Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.15.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Tonight's show will see Jacy Jayne speak to address her retaining the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution, while Kali Armstrong will bring the EVOLVE Women's Championship to Tuesday night to defend against Karmen Petrovic. In addition, the D'Angelo Family will have their last hurrah as Tony D'Angelo, Stacks Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino will battle in a triple threat. And before they compete at Slammiversary on Sunday, Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana will take on Darkstate. Should be a fun show all in all!

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and we kick off with a recap of the Great American Bash and Evolution. We get recaps of Je’Von Evans beating Jasper Troy, Sol Ruca defending the NXT Women’s NA Title against Izzi Dame, Oba Femi’s brutal battle and title defense against Yoshiki Inamura, the TNA Slammiversary contract signing including DarkState’s attack, Ethan Page beating Ricky Saints to retain the NXT NA Title thanks to Troy, and Blake and Jordynne defeating Fatal Influence.

Then we move onto Evolution where Blake turns heel on Jordynne and costs her the NXT Women’s Championship against Jacy.

* It’s Fatal Influence time! Jacy comes down to the ring with Fallon and Jazmyn with the title around her waist. Jacy says to excuse her voice because Jordynne damaged her throat on Sunday. But onto bigger things; she says things didn’t go her way at the GAB because certain members of FI dropped the ball. Jazmyn did her best but their best isn’t good enough. But they redeemed themselves at Evolution while she shocked everyone.

Fallon says the look on the face of everyone at the State Farm Arena was priceless and Jacy will be champion for a very long time. Jace says she’ll do things that no one ever did before like at Slammiversary when she goes one-on-one with Masha in a champion vs. champion, winner take all match. She says Masha is great and has that no-nonsense, no-brains attitude but she’s going to be walking out with the —

MASHA IS HERE! The TNA Knockouts Champion comes down to the ring to a “MASHA” chant. Jacy isn’t pleased. Masha tells Jacy that the only reason she’s still — her mic is dead so Fallon gives her hers. She says the only reason Jacy is champion is because Blake hit Jordynne with the title. She lost on Saturday and at Evolution it took four of them to win. So at Slammiversary she’s going to shock the world when she becomes the first TNA Knockout to win the NXT Women’s Title.

Jacy says Masha won’t ever tough the title and she’ll be the only woman around her with two titles–

SOL AND ZARIA ARE HERE! Sol points out that she has two titles, and she has money on Masha at Slammiversary if it’s on anyone. Zaria says Sol is the MVP of this weekend, had three matches back to back. She says they don’t need words to make an impact; they just want to get in the ring.

Jazmyn says they’re just jealous that Fatal Influence have real friends. That leats into a six-woman brawl. Jazmyn is knocked out, Fallon gets tossed and the babyfaces lay out Jacy, who flops out of the ring.

* We get a vignette detailing the birth of the Don, Tony D’Angelo. We get one of the early videos of Tony’s NXT run and a montage of his first in-ring performances and other best moments, including his becoming the Don of NXT.

Mike Santana, Joe Hendry & Trick Williams vs. DarkState

Santana dives on DarkState to start and it becomes a brawl. Shugars ends up in the ring with Santana to start, Santana plants Shugars and stomps him. Trick tags in and bodyslams Shugars a couple of times, ducks an elbow and chops away at Shugars. Shugars with a throat thrust but gets sent into the ropes, Osiris with the blind tag and comes in as Trick is talking shit to Hendry, who tells him to turn around. Osiris runs over Trick as we go to break.

We’re back and Santana gets planted to the mat by Dion Williams into a waistlock. Dion manhandles Santana, who elbows his way out but gets nailed in the back. Osiris tags in and tosses Santana into the corner, but he escapes and goes for the tag — no luck. Santana into the corner, backrolls into a double Stunner and goes for the tag — but Shugars cuts him off. Santana still gets the tag and Hendry comes in hot! He brawls with everyone, hits a DDT on Osiris and a fallaway slam on Dion. He kips up, catches Shugars into another Fallaway Slam and does his turn! He catches Shugars for the Standing O, Shugars counters but is put on his shoulder and slammed for two before it gets broken up.

Things break down and we go into a big brawl! DarkState is cleared out, Trick complains this is his house and Santana and Hendry nail him! Santana and Hendry dive on DarkState on the outside! They roll all of DarkState in and —

THE SYSTEM IS HERE! They charge the ring and brawl with DarkState for the schmozz ending.

Winner: No Contest (9:03)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Decent match, and I don’t mind the non-finish because it makes sense while hyping Slammiversary. Everyone worked well enough to do what they needed.

Officials separate DarkState and the TNA folks.

* Earlier today, Arianna Grace says the Evolution battle royal was missing royalty. Karmen says it was also missing her. Kali Armstrong comes in and mocks Karmen and says she should have been in it. Karmen says that Kali is getting a big head and offers to talk to Ava for a title match. Kali’s okay with it because she doesn’t back down to anyone.

* Jordynne Grace survives the NXT Parking Lot looking pissed and walks into the building.

* We get part two of the D’Angelo Saga Recap: Enter the Underboss, which introduces Stacks to the group and charts his rise, including Tony and Stacks’ tag title reign and Stacks saying he’ll be loyal to the end and Tony can always trust him.

EVOLVE Women’s Championship

Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrovic

Lockup to start, Kali slams Karman back to the mat by her hair. Karmen back up and sweeps Kali’s leg, knee strike off the ropes. Karmen with a series of kicks to Kali, Kali sends Karmen into the ropes but charges into a back kick. Kali hits some hard right hands and sends Karmen into the ropes — Karmen ducks some clotheslines but gets pwoerslammed. Kali into the ropes but Jorydnne is in here and pulls Kali out,

Winner: No-Contest (Less than Two Minutes)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: XXXXXXXXXXXXX.

Jordynne hits the mic and says she’s not leaving until Blake gets out here and explains. Robert Stone and Stevie Turner say Blake isn’t here and come to the ring as a video plays on the Tron that says The Glamour believes Jordynne isn’t fit to carry her shoes, much less the NXT Women’s Championship.

Blake says it isn’t JG’s fault but she is invited to sit ringside for her NXT singles debut. She’ll then see the difference between them.

Stong and Stevie try to talk sense into Grace, and she takes them both out, screaming before she walks toward the back. Ava comes out with security.

* Team Undertaker on WWE LFG and say Couch Taker is going to be on NXT next week. Trick walks in and tells them to move and when he tells them to, get out of the way. He says they can talk right now and one of the guys steps, but Trick says he’s wasting his time and he doesn’t know what Taker sees in any of them. One of them gets a phone cal and it’s Taker.

* Jasper Troy walks into Ava’s office and is told that what he did to Ricky Saints is unacceptable. Troy says he was just standing there and Ava says if he wants to prove himself he can do so via matches. She makes Saints vs. Troy for next week and Troy says that he’ll break Saints and make him bend the knee.

* Part Three of The D’Angelo Story is the Rise and Fall of the Family, which sees Rizzo and Luca Crusifino coming into the family. Tony wins the Tag Titles, the Heritage Cup title and the NA Title. Tony says the family was built on a foundation of ego, betrayal, and broken trust as we see things fall apart. He says this will be the saddest day of his life as he has to destroy the family he created. This is the final ride of the D’Angelo Family.

* Tonight’s NXT Focus (by Progressive!) highlights the NXT talent in the Evolution battle royale, with Lash making it to the final two before Stephanie Vaquer wins.

* Kelly is with Lash backstage and she says she talked a big game but packed it up. She says she tossed Zelina, Nikki and Nia and says Sunday at Slammiversary, one woman will walk out with two titles and she’ll be there on Tuesday to meet the new champ.

Jaida walks up and interrupts and argues she threw out a future Hall of Famer and had her name being chanted. If anyone is stepping to the champion next week, it’s her. Lash says “Girl, bye.”

Family Business Match

Stacks vs. Luca Crusifino vs. Tony D’Angelo

Stacks asks Tony what he’s doing as he stands in the corner and Tony puts Stacks in the corner. Stacks and Luca pull Tony out of the corner, he fights then both off, clotheslines, Stacks and hits Luca with a spinebuster. Luca goes for a clothesline, Tony ducks and Luca nails Stacks. Tony takes them both down.

Stacks goes for his crowbar in the corner but Tony outsmarted him. He beats on Stacks in the corner and tosses Stacks across the ring — but Luca pounces Tony! He goes for a suplex but Tony helps block it. Double suplex attempt by Tony and Stacks — Luca counters into a double DDT!

Luca sends Tony through the ropes and nails Stacks, Tony pulls Stacks out of the ring and Luca hits a basement slide dropkick on both. He tosses Stacks in and goes to follow but Tony hops on the apron. He goes for a German, Stacks nails them with a kick and then knocks Luca into Tony on the floor as we go to break.

We’re back and Stacks is boot choking Tony. He charges across the ring to cannonball Luca, then cannonballs Tony for two-plus. Stacks beats on Tony and talks shit before turning to Luca, laying in the D’Angelo side punches. Tony grabs Stacks and hits inverted D’Angelo side punches, Stacks manages to shove Tony into Luca to knock him out of the ring.

Stacks kisses Tony on the head and goes to chuck him over the ropes — but Tony reverses and throws Stacks onto Luca! He comes out and takes out Luca, Stacks goes under the ring and has a crowbar when he is pulled out. He swings but misses, Tony ducks and dodges but gets thrown into the steps. Stacks rolls Tony in and takes him down for two-plus.

Stacks traps Tony between the middle and top rope and goes up top — stomp misses and Luca is in! He slams Stacks in the corner, he goes after Tony and they end up trying for Germans. Tony hits a double German suplex and covers Luca for two-plus.

Tony grabs Stacks and puts him on the top turnbuckle, climbing up — but Luca is there! He powerbombs Tony, who belly to bellies Stacks at the same time! Luca is up and charges in to splash Stacks in the corner, he charges at Tony who dodges and nails STacks. BUCKLE BOMB by Tony, Luca with a big boot but gets thrown to the apron, he springboards into a double shoulder tackle. Code Red off the ropes to Tony, he nails Stacks and covers for two.

Luca gets Stacks up Tony comes in and gets hit with a Shatter Machine! Stacks tosses Luca to the outside and covers for THR–NO! Stacks goes for the crowbar but Luca blocks it and tosses him to the floor. Luca grabs the crowbar, Stacks begs off but manages to shove Luca into the ringpost. Stacks grabs the crowbar and prepares to swing — Luca ducks and Tony spears Stacks into the podium base! Tony tosses Stacks into the ring and belly to bellies Luca into the table! Spinebuster to Stacks in the ring for three.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (13:29)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: They worked hard as hell here and say what you want about these guys, but they delivered. This went on a bit too long and some of the middle action could have been cut, but it ended well. Curious to see where they all go from here.

* We are reminded of last week when Charlie Dempsey brutalized Tavion Heights and Wren threw in the towel for Tavion.

* Tavion asks Wren why she threw in the towel and she says Charles wasn’t going to stop. Tavion says it’s not about the NQCC; he sees Myles doing his thing and he wants his shot. Charlie walks up and Tavion says he beat him but they start arguing. Charlie says they can run it back next week but Wren says next week is her thing, she’s Blake Monroe’s opponent. They agree to table it for now and Wren says she’d never leave them, so if they want to be in her corner it’s their choice.

* We recap the NXT Championship last week when Briggs tried to cheat to help Inamura win the title. Briggs is now in the ring and says at the GAB he watched the opportunity of a lifetime get squandered. He tried to do everything possible to have his friend win, but Inamura didn’t want to win as much as he wanted it. But that’s not even why he’s made. Inamura has been here less than a year and got an NXT Title shot and he’s been having the best NXT matches in history for four years and hasn’t sniffed a title shot.

Briggs says Inamura is too nice and this is a cutthroat business. You have an opportunity and you take the shot by any means necessary —

THE RULER IS HERE! Oba Femi makes his way down to the ring. He says Saturday wasn’t ever supposed to be about him and his presence caused some troubles. Whether Briggs was there or not, he was always going to win but Briggs ruined it and people are questioning his reign now. Briggs says that Oba’s reign is about to break and nothing lasts forever. He says he knows Inamura is a man of honor, but he knows for sure he isn’t.

Inamura comes out and asks Briggs what he’s doing. Briggs says he’s doing what Inamura should have. Oba says Inamura deserves another shot but Briggs deserves nothing. Briggs says he only wants Inamura because he won’t do what it takes to win. Inamura says he’ll do what it takes to win but will do it with honor, his way.

Briggs says if Inamura is so confident, how about a triple threat for the title next week. Inamura is okay with it, and Oba says his pride will be his downfall. It turns into a brawl, Briggs drops Inamura in the process during it and officials are out to separate all of them.

* Fatal Influence are backstage prepping for the main event.

* We get a vignette from Ethan Page talking about how on July 1st Canadian Independence Day was celebrated, then the Fourth of July happened. And then Saturday at the GAB he, North America’s favorite athlete, risked life and limb against Ricky Saints to defend the NA Title for the country he represents. He wants a celebration but not tonight for the fickle people of Orlando, but in the heart of America in Houston next week. God bless each and every one of us, and God bless America.

* Kelly is with Ricky Saints and asks how sore he is. He says a lesser man wouldn’t be standing here and he said when he arrived he’d be The Man here and he’d show up and show out. Ethan Page retained the title but Jasper Troy picked the wrong time but the right guy. He says next week Jasper will find out why you don’t mess with him.

* Undertaker is in Houston next week ands will confront Trick.

Set For Next Week:

– Undertaker confronts Trick Williams

– Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs

– Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

– The TNA Knockouts and NXT Women’s Champion will appear

* Masha, Sol and Zaria are backstage and Sol says that Masha will win. Masha says that’s Sunday, but let’s deal with now. They leave and Tatum is upset as The Culling come up. Tatum says that it’s all her fault what happened on Saturday and Izzi doesn’t blame her, she blames that snake Sol. Tatum is happy now and says she has a plan.

Fatal Influence vs. Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca & Zaria

Zaria and Fallon start off and lock up, Zaria shoves Fallon down. Back up, Fallon ducks a lunch but gets goozled. She fights out of it but gets run over, Sol tags in and goes up top for a double axehandle to Fallon’s arm. Kneedrop to the arm, Masha tags in and snapmares Fallon over a couple times, then hits a running kick to the seated Fallon for two.

Fallon hits a headbutt and tags in Jazmyn, who hits a kick and then a springboard kick for two. Masha trips Nyx into the middle rope, kicks her in the head and goes into the ropes to nail her again. Jacy tags in and talks shit before entering the ring, they circle and Jacy with a kick that gets caught, Masha rolls up Jacy a couple times for two. Jacy with a crucifix into an armdrag, followed by a rana and a diving elbow hit for two. Jacy kicks Masha and says she’s not on her level, then gets kicked into the hostile corner where Masha hits a charging uppercut. Sol and Zaria tag in for a stereo kick and elbowdrop, Sol with a two-count and then goes for a wristlock.

Lexis is in the audience with headphones and Ava goes to talk to him while in the ring, Sol slams Jacy down and surfboards on her. Jazmyn charges in but gets knocked onto Jacy. Jacy sends Sol into the ropes and Nyx nails her, superkick by Jacy. Sol is knocked to the floor as we go to break.

Back from break and Sol slams Jacy into the corner to escape a submission. Jacy jumps on Sol’s back but gets dropped with a backpack stunner of sorts. Jazmyn tags in but Zaria with the hot tag and she lays waste to Fallon and Jazmyn. Release German to Fallon, she gets Nyx on her shoulder but Fallon saves her. Jacy catches Zaria with a superkick and then a neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Jacy hits a charging uppercut in the corner, Jazmyn tags in and kicks at Zaria. Jacy tags in, Zaria fights back and takes them down. Masha tags in and cleans house, laying out Jacy and Jazmyn. Kicks in the corner to Jacy, spinning heel kick off the ropes for two-plus.

Masha picks up Jacy, but Jacy counters into a roll-up for two. Jacy with a big clothesline to Masha for another nearfall, then tags in Jazmyn who tags in Fallon. Double team whip into the ropes and pick up for an electric chair. Jacy in and hits a huge knee to the face, cover but Zaria breaks it up. Things break down, Nyx kick to Sol, spear to Jazmyn! Zaria is standing in the ring and here come Izzi and Tatum! Sol dives onto Tatum, Zaria dives onto Izzi. Hank and Tank come out and take it to The Culling.

Masha is along in the ring and hits a kick on Jacy — Masha drops Jacy and covers for three.

Winner: Masha Slamovich (12:24)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Quite a good main event match here. One would think this strong of a win by Masha telegraphs Jacy winning the titles match at Slammiversay, but we will see.

Masha holds up the TNA Knockouts and NXT Women’s Championship and brings Jacy her title. Jacy grabs it and bolts the ring as Masha poses. Vic runs down the card for next week again.

And with that, we’re done for the night!