up. They’ve had altercations all over the place and they can’t have any issues tonight.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling and kicking off with Tag Team Turmoil!

NXT Tag Team Turmoil Match

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are starting off against New Catch Republic. Bate and Edris start off, they trade headlock takedowns. Bate catches Edris in a headscissors and climbs the turnbuckle for a rana. Dunne tags in and hits a stomp on Edris’ arm off the top, then goes after the arm but Edris into the ropes for a blind tag and Malik and Edris double team take down but Dunne and Bate. Blade off the ropes — DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER to Bate and Dunne! Edris up top for a blockbuster for two on Dunne.

Dunne battles back and hits an enzuigiri, he catches Blade and Bate bounces off the ropes for a clothesline into a German suplex. He dives on Bate as Enofe hits Dunne with a DDT for a nearfall! He goes up top and leaps but Dunne nails him, tags in Bate, Elimination for three.

And here comes Legado Del Fantasma! Right into the brawl, NCR catch Angel and HUmberto in double submissions. Bate turns his into a sunset flip for two and gets shot off the ropes, blind tag to Angel who pulls the ropes open and Bate spills to the floor. Angel beats on him on the outside, buts him on the apron for forearms and gets into the ring for a big kick to the head.

Bate fights back but is caught in a Gory Lock, Humberto tags and springboards into the rung for a cutter! That gets two-plus. Bate shoved into the corner for a splash, Angel tags in and Bate is charges out of the corner, over Humberto to nail Angel. But Angel with a backbreaker, cover but Dunne breaks it up.

Humberto takes out Dunne, Angel puts Bate on the top and Humberto tags in. Apollo Crews distracts the ref but an official pulls him away — Bate hits the Tiger Driver ’97 for the pin!

And HERE COMES THE O.C.! They charge down and lay out the NCR. Gallows picks up Dunne, double necbreaker. Anderson with a leaping kick to Bate on Gallows’ shoulders as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Bate gets Anderson on his shoulder for the spin into the Michinoku Driver. Karl is like “Holy shit!” Dunne tags in and they charge at Gallows, who catches them but gets nailed. They get Gallows on their shoulder but Anderson makes the save. Anderson tags in, Magic Killer but Bate off the top to break it up! And Dunne rolls Anderson up for the pin!

Chase U is here now and we have our final two teams. Chase and Dunne tee off on each other, Chase battles Dunne and hits a side Russian legsweep. Chase U stomps! But Dunne is up and catches the fingers, buts Chase on the apron and lays in a ten-count of forearms to the chest.

Bate tags in and NCR double kick Chase. They get him up but he floats over and tags in Duke, who catches Dunne and Bate both for uranages. Bate sent into the corner, Duke charges in and is caught with a kick but he hits a rana on Bate! Dusty jabs and an elbow from Duke! Razor’s Edge but Bate slips out, he goes for the Big Strong Slam but Duke slips out and hits Bate with a powerslam for two.

Suplex by Duke, Bate knees out of it and then PICKS UP DUKE for a suplex! Dunne gets the hot tag, Chase in but caught with a German. Dunne to the top but Chase witn an enzuigiri. He goes up top for a superplex but Dunne does joint manipulation. Bate hits a back suplex and covers but Duke breaks it up and puts Dunne on the apron — his fingers get snapped!

But CHase backdrops out of the Tiger Driver before getting put over the top to the floor. Bate dives — and Ridge shoves Chase out of the way! Back in the ring, Chase with a high crossbody and the win!

Winner: Chase U (16:59)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Very fun of course and nice to see Chase U get that win. Who knows if it will be anything more than that, but you have to give them pushes like this every now and then to make them remain viable.

* The girls in the locker room are watching Roxanne nailing Lola Vice when Roxy walks in to demand what they’re watching. She questions Karmen being offended by it and says anyone in this locker room — especially Lola — are incapable of reaching her level. Karmen asks who she’s trying to convince. Roxy says to go back watching the stars and Karmen suggests she’s getting a match.

* Ethan Page WALKS backstage.

* We get the In Memory Of graphic for Sika.

* Nathan Frazer is talking with Dante Chen who says Nathan already has a tag partner but will corner him tonight. Nathan says he hasn’t talked with Axiom and isn’t sure what’s up there, but Axiom comes in and says he’s thought about it and they’re partners, so of course he’ll be in his corner.

* Here comes Ethan Page! Page gets a mic and says that Heatwave is a week from Sunday and things are heating up. We just saw who will compete for the NXT Tag Team Titles, and NXT has already announced who is challenging Trick Williams: the battle royal winner from last week, Je’Von Evans. The only problem is, he won a battle royal that Page was never eliminated from. And after that, Page pinned his ass in the middle of the ring. He thinks the match needs to be scrapped, with Evans out and All Ego in.

He says he’s going to keep it professional and wants to pubilcally and professionally call Ava down to the ring. Ava comes out and says All Ego isn’t just a catchphrase; he really believes it and really thinks he deserves the world and can do no wrong.

Page says when you’re someone like All Ego who constantly bets himself and levels up his career, his nickname is warranted so it’s time for Ava to change the match. Ava says he needs to learn she doesn’t get backed into a corner, but he has a point.

Shawn Spears is here! He doesn’t want Ava making rash decisions. He doesn’t have an issue with Page; they have traveled the same roads and he says Page followed in his footsteps as he pinned Je’Von first. Page doesn’t know how Shawn is getting this twisted up as Spears was eliminated. Spears says Page could never eliminate him. He says he’s pinning Trick tonight and will make Ava’s decision easier —

HERE’S TRICK! Trick tells Spears to sit his goofy ass down. He tells Ava that it doesn’t matter who his opponent is at Heatwave; Ethan Page, Evans, or both of them. But he knows one thing — when they get to Toronto, people will be saying Whoop —

Spears nails Trick and he and All Ego double team him! Here comes Je’Von to make the save! Page and Spears get dumped and security holds them back.

* Ridge is looking happy backstage when Bate and Dunne walk up and ask what that is. Dunne says Ridge was supposed to go off on his own and is now with Chase U. Thea calls for Ridge, who leaves, and Hank & Tank walk up and say they want a match with NCR. Bate says they’ve got it.

* Stevie Turner is with Robert Stone and asks what he wants. Stone asks what Stevie wants and says he’s been helping Ava make a lot of big decisions, noting it was only a matter of time before Ava saw him as an asset. Stevie says she’s been helping too, but Stone just says she’s a narc. He says this isn’t going to work and Stevie says she couldn’t agree more. They say they’re not going anywhere and Stone says Stevie couldn’t beat him in her best day. She says “Oh, really?”

Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

Lee with a charging knee to start! He goes to come off the ropes, Wolfgang distracts him and Joe nails him from behind. Lee sent into the corner, out into a backbreaker. Coffey with a springboard elbowdrop and cover for two.

Joe moves in but Lee with a kick from the mat. Joe nails Lee a couple of times and then hits a short-arm elbow. Lee off the ropes into a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Both men up, Lee decks Coffey but gets tossed. Superkick from Lee and a takedown, Joe pushes him off but eats a shot to the head and a double stomp. Lee with a knee to Mark Coffey who is on the apron and turns around into a powerslam for two.

Joe with a shoulder-thrust and whip into the corner, he charges but Lee dodges and rolls him up for two. Coffey with a headbutt and a charging Euro uppercut in the corner. Coffey up top with Lee for a superkick but Lee blocks it, back to the mat, Lee with a Cardiac Kick and that’s it.

Winner: Wes Lee (3:18)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Basically an extended squash to give Wes the momentum heading into Heatwave.

Oba is at the podium and congratulates Lee, saying he’s secured their match for the last time for the NA Championship. He says he’ll see Lee at Heatwave.

* The Family is backstage with the Heritage Cup and Sarah asks him for any last-minute thoughts. He jokes that he’s just wondering about the afterparty but says Frazer is fast and has more experience in these matches. He says he’s going to punch Frazer in the mouth and sees what happens. The Cup stays in The Family.

* Ridge and Duke are backstage when a production guy gives Duke photos from last week’s match. Ridge tells him to get over it and he won, and the rest of Chase U come in to celebrate. They go wild and run off, and Duke shares a look with Ridge before leaving.

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Nathan Frazer

Round One (0 – 0)

Frazer with a headlock to start, gets thrown off and goes into the ropes for a headlock takedown. Tony back up, Frazer into the corner but he goes up and over. Judo toss by Tony but Nathan into the ropes to build up speed — roll-up and he gets the fall already!

Round Two (Frazer 1 – 0)

Tony with a takedown and goes back up for a bodydrop. Belly to belly suplex and then he catches the head of Frazer for body shots. He charges into the corner, Frazer gets the back elbow and leaps off the top but Tony dodges. Shot to the head of Frazer, whip into the corner but Frazer sprinboards off and into the ropes, dodging until he’s caught with a spinebuster for three!

Round Three (1 – 1)

Tony charges in for shoulderblocks at the bell and nails Frazer in the head to knock him down. He gets Nathan up for another punch to the dome, whip into the ropes but Frazer with a sunset flip. Tony stops it and nails Frazer, but he slides out and puts Tony on the apron — dropkick sends Tony to the floor! Frazer dives but is caught by Tony and thrown into the ringsteps as we go to break.

Round Four (1 – 1)

We’re joined in progress on round four as Frazer dives onto Tony on the outside. Back in the ring and he does it again. Back into the ring, he ducks Tony and hits a clothesline for two. Frazer up top for a springboard but he stops short, kicks Tony, dives off the top and covers for two. But Tony fires right back with a spinebuster for a nearfall.

Tony picks up Frazer, into the ropes, Frazer sprinboards but is caught and put in a Tree of Woe. He charges in, Frazer sits up and then he hits a missile dropkick at the bell.

Round Five (1 – 1)

Tony catches a kick and knocks Frazer back into the corner. Big forearm and a whip into the corner for a charging clothesline. Another whip into the corner, he charges but Frazer with a superkick for two.

Frazer is on the second rope and leaps — Tony catches him with a spinebuster for a nearfall! Fugeddabout it but Frazer counters with a rollup for two. Back suplex by Tony but Frazer on his feet, off the ropes and kicks Tony to the floor. He follows but Tony shoves him off — Frazer dropkicks Tony into the ringsteps! He rolls back in as the ref counts — Tony gets in at nine RIGHT into a Coast to Coast and cover for two and 7/8ths!

Frazer lays in shots to the back and then climbs up the turnbuckle, but Tony up and climbs with him. Frazer knocks him down, Frazer with Phoenix Splash at the bell.

Round Six (1 – 1)

Frazer charges in for a sunset flip for two and another roll-up. Frazer with a suplex neckbreaker! He goes up for the Phoenx Splash but Frazer out of the way. Frazer kicks Tony and goes up top but Tony up with him — super belly to belly! SPinebuster! Cover gets three.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: This was a different template for how a Heritage Cup match is laid out and I appreciated that. Good work by both men, they both worked very hard and while the Cup retention was obvious, it was still a fun bout.

* Je’Von Evans walks up to Trick, who thanks him for the backup. Evans says he wants to be in Trick’s corner tonight against Spears, and Trick says that Evans needs to focus on their match. Plus he gets suspicious when someone says they have his match, so he’s going to go it alone. Evans accepts that.

Roxanne Perez vs. Karmen Petrovic

Lola Vice comes out before the bell to watch from the commentary table and Roxy isn’t happy. Roxy gets a wristlock at the bell and puts Karmen on the mat, flipping over to torgue pressure on the joint. They’re back up and Karmen gets free, Roxy just barely ducking a roundhouse. Roxy puts Karmen in the corner and kicks at her, she backs up and charges into a kick but yanks Karmen off the middle rope and then goes apeshit with mounted fists on the floor. Karmen sent into the corner, Roxy charges in with a Euro uppercut and Russian legsweep for two.

Roxy with a boot choke against the bottom rope for four and stomps on her, then covers for two. She batters Karmen and puts a foot on her neck, yanking on her hair. She pulls Karmen up and pulls her backward into a crossface submission against her knees. Karmen rolls through into two.

Roxy pulls Karmen up and sends her into the corner, but Karmen hits a big kick and a clothesline. She runs over Roxy a few times, sweeps the leg but Roxy takes out the knee. Pop Rocks finishes it.

Winner: Roxanne Perez (3:43)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: An extended squash, but one that gave Karmen a decent enough showing.

Lola enters the ring and they talk shot. Roxy goes for the backfist but Lola blocks it, hits her own 305 and picks up the title to pose over Roxy’s unconscious form. And she’s leaving with the title!

* Noam is Facetiming with Meta-Four and says he appreciates their care, but says Ethan Page’s attack ripped the muscle right off the bone and he’ll be out for a while. Oro says he’s trying to get vengeance on Page. Oro talks about how they make him smile and that when he was a kid, his dad almost died in a car accident and had to run through a wall of fire, being burned and scarred and sending them to Switzerland for therapy. They went to foster care for a while and being so far away from home in a place where they didn’t sound like the other kids, he didn’t fit in and never felt that way until he met all of them. And that’s why he cannot and will not rest until he gets revenge on Page for Noam.

Dar thanks Oro for sharing that and says they’re all beautiful. Here’s for Meta-Four.

* We cut backstage mid-commentary where The O.C. took out OTM and Jaida is attacked by Michin until officials get involved.

* A referee is with Ava and she asks him to go check on OTM on medical. She then tells Carlee next week she faces Wendy Choo. They leave and Lola walks in and says when Roxy wakes up Ava can give her the title and tell her she wants a match at Heatwave.

Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp

Kemp with a waistlock at the bell, Tavion gets free and hits a couple hiptosses. Into the ropes and Kemp with a sleeperhold. Heights manages to pick Kemp up into a shoulderbreaker, and Kemp rolls out of the ring. Dempsey pops Demon’s shoulder in and Kemp rolls in but quickly rolls back out to talk to Dempsey and Borne. Heights comes off the apron but Kemp nails him and brings him into the ring for a couple elbowdrops before slamming his shoulder into the mat. Kemp gets Tavion up and sends him into the corner, Heights stumbled back into a German suplex. Kemp does it again but hits an Angle slam this time for two.

Heights manages to stop Kemp briefly with a bear hug but Kemp headbutts out. Heights floats out of an Angle slam and hits a belly to belly, one more off the ropes for three.

Winner: Tavion Heights (2:56)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Damon Kemp.

* Kelly asks Kelani about finding out who she will defend her title against at Heatwave. Kelani says she last week was a confidence booster against Michin and she doesn’t want to be a drama person; she wants to face opponents and move onto the next one. Kelani leaves and Jaida steps in and says they aren’t cutting back. Michin wants to blindside her? Next week, the two of them in a street fight.

* Carlee Bright is proud of Malik and Edris. Edris says if only that led to wins. Izzi Dame walks in and says exactly. She says Edris and Malik are too afraid to say it, but they don’t want her there. None of them will amount to anything. Carlee says if Izzie has a problem with her just say it, and Izzi says she doesn’t and leaves.

* Axiom says Nathan was so close and Nathan says he thought he had it. Axiom says they need to focus on Chase U and be at their best. Frazer says they will be. Axiom says they should watch some tape. Frazer says they will — as soon as he preps for his WWE Speed match.

Adrianna Grace vs. Sol Ruca

Lockup, Grace with a headlock takedown and Sol counters into a headscissor. Grace gets her feet to the ropes for the break. Sol with a headlock takedown, Grace gets them to their feet, Sol shot unto the ropes and runs Arianna over. She comes off the ropes with a facebuster and then charges at Grace in the shoulder. Grace puts Sol on the apron, Sol nearly slips but then leaps into the ring to take Grace down and surfs on Arianna’s back.

Back up, Grace puts Sol in the corner and whips her across the ring. Sol to the apron and leaps for a springboard but Grace trips her to the mat. She brings Sol into the ring, kicks her in the corner, whip across the ring and a suplex. Sol gets a small package for two and reverses an Irish whip in the corner, but Grace gets her foot up and hits an elbow off the second rope followed by a knee strike for two.

Grace with a headlock, Sol to her feet but gets put on the mat. Grace off the ropes and gets run over, Sol with a springboard forearm. My feed went wonky but Sol gets the Soul Snatcher for three.

Winner: Sol Ruca (4:15)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: Well, that was sloppy as FUCK to say the least. Sol is great but she needs to slow down and be more careful.

Kelani comes out and poses with Ruca.

* Roxanne walks in and grabs her title from Ava’s desk, blaming her. Ava says Roxy attacked Lola, who laid her out, took her title and brought it here. Roxy is snippy and Ava says Roxy can get her revenge when she defends against Lola at Heatwave. Roxy is not pleased.

* Kelai and Sol say they’ll see each other at Heatwave and walk off. Jacy and Jazmyn are disgusted by that and Fallon walks up talking about how the veterans are left behind and even Karmen gets chances. They say they need to change that.

Set For Next Week:

– Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

– Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez face-off

Shawn Spears vs. Trick Williams

Ethan Page is at commentary. Spears attacks at the bell but Trick batters him and goes into the ropes, but Spears escapes to the outside. He trips Trick and pulls him out of the ring, but Trick beats on him there too. Back in the ring and into the ropes, Spears with a leaping tackle for mounted punches.

Spears hits a chop in the corner but Trick turns it around for several of his own. He is whipped across the ring but comes out with a big clothesline. Trick with a chokelift to Spears and drops him to the mat. Whip into the corner, Trick up and over and they hit a joint Pump Kick — and Oro attacks Ethan Page as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Spears has Trick in a crossface submission in the center of the ring. Trick crawls and struggles, and eventually gets his hand on the ropes. Spears breaks the count after four. Spears tees off on Trick and Trick is hulking up! He no sells a chop, the hair tie comes out and he takes it to Spears! Whip into the ropes, jumping side kick and another!

Trick pulls Spears up but Spears elbows out — Trick catches him but Spears counters the uranage and hits a superkick. The kneepad comes down and hit drops Trick into the knee for two.

Spears with an overhead shot to Trick and then an elbow to the forehead. Spears talks shit and grinds the knee into the head, Trick with an uppercut but eats a knee. Spears with a backstabber, Trick with a uranage and kips up! Someone tries to leap into the ring — it’s Brooks. Trick throws Spears out of the ring and Trick leap[s onto him — Jenson hits Spears with the top of the commentary table! Spears with the C4 into the corner for three.

Winner: Shawn Spears (8:19)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good, solid match. Nice to see the Jensen angle is progressing, and the win was expected based on where they seem to be going for Heatwave.

Spears sits next to Trick and grins at him.

We go backstage and Stone and Stevie argue about all the issues around the NXT Championship, and Ava says everyone has compelling cases. So it’s a Fatal Four-Way at Heatwave.

And with that, we’re done for the night!