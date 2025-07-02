\ Jeremy's WWE NXT Review 7.1.25 | 411MANIA

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight’s show will see a hoss battle as Yoshiki Inamura and Jasper Troy do battle in a #1 Contender’s match for an NXT Championship match. Plus Joe Hendry will take on Wes Lee as he prepares for his match with Trick Williams at Slammiversary and Myles Borne faces off against Lexis King. Plus there will probably be some more D’Angelo Family shenanigans and build toward Jacy Jayne defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution. Plenty of potential for a fun show all in all.

Over here at Thomas HQ, I got very busy with my movie-watching. I didn’t finish my Pride Month Viewing Challenge, but I got several more films watched from it over the past week including the stunningly good but difficult watch that is 2004’s Mysterious Skin, the enjoyable if flawed 2017 Brazilian dark fantasy Good Manners, and the strange but fascinating gay zombie film Otto; or, Up with Dead People. I also watched the 2019 Lynchian psychological drama Knives and Skin and the documentary Eye on the Guy: Alan B. Stone & the Age of Beefcake, both of which were pretty good for what they were doing.

Outside of that, I also did a metric crapload of 2025 catch-up — which is probably not the best phrase to use when talking about Netflix’s silly but fine documentary Trainwreck: Poop Cruise, but I’m sticking with it. Grenfell: Uncovered is a much more serious doc on Netflix about the horrific 2017 Grenfell fire in London, and worth watching. I also checked out the new Max documentary My Mom Jayne from Mariska Hargitay about her coming to terms with being the daughter of Jayne Mansfield, which was wonderfully done.

For narrative films, there were plenty there too. I know why people aren’t into M3GAN 2.0 but for me it was a delightful bit of sci-fi action camp that knew exactly what it was doing. Celine Song’s Materialists was a fantastic bit of romantic dramedy that rests on a great script and knockout performances by its three leads, while 28 Years Later did a great job of bringing us back to that world in a new and interesting way. I didn’t even mind Ballerina, which has an incredibly messy story that trips over itself in the first act, but makes up for it with some (expectedly) badass action scenes once it kicks into gear. Weirdly, the only new 2025 watch for me that left me a bit cold was Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which bends over backwards trying to create new ties to previous films in convoluted ways; it redeems itself a bit in the final act but for a three hour film, that was too late for me. It’s still okay, but a disappointing finale for this stage of the franchise.

In other news, the latest episode of the Final Ghouls of Horror features Holly, L and I delving into the Disney-produced 1980 supernatural horor film The Watcher in the Woods. You can check out the episode below and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts, including YouTube.

On the TV side, it was another light week (too many movies!); just staying caught up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM

* We get a recap of the Tony D’Angelo & Stacks feud to start, as well as the Trick Williams and Joe Hendry rivalry continuing.

* We’re (not) live in the Capitol Wrestling Center and Trick Williams is out for get a closer look at the opening match.

Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry

Wes and Joe circle and lock up, Joe with a wristlock and puts Wes on the mat. Wes kips up and gets put back down on the mat, Wes to his feet but is fireman’s carried down. Wes rolls and reverses the wristlock, Joe flips out of it and hits a headlock takedown, Wes reverses and Joe kips up out of it.

Wes charges in with a dropkick that is ducked but he hits a kick from the mat, Hendry into the ropes and runs Wes over. Suplex blocked by Wes Lee, but Hendry powers through — Wes lands on his feet and gets a big kick in the corner. Rana sends Hendry to the outside, Lee hits a dropkick through the ropes into the announce table.

Lee out but showboats with Williams and Hendry hits a clothesline, then stares off with Trick as we to to break.

We’re back and Lee into the ropes, but Tyriek Iqwe grabs Joe’s foot and distracts him. Joe out of the ring and Wes dives onto him. Wes grabs Joe and tosses him in the ring, following after, and showboats a bit before back kicking Joe and hitting a spinning moonsault off the second rope for two-plus.

Wes talks shit to Joe and shoves his head, and Joe is Joe-ing up! He takes a couple punches but shoves Wes into the ropes — pump kick by Wes, who goes for a satellite DDT but is caught into a suplex!

Joe back to his feet, so is Wes — Joe is laying in punches, Wes into the ropes for a clothesline. Fallaway Slam by Hendry, who kips up and spins! He preps for the Standing O, picks Wes up but he counters and hits Joe with a body shot. Leap off the ropes, but caught by Joe into a powerslam for two — but Tyson gets Wes’ foot on the ropes. Joe jaws with Tyson and Tyriek — Mike Santana takes out the goons! Hendry with a Standing O that finishes it.

Winner: Joe Hendry (9:30)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Pretty basic match between these two but it was effective enough. They both played to their strengths and that’s all it needed.

* Last Tuesday, Tatum didn’t get why Sol and Zaria pulled her away from the ring from Izzi’s match. Izzi comes in pissed and says Tatum was trying to help her. She says she knows Tatum didn’t try to hurt her and she may have lost the match but won Tatum’s friendship. Zaria says if Tatum wants to fall for this, go ahead. Izzi suggests she and Tatum may be a good team and Tatum agrees.

* Luca Crusifino is backstage and WALKING.

* We’re back and Luca Crusifino is coming out to the ring. He says Tony’s been questioning his loyalty since S&D and after last week he wants to put this to rest. So he calls Tony out to the ring.

TONY IS HERE! He says his consigliere is calling him out here. He gets in the ring and says the tables have turned. Luca says TOny thinks everyone is out to get him. Tony says last week Luca screwed him in the Heritage Cup match and handed it to Stacks. Luca said Tony hit him in the face but Tony says Luca hit him first.

Luca says he gave Tony the respect to listen and Tony’s listening to him. Let’s talk about loyalty. loyalty is leaving college with one year left because Tony asked him to. Loyalty is turning down job opportunities for a chance to be in WWE. And Tony knows without a doubt that he’s never done a damn thing to doubt him. And that’s loyalty.

STACKS is here of course. Stacks says that he has to say, he wouldn’t be standing here as Heritage Cup Champion without him so thanks. Luca tells Stacks to shut up, he’s not part of the Family. Tony says yeah, it’s between them — LUCA DECKS TONY! Stacks gets in the ring and talks shit — AND LUCA DECKS STACKS! He says his loyalty is with himself and walks out.

* Kelly KIncaid is with Oba and asks about tonight’s #1 contender’s match and he sees why the fans have warmed to Inamura in such a short time, but he wants to see if he has the grit and tenacity to get through Troy who is hungry. He doesn’t want to just see them destroy each other, he wants —

Inamura is here! He plans to show grit and tenacity. Oba tells Briggs to tell his boy to be ready and he’ll see the winner very soon. Inamura says he won’t be waiting long.

Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

Lockup to start, King with a wristlock that Borne flips and reverses. King reverses himself and kicks Borne in the head. Borne charges into the ropes, leapfrog and Borne drops to the mat — King walks over him mockingly. Back into the ropes, Borne grabs King for a back suplex and then does a Gator Roll and does the Gator sign.

King with chops and Irish whip reverses, Borne sent to the apron but hits a punch. Borne goes up but gets dropkicked, King lays in the fists and climbs up. Superplex connect! Cover gets two-plus.

King goes for the crowd heat and Borne battles back but gets kneed in the cut. Into the corner for a chop, he backs up and charges into a basement dropkick for two-plus. King with a sitting abdominal stretch, Borne powers out and they go back to brawling but King yanks Borne into the corner and goes to run in for a dropkick — but just slaps him.

That fired Borne up and he lays in punches to King, into the ropes for a clothesline and then another. Euro uppercut and a belly to belly. Borne charges into an uppercut, but hits an Olympic slam for two.

Borne gets Kick on his shoulders but Lexis rakes the eyes. Superkick by Lexis, Cornoation countered, King into the ropes — big dropkick and a leaping Sling Blade for three.

Winner: Myles Borne (4:36)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Pretty good for the time it got. Borne gets a needed win to keep his momentum going.

* DarkState promo in which they say things only happen because they allow it and if they catch anyone lacking theyre ain’t no saving them. They can come anywhere, anyplace, any time. Lennox says he knows where they’re going next, but we don’t. Okay.

Thea Hail vs. Lainey Reid

Lockup to start, they go egainst the ropes before Reid hits a big kneelift. Hail isn’t happy and tackles Lainey for punches, then yanks Reid down and hits a standing moonsault for two. Hail puts Reid in the corner and nails her, suplex blocked but Hail goes into the corner. Reid counters with a back suplex and then stomps away at Hail.

Hail put in the corner and boot choked for four. Reid with an elbow to the back of the head and then sends Hail into the ropes for a big back elbow. Rear chinlock by Reid, Hail fights to her feet but gets kicked down. Double underhook shoulderbreaker, cover gets two-plus!

Reid goes for an elbowdrop but Hail moves. She nails Reid with a shot and a kick, single arm DDT, and Hail is getting her momentum. Diving clothesline, Hail off the ropes for a leaping somersault neckbreaker for two-plus.

Reid nails Hail in the cut and goes for a suplex, but Hail counters and goes for the Kimura. Reid knocks Hail down, goes for a pin with feet on the ropes which the ref sees. Hail with a roll-up, but Reid kicks out and knocks Hail down. Cover and she holds the ropes (with Hail’s hand under the ropes) for three.

Winner: Lainey Reid (4:23)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Not the greatest match, they didn’t quite click in there. But also not unwatchably bad. It was just a little momentum builder for Lainey, who can use it and Thea will never not be over so it’s fine.

* Backstage, Tavion Heights is not happy with his loss to Je’Von last week. Charlie and Wren say that’s why he’s bouncy. Wren is glad that he’s still in the group. Tavion says this proves he still needs more time in the NQCC. Tavion wants the same deal Myles had — a one-on-one match with Dempsey. Dempsey says he doesn’t think Tavion wants it and Wren says he does. Charlie agrees and says when he wins, this conversation is over. They shake on it.

* Jasper Troy is looking down at us backstage and says the NXT locker room lives in fear of Oba. He’s dominant, he’s invincible, but he barely survived against Jasper. He says he’s only one match away from the rematch he wants and Oba wants Inamura to win so that he doesn’t have to face Jasper. He says he’s going through Inamura and that Oba’s destiny is his.

Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

Tatum and Sol start it off and Sol tries to talk sense into Tatum. But Zaria has had enough of that — and now Izzi is in and it turns into a brawl with Ruca taking both Tatum and Izzie out. Ruca with a waistlock on Tatum, it gets on the mat but Tatum flips over. They end up in the ropes, blind tag from Izzi and they knock Sol down. Sol put in the hostile corner and Izzi tees off on her, then tags in Tatum for kicks to the gut. Sol catches one and trops Tatum, jacknife pin for two.

Sol with a wristlock and she works Tatum’s shoulder over. Tatum put in the corner and hip-checked, Zaria tags in and they double team her into an elbow drop for two. Zaria picks up Tatum but she slides off the back, ducks a kick and tags in Izzi. Izzi and Zaria get in each other’s face and shove each other, into the ropes and Izzi with a big boot for two.

Zaria fires back with a punch and they trade blows back and forth. Tatum with a blind tag, and she hits a big crossbody off the top for two. Tatum with a front facelock on Zaria and puts her on the mat. Back up, Zaria picks up Tatum and tags in Sol. Springboard to take out Tatum, she hits a facebuster on Izzi. Zaria tags in and gets Tatum on her shoulders, Sol gets on Tatum’s back! Dive onto Izzi and Zaria throws Tatum onto Izzi next as we go to break.

We’re back and Tatum has Zaria wrapped up in the ropes while Izzi charges in for a kick. Zaria put in the hostile corner for an avalanche. Tatum tags in but misses an enzuigir. She counters out of a waistlock and hits a dropkick, then hits a crossbody into the corner and Izzi grabs onto Tatum to work Zaria over. Izzi tags in and covers for two plus.

Zaria is fighting back, they trade shots but Izzi with a big chokeslam. Tatum tags in, hits the somersault legdrop for two-plus. Reverse chinlock from Tatum, Zaria to her feet and fights free but eats an enzuigiri for two-plus. She grabs Zaria and nails her upside the head, then goes back to grinding Zaria down.

Zaria back to her feet for a backdrop attempt — but Tatum counters into a DDT! Izzi tags in and whips Tatum into Zaria — but Zaria gets the knees up! She escapes and Sol gets the hot tag, taking it to both Izzi and Tatum! She takes aim at Izzi in the corner with a back elbow and Zaria tags herself in. They take out Tatum, bodyslam by Zaria to Izzi — HANDSTAND LIFT SPLASH by SOL! Cover for two, Tatum breaks it up!

Sol yanks Tatum face-first into the apron as Zaria sets Izzi up but Izzi with the Codebreaker. Izzi goes for the tag but Tatum is down. They set Izzi up, Zaria goes for the spear — Tatum saves her and Zaria spears Sol!

Tatum sends Zaria over the top and Izzi with a sitdown bomb for the pin!

Winner: Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (13:16)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Didn’t expect this to be the best match on the card so far (no shade to the competitors), but here we are. Great effort by both teams and it’s some storyline advancement for everyone so I’m in.

* Ethan Page and Ricky Saint are backstage with Ava and the Evolve trio Ava says Page is the last guy they should ally with, but moving on, she would love for them to have a civil conversation. Saints says this won’t be civil; it’ll be man to man. He wants his rematch.

Ethan Page says Vanity Project are here to handle Saints if he gets out of line and that he’ll dictate how the title is defended. He says he is a fighting champ and in a fantastic mood so he’ll give Saints a shot if he survives the Vanity Project Gauntlet. Jackson Drake says he can’t do that to Ricky and laughs at Saints. Saints doesn’t mind doing it, and says if he wins he gets to choose the stipulation. Page says no, Ava says yes and it’s set for next week.

* CHASE U time! Andre says after reflecting on last week, Uriah made him realize it might be time for the old dog to learn new tricks. So he apologizes. Tough Love is the only way for he’s known but if it wasn’t for them, he wouldn’t have reopened Chase U. He says that when he heard Kale call out to him, he got a climmer of hope and he doesn’t want to lose site of that. He got Kale a singles match for next week and says he wants to be better if they will allow him.

Kale accepts the apology and gets a hug, and Uriah says it’s never to late to break those toxic patterns. Chase says he’ll be out there and Kale will show them that he’s fucking Chase U tough!

* Kelly Kincaid is backstage with Joe Hendry and Mike Santana and asks Joe about his win over Wes with Santana’s help. Joe appreciates Santana’s help but Santana points out they’re fighting at Slammiversary, but they’re united in fighting against guys like Trick and High Ryze.

Kelly says they’re facing High Ryze next week and Joe says they have a quest to bring the TNA World Title to next week. Santana believes that Hendry is a cornball but reps TNA to the max. He says he’ll he will be the one bringing the title home at Slammiversary. Kelly says the contract signing between the two and Trick will be at the GAB.

* Briggs hypes up Inamura, who says he’s got this and goes out alone. Briggs believes in him.

* The Culling is backstage celebrating Tatum and Izzi’s win and Spears says that Tatum is starting to feel like family. Ava walks up and says Izzie has a title shot against Sol Ruca at GAB.

Hank and Tank come in and believe the Culling attacked them last week. It becomes a shouting match and Tatum says she knows her friends wouldn’t do that and suggests a title match for next week. That match is set.

NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Jasper Troy vs. Yoshiki Inamura

They start brawling to start, Troy with a kick to Inamura and a bodyslam. Leaping elbow drop, cover for one. Troy grabs Inamura and sends him into the corner hard. He charges in for an avalanche and then clotheslines him down for two.

Troy back up and grabs Inamura in a rear chinlock. Inamura up to his feet and powers out of it, then locks in on Troy’s head — but Troy powers out and nails Inamura. No effect! Another no -sold, Inamura picks Troy up for a back suplex and leaping elbowdrop for two.

Inamura with a kick to Troy’s back and locks in a headlock. Oba watches from the back as Inamura tries to wear Troy down. Shot into the ropes but Inamura cinches in the side headlock. He wrenches on it and Troy manages to get to his feet — elbows to the side, Inamura into the ropes and he collides with Troy.

Inamura hits a sumo pose — he charges and collides into him but Troy hits a sidewalk slam for two. Inamura sent into the ropes, he ducks a clothesline and sends Troy over the top as we go to break.

We’re back as Troy runs over Inamura and then comes off the ropes with a leaping splash. A second follows, and he goes for a third — he hits it! Cover gets a nearfall. Troy is back up and signals to Inamura to get up. He picks Inamura up for a bodyslam for two-plus.

Troy looking a bit frustrated now, he circles Inamura and pulls him up for an adbominal stretch but Inamura fights it. He throws Troy into the ringpost through the turnbuckles and then ducks a shot — big chops get Troy to his knees, where Inamura fires off with elbows! Inamura into the ropes, they collide and neither man down. Inamura goes again, Boss Man Slam by Troy! That gets two and a half-plus.

Troy off the ropes for a splash — Inamura gets the knees up! Sumo strikes into the corner and Inamura goes off on Troy! Send into the corner and then the other corner. He picks Troy up! Bodyslam! Inamura grabs him for a spinning bodyslam this time. Inamura going up top for the bomb — he hits it! That’s the pin!

Winner: Yoshiki Inamura (11:17)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good hoss-style power match here. I didn’t expect Inamura to win, so good on that; he’ll make a different opponent for Oba.

Oba is out as Inamura celebrates in the aisle and they stare down. Meanwhile, Je’Von Evans nails Troy in the ring.

* Jordynne Grace WALKS backstage.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Shean Spears & Niko Vance

– Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project

– Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. High Ryze

– Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey

If Heights wins he can leave NQCC

* Jordynne comes out to the ring! She says she wanted to be honest; getting to this point is the hardest thing she’s ever had to do. But last week reminded her that she thrives under pressure and the bigger the battle, the bigger the win. And now she’s about to walk into Evolution, a historic event not just for WWE but for women’s wrestling. And this time she’s part of it. She’s going to make history alongside the best women’s wrestlers in the world.

But for the sake of complete honestly, she has to be something that she’s terrified of being: vulnerable. And she’s been thinking a lot about if she’s good enough to be here. Does she really belong in WWE? She says a lot of us know her journey, that she didn’t grow up saying she was born to be a WWE star but she did everything she needed to get here and became someone she couldn’t ignore. So at Evolution she’s beating Jacy and reminding her who she is.

And of course here comes Fatal Influence! Jacy asks Jordynne if she’s done with the pitiful sob story. But congrats on making this the highlight of her career. She knows Grace can bench press more than her, but she can’t carry. She’ll never carry the division the way Jacy will. She tells Grace to continue flexing and hoping a championship falls into her arms but it won’t be here NXT Women’s Championship and won’t be at Evolution. People can call her the most beatable champion but she’s at the top of her game.

She says that Grace and Blake Monroe are cut from the same cloth; they think they can walk up in and everyone will bow down. But Fatal Influence will always be here to remind her where she stands.

Grace interrupts and tells Jacy to shot up. Jacy shocked the world when she won the title, but Grace won’t surprise anyone when she beats her. Jacy swings, Grace lays into them but the numbers advantage takes over and they beat her down —

BLAKE IS HERE! Blake lays into Jacy and Fallon! Sling Blade to Fallon! Spinebuster from Grace to Jacy! Fatal Influence clear the ring as Blake and Jordynne stand together.

Ava comes out and Jacy is screaming. Ava tells Jacy to calm down and listen. She says Jacy wants something done about Jordynne and Blake. So at GAB it will be Fallon and Jacy against Jordynne and Blake.

Fatal Influence run back into the ring but get laid out. Grace and Blake high five.

And with that, we’re done for the night!