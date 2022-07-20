Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.19.22  

Hello NXT folks! It’s time for another episode of the Tuesday Night brand. I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and I hope everyone’s been having a good week thus far. Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will see a new #1 contender crowned for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship via a battle royale, while Briggs & Jensen will defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly. Plus, Cameron grimes will battle JD McDonagh, Roderick Strong will try to teach Damon Kemp a lesson in the ring and Dyad will reveal themselves at last. …well, some of those things should be compelling at least, so here’s hoping for a good show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We get a recap vignette of Roxanne Perez’s rise to the top of NXT including her tag team title win with Cora Jade, their friendship and then Cora challenging Mandy Rose last week — which of course led to Cora turning on Roxy to close out last week’s show.

Cameron Grimes vs. JD McDonagh

Circle and JD goes for the leg, but Grimes catches him. They go into the ropes and get separated, then Grimes hits a waistlock takedown. JD up and shoots Grimes into the ropes, Grimes runs over JD but JD right back up and takes Grimes down before getting kicked in the chest. JD fights back but comes off the ropes right into a front kick to the chest! Another kick in the corner, and then an overhead hammerblow to the chest and strikes. Hard Irish whip into the turnbuckle and a cover for two.

Euro uppercut by Grimes, but JD fights back. They trade strikes, JD into the ropes and is hit with a BIG bodydrop! Grimes tripped up but hit a kick to the jaw, he sends JD to the apron and kicks him to the floor! Both men down to the floor now, Grimes roles JD in but JD out to the apron where he trips Grimes up and hits a spinning slingshot splash. Single-leg crab by JD bends Grimes in half, Grimes tries to kick free but JD turns it into an anklelock!

Grimes kicks his way free and goes at JD but gets sent to the apron. Shots to JD, he goes up for a big crossbody. Joe Gacy is suddenly at the platform and Grimes sees him as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and JD is in control as we come back with a chinlock, but Grimes snapmares him over. Irish whip and a big kneelift by Grimes, followed by a diving kick off the ropes. JD to the apron and Grimes grabs him, trying to suplex him in but JD blocks it and takes Grimes down, then slams his knee into the ringpost. Shoulder to the back of the knee and JD lays into the knee further, then locks the single-leg crab in again. Grimes struggles but gets to the rope, pulling himself up in the corner. He shoves JD back a few times and recovers enough to run JD over! Spinning uranage by Grimes, but he can’t cover!

JD tries to escape to the outside but Grimes grabs his ankle. JD licks hard into the knee and gets back up, right into a right hand! JD grabs for the knee again and eats an enzuigiri! Grimes is hulked up! He lays in the slaps and hits a BIG superkick! But JD manages to get the ankle — he eats a knee to the jaw! Both men are down!

Gacy watches as JD rolls to the outside and Grimes limps to his feet. Grimes goes for his apron kick but JD dodges to the outside, and Grimes gets tripped with his leg in the ropes! JD goes INSANE with kicks to the knee and then hits a snap back suplex for three.

Winner: JD McDonagh (13:25)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fantastic match to start off NXT and a hell of a match for JD’s first match in NXT (under this gimmick). I don’t love the idea that Grimes is apparently becoming a guy who puts over other talent but he delivered big-time here as did JD.

* Nikkita Lyons says 19 superstars stand in her way tonight and she doesn’t care who it is: Wendy Choo, Lash Legend or whoever else. She says she has unfinished business with Mandy Rose and they’ll settle it once she wins tonight.

* Tiffany Stratton finds it offensive she has to be in the battle royal because obvi she’s the only person who deserves a match and if we can’t see that, we’re pathetic.

* Cora Jade is coming out to the ring! She’s dropped the colorful look for an all-black outfit, but still has her NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Cora gets the mic and says first thing we need to do is shut the hell up. She says last week she stabbed her best friend in the back and should have done it sooner. She’s been the face of the NXT Women’s Division for the past week — the fans appointed her the next Breakout Superstar!

She brings up how everyone said she was a star and had such a bright future after WarGames. So she wanted to take her best friend along for the ride and got Roxy in the front door, but suddenly everyone turned their attention to Roxy. She says she found the right partner after so many failed attempts and won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but not 30 minutes later Roxanne decided to cash in her contract on Mandy. What the hell is she thinking? She wanted to make the tag titles the most important in WWE. She turns on the fans and also says Roxy used her to get to NXT and is a selfish bitch.

She says Roxy was in her own little delusional world so much that she didn’t see who attacked her in the parking lot. And the plan was going to work perfectly; she was going to beat Mandy in Roxy’s place, but Roxy came out and ruined it. And that’s why it felt so good when she attacked Roxy. She says Roxy isn’t cleared to compete “with a broken heart” and won’t be here tonight, so no one will stand in her way of winning the battle royal. And as for the tag title? All it represents to her now is a lie. She says it isn’t worth a damn thing to her and this marks an end of the naive Cora Jade and the beginning of the Generation of Jade. She says she’s wired differently and tosses the title in the garbage before walking off.

* McKenzie is backstage with Xyon Quinn, who says good for Cora. It’s not a “we” business, it’s a “me” business. He says attacking Apolo Crews last week was great and Crews didn’t see that coming. He says he’s facing Crews one-on-one next week and will be his biggest win. He says Crews had massive moments in WWE but couldn’t cut it in the big leagues. He has the X-Factor, unlike Apollo and it’ll be on full display next week.

* Indi Hartwell says going solo hasn’t been easy, but it’s been proven to be a smart move as you can’t trust anyone. She’s betting on herself.

Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

The rest of Diamond Mine has been ordered to stay in the back. Kemp and Strong go into some counterwrestling to start, Kemp with a cartwheel into a headlock takdeown. Back to their feet, Strong gets free and takes Kemp down with a headlock. Back up and Kemp reverses the headlock, gets shot into the ropes. They turn around in the center, Kemp runs over strong and then hits a swinging bodyslam on an off-the-ropes Strong for two.

T-Bone suplex by Kemp, and Strong escapes to the outside. Kemp goes to catch him and Strong with a low blow, followed by a shot to the gut and a kick to the back. Strong gets Kemp against the ropes and hits a knife-edge chop, followed by a kick to the knee. Chop in the corner, Kemp shoves Strong and takes a knee to the gut. Strong with a front facelock but Kemp blocks the suplex, so Strong with some knees and then hits the suplex for a two-count.

Strong works over the shoulder, but Kemp gets to his feet and fights back before being hit with a knee followed by a stomp to the chest. Strong with a kick to the chest, cover for two and then right into a chinlock. Kemp back top his feet but gets shut down quickly and shoved into the ropes, Kemp gets a foot up and takes over, running Strong over and then hitting a flipping clothesline and a German suplex. Spear through the ropes to Strong for two!

Kemp goes for a powerslam but Strong slips out and kicks him, double clothesline and they’re both down. Then Tony D’Angelo appears on the Tron and shows Stacks and Legado taking out the Creed Brothers. Kemp is distracted and Strong with a leaping knee for three.

Winner: Roderick Strong (5:53)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: As good as a match under six minutes could be. Strong helped Kemp look very good here and everything was crisp. The ending was anticlimatic but knowing WWE’s booking there had to be some shenanigans.

* Pretty Deadly are backstage and have the cleaning supplies they need to wash the stink off the titles. They say it’s time to cowboy up and prance out. Meanwhile, Briggs is psyching up Jensen and says they’ll win and Fallon will win the battle royale. Fallon says to focus on their matches and keep their cool, but Jensen says hell no! They’re giving an old-fashioned country ass-whipping.

* Julius Creed is tending to Brutus when Roderick Strong comes back and berates them for being unable to fight off four guys. Damon Kemp shows up and Strong asks them what took so long? Strong says everyone needs to listen: Tony may have started this but they’re gonna finish it.

NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jenson vs. Pretty Deadly

Jenson and Kip start off, Jenson backs Kip up and Kip nails a smack to Jensen, which only fires him up. Shots in the corner and a whip across the ring into a bodydrop. Jenson goes for a delayed suplex but Elton with the sneaky tag and he nails Jensen. PD take over but Jensen nails Kip off the ropes and tags in Briggs — double body check and then a double slide out of the ring for uppercuts to the challengers.

Elton leaps on Briggs’ back back in the ring but gets caught by Briggs and put on the top. He leaps off for the crossbody but gets caught, Kip tags in and he gets taken out. Briggs throws Elton out of the ring and he crashes into Fallon Henley on the outside as we go to break.

We’re back and Jensen whips Kip into the ropes and hits a spinning heel kick. Fallon is still on the outside and holding her arm. Meanwhile, Eltopn tags in and Kip takes Jensen down, allowing Elon to take over with shots in the corner. Jensen punches his way out but Kip tags in, they pick Jensen up and hang him into the ropes as Kip covers for two.

Kip with a headlock and shots to Jensen’s forehead, he tags Elton in who locks in a rear chinlock. Jensen fights to get to the ropes, but he does get to his feet and breaks the hold with a jawbreaker. Elton with a front facelock, Jensen hit with a kneelift and Kip tags in for a kick to the side. Jensen punches at Kip but gets pushed into the corner, Elton tags in and splashes Jensen, cover for two.

Jensen again tries to fight back, Elton with a front facelock into a headlock. He manages to block a tag and throws Jenson into the corner, splash misses and Briggs tags in! He’s in hot and runs over Kip with a big boot, launches Elton and leaps on him with a splash. Kip dodges a shot and hits a crossbody to halt Briggs, but Briggs back up with a backslide for two. They’re both up quickly and hit a double clothesline to go down.

Elton gives Kip the tag title as the referee is distracted, then he throws one to Briggs! The referee is distracted by Briggs, but Fallon takes Elton’s title! Jensen in the ring and they wipe out Kip! Cover for three!

Winner: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (11:33)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid effort here. PD did some great selling to make the champs look good and they had their moments to shine. The ending was done pretty well as well; I have no complaints.

* Joe Gacy and Dyad are here. Gacy says Dyad has sat under his tree for the last ten weeks and rebuilt themselves as pillars of inclusion and acceptance. He says they’ll be who they were meant to be and it’s time for them to emerge — but first they have to realize there’s no going back. He reveals Grizzled Young Veterans (of course) and purifies them as Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, complete with new looks. He says their past will stay behind them where it belongs. They say they needed strength and guidance but have found redemption and can find joy in being truly recognized.

Gacy says many more will join and there’s plenty of shade under The Schism’s tree.

* Bron Breakker is in the parking lot asking people where JD McDonagh is.

* McKenzie is backstage with Wes Lee, who says he keeps hitting roadblocks. He says his vision is back to 20/20 and isn’t done with Trick Williams, but he says Grayson Waller complaining about his costing him the NA title is nonsense and if Waller was as good as he thought, he wouldn’t have lost anyway. He’s facing Waller next week.

* Bron Breakker is here! He says he went toe to toe with one of the best in NXT at GAB in Cameron Grimes and while he made it personal, he stood up to him and respects it. Meanwhile, McDonagh attacked him from behind. He says it’s not the first time and won’t be the last. But he knows who JD is — the Irish Ace, the NXT UK Kingpin, a surgeon in the ring. He says JD wanted his attention and now he has it, so he’s gonna regret it.

JD appears on the Tron and asks how Bron’s shoulder is. Bron says why doesn’t he come to the ring and find out? JD says it’s predictable of Bron and he’s been studying him. Bron has been competing against loads of great competitors, but he’s not going to compete; he’s going to dissect him. He notes that there are nine joints in the shoulder and they all need to work. He shows on a dummy how to tear tendons from bone and says he knows Bron will say he’ll fight through the pain. Maybe for a bit, but there’s only so much trauma the brain can go through before it shuts off. So he says Bron needs to figure out how much he wants the title.

Bron interrupts and says JD needs to get some balls, and JD says Bron’s future changed at GAB but he just doesn’t know it yet. He tells Bron to mind that shoulder. Bron says rip the shoulder off; he’ll take it and beat JD over the head with it!

* We go to last Friday where Solo Sikoa was at NXT when Von Wagner attacks him. Von throws Solo into a door several times and stomps him down, then says he just put the street champ on his ass.

* Another vignette for Axiom, done in comic book style. He’s up next!

* The Creeds are asked why Tony D attacked them and Julius said it doesn’t matter. Brutus says Diamond Mine is a family and if you attack one of us, you attack all of us! Strong then says Diamond Mine is the toughest family in NXT. Julius says they can either accept the offer and get their asses beat, or reject it and they hunt them down, then beat their asses.

Axiom vs. Dante Chen

Lockup to start, Aciom flips Chen over a few times and goes for a kick, but Chen dodges. Lockup into a headlock by Chen, Axiom flips out and they counter their way each other with Axiom nailing a wristlock. He gets thrown into the corner and leaps out of it to take Chen down and kick him. Wristlock by Axiom, Chen spins him and sends him to the outside but Axiom right back in with a rollup for two. Chen with a shot to the back and he grabs Axiom with a backbreaker for two.

Shot to the back by Chen off the ropes and another. He tries it again but Axiom ducks out and flips around Chen for a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Leaping kick, he hangs Chen out on the ropes and goes up top, CROSSBODY. Axiom lies in wait, BIG spin kick for three.

Winner: Axiom (2:59)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Dante Chen.

* Lash Legend says the best women NXT has will be in the ring at the same time, but she’s numero uno. It’ll be as easy as two somethings and a snap. She says she’ll see Alba Fyre in the ring.

* Earlier today, someone asked Giovanni Vinci for a picture and he took a selfie with her phone. She said she wanted a picture with both of them and he says absolutely not. Chase U comes out of the buss and Bodhi invites him to join them, but he says no. They say they’ll save him a seat and leave without moving their bus.

* Off to the barber shop where Melo says he’s trying to recover from his Melobration. Trick says he was hanging with two ladies, Mercedes and Lexus who drove opposite cars. Trick says Solo says he has next and Melo is tired of it. Trick says VGon has him covered and mentions Giovanni Vinci, but Melo says he just got here. He discounts Apollo Crews, then gets a notification saying Wes Lee is talking about Trick. Trick says Wes is obsessed with him and needs to focus on his match with Waller next week.

Set For Next Week:

– Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

– Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

* Mckenzie asks Mandy and TA who is going to win the battle royal, and Mandy says Tatum Paxley. McKenzie asks why and she says it was just the first thing that came to her mind. Gigi says the winner of the battle royal will be the next loser. Ivy Nile comes says she’s going to win and Kiana James says strategy and brains trumps muscle. Alba Fyre then comes in and says Mandy is looking at the woman who will burn her toxic empire to the ground.

* The new QR code shows us a video of a pair of boots walking.

* Cameron grimes is backstage looking hurt and is asked for comment but says “Not now!” He rants that he said “Not now” when he lost his other matches, and what part of “Not now?” does he not understand. He just wants to go home, but Joe Gacy appears and says he understands what Cameron is going through. Grimes says that he said not now and walks off as Gacy smiles.

#1 Contender’s Battle Royal

ZOEY STARK IS HERE! QR Codes are apparently her. I don’t get how the Wordle one works though. Anyway, onto the match. Everyone is surrounding Cora and Cora proceeds to step through the ropes to leave — but Ivy nails her! Ivy is chasing Nile to the back!

Meanwhile, the brawl has started in the ring. Wendy almost gets eliminated but holds on on the apron, and Lash is trying to get Indi out. Ivy is in the center of the ring and goes on the attack as Amari Miller is eliminated by Nile. Fallon is in the match and Arianna Grace nails her but is on the apron and Indi Hartwell kicks her to the floor to eliminate her. Kayden Carter has apparently been eliminated as well. Lash grabs Alba Fyre for a powerbomb and goes to eliminate her, but Alba holds on and they’re both gone! And Alba is not done yet; they continue brawling their way to the back.

Wendy Choo is on the apron attacking Tiffany Stratton and she gets knocked to the floor, but she lands on her pillow and manages to get inside where Stratton starts kicking at her. Yulisa Leon nearly eliminates Stark with a power bomb but Stark holds on and back body drops Leon out. She then grabs Valentina Feroz and they both go the apron, Stark throws Feroz to the floor and and Leon catches her! But Stark superkicks Leon and Feroz is out. Kiana james eliminates Fallon Henley, while Stratton uses a cup to knock Wendy Choo to the floor and eliminate her as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with nine women left as Elektra Lopez and more were eliminated during the break. Lyons nails Carter on the apron and grabs Kiana, Kayden and Katana eliminate Ivy Nile, but she yanks Carter out and Lyons takes out Chance. Tatum Paxley puts Lyons on the apron but sees Nile is being double-teamed by Carter and Chance and eliminates herself to save her mentor.

Indi Hartwell takes over and sends Stratton to the apron, she goes for a big boot but Stratton pulls the ropes down and Indi is out! We’re down to just four: Stratton, Zoey, Lyons, and Kiana James. Lyons takes over and splashes James and Stratton in the corner, then hits Stark with a German suplex. She kicks Tiffany’s head off, James nails her in the corner but gets roundhouse kicked down and eliminated! And Stratton eliminates Lyons!

Stark lays into Stratton and throws her out, Stratton tries to skin the cat but fails. She gets in the ring and is NEARLY eliminated but one of her feet didn’t hit the floor! Zoey goes out to the apron and nails her, they body get in. Stratton with a dropckick to Stark’ knee, but she gets caught on a handspring splash and tossed! Zeoy celebrates, Cora comes in but Stark is ready for her and throws her over the top!

Winner: Zoey Stark (13:17)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Solid battle royale, nothing more or less. The big story is Zoey’s return and that sets up Mandy’s next feud.

Stark jaws at Mandy after the match.

And with that, we’re done for the night!