Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 7.9.24  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as usual, and with NXT Heatwave behind us (though I wish the ACTUAL heatwave would be behind us as well), NXT deals with the fallout tonight! Ethan Page is the new NXT Champion and certainly we’ll be seeing follow-up on that. In addition, Wes Lee will address his future after his Heatwave loss to Oba Femi. We’ll have Sol Ruca taking on Fallon Henley after Ruca failed to capture the women’s North American Title from Kelani Jordan, and Tony D’Angelo defending the Heritage Cup against Lexis King. And finally, Karmen Petrovic will take on her Heatwave partner Arianna Grace stemming from the argument between the two after their win on the pre-show. Should be a fun show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We kick off with the recap of NXT Heatwave including Kelani Jordan’s win over Sol Ruca, Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeating Chase U, Oba Femi ending Wes Lee’s North American Title hopes, Roxanne Perez surviving Lola Vice, and Ethan Page winning the NXT Championship in the Fatal Four-Way main event. Oh, and Joe Hendry’s cameo!

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and here comes ALL EGO! Page has security outside the ring as he steps in and gets the mic and says “AAAAAAAAND NEW…” He says six weeks is all it took him to take over the brand. And for him to be able to accomplish something so miraculous in such a short amount of time would take determination, adaptability, a world class athlete and a GIANT FREAKING EGO! He says we should have seen all our faces, it was priceless. And he hopes all of us at home can understand that everyone in the room hates Ethan Page, the stupid-ass cameraman probably does, and the entire locker room does, which is why he has security to make sure no overzealous degenerates don’t come after him or his title. He doesn’t have for delinquents to come out there.

And here’s Oro Mensah, who is dragged off by security. Page thanks Ava for banning Oro from Heatwave so he could make sure he didn’t ruin another opportunity for Page. He says Heatwave was a huge opportunity for him to main event, and one of the best main events in NXT. He promises everyone here tonight that as YOUR NXT champion, he promises with every ounce of him that none of the “outsiders” come to NXT and ruin what they have because what they have there is very special. He asks the crowd to indulge him in the saying: “WE ARE NXT.” Wrong: Page is NXT and the Whoop That Era is done; we’re now in the Era of Ego.

HERE COMES TRICK! He doesn’t have time for this and says Page won at Heatwave. But he’s going to get even with his rematch, which he wants tonight. Page says he gets that Trick is emotional and has every right to be. He’s glad Trick came out here because he wanted to thank him for the Trick Shot that made him fall into the title. But he knew this would happen. But listen, Trick isn’t the guy here anymore; Page is. So as far as the rematch request? DENIED!

Here comes Shawn Spears! Spears says Page owes him a thank you. Because if his view wasn’t obstructed when he pulled Trick from the ring, Page wouldn’t be champion. Ego says thanks but he would have won anyway. Spears asks Trick who the goofy one is now. He says he tried to help Trick and give him advice, and he’s asking for a rematch? He believes that Trick goes to the back of the line.

JE’VON is here! He says Page and Spears need to shut the hell up. Evans says he knocked both of them out and was this close to becoming NXT Champion. So he shot his shot and he’ll shoot it again. Page swings with the title Evans ducks and Trick and Evans send Page and Spears from the ring.

* We get a recap of the pre-show match from Heatwave where Karmen and Arianna won, but then argued post-match. That match is next.

* We are reminded of the set-up for tonight’s Heritage Cup match via Lexis King and Tony D’Angelo’s Twitter videos.

Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

Grace sends Karmen to the mat to start, and then does it again off the ropes. Grace swings with a slap, Karmen catches it and nails Grace. Slap to the face frmo Karmen, wristlock into kicks and a cover for two.

Jacy and Jazmyn are out to watch as Karmen locks in an inverted STF. Grace breaks free but gets chopped across the chest. Grace knocks Karmen back, elbow off the middle rope, kneelift and cover for two. Grace locks in a kneeling abdominal stretch but Petrovic escapes with a jawbreaker and they trade blows.

Karmen is whipped into the corner but catches herself and hits a back kick. Grace gets put on the top but kicks Karmen, she comes down and Karmen trips her, kick to the back and the pin.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic (2:32)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Arianna Grace.

Fallon Henley attacks Karmen post-match and beats her down. She walks back and tells Jacy and Jazmyn she’s sick of these rookies.

* Brooks Jensen is with Ava, who says Brooks’ actions have been out of line. Brooks owns it and apologizes to her and Shawn. He says he got lost and out of control, he’s not making excuses and owns it. He can’t take back what he did. Ava says this life isn’t easy, there are ups and downs and highs and lows. Brooks says he’s learning, he feels the pressure as a second-generation superstar. Ava gets that and says that she and Shawn were close to releasing him, but a few people really vouched for him so they’re giving him a second chance. Brooks says he has a good support system now and Ava says he is WWE superstar all the time. He says he won’t let them down and they shake hands.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Lexis King

Eddy Thorpe is at the raised podium with his turntable.

Round One (0 – 0)

Lockup to start, Tony with a wristlock. Lexis flips out of it with a little kick to Tony’s head. Lock back up, Tony with a headlock, shot into the ropes and runs Lexis over. Into the ropes, Tony drops but Lexis stops and walks over his back to Tony with a fireman’s carry takedown and then an armdrag.

Back up, King backs Tony into the corner for a chop. Tony sends King into the opposite corner and hits a backdrop, into an elbowlock. Back up, Tony into the ropes, King hits a big dropkick and then chops in the corner. Tony dodges one and hits his own chop, Tony sent into the ropes but holds on and grabs King for a Texas Cloverleaf but King kicks his way out. Tony takes him down and goes for the Boston Crab, he locks it in with five seconds left and King holds on until the end of the round.

Eddy spins between rounds and Lexis is annoyed.

Round Two (0 – 0)

King turns around and nails Tony, then yells at Thorpe but is caught with a Fuhgeddaboutit for three!

Round Three (D’Angelo 1 – 0)

This round started in PIP break and spilled to the outside where King took over. Tony turns it around right as we come back and hits body shots and a suplex with 30 seconds left. He charges in the corner but Lexis moves, hits the Drive Buy and a Coronation for three.

Round Four (1 – 1)

King with a dropkick as the round starts and a big clothesline. King off the ropes, but Tony up with a lariat to put King on the mat. Both men up, Tony takes over with punches and a belly to belly. King floats over a suplex and rolls Tony up for two-plus. King on the top, he knocks Tony down and leaps off into a DDT, cover gets a nearfall.

1:10 left to go in the round, Tony catches a kick and goes for a fisherman’s suplex but King counters with a roll-up for a two and a superkick. Coronation countered into a spinebuster for three.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This was fine, but NXT needs to figure out what to do with Lexis. He never seems like a threat in how he’s booked in most matches but is treated like an upper midcarder, it’s an ill fit. He needs to win a lower-level feud so he can feel like he belongs where WWE wants him to be.

* Backstage, Brooks Jensen has assaulted Je’Von Evans. Officials break it up and Briggs asks what he’s doing. He says he’s trying to make an impact and Briggs shoves him away as officials tend to Evans.

* Thea Hail is with Chase U and promises to get them back on track against Izzi Dame tonight. Ridge Holland comes in and says he’s going to get them what they want. He got Thea the match against Izzi and a match with Roxy if she wins, while Duke challenges Oba Femi next week. Riley says Oba is gonna kill Duke, but Thea is psyched.

Gallus vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Iqwe

DuPont and Iqwe attack before the bell and it ends up with DuPont and Coffey in the ring. Tyson in control, Tyriek tags in and they double team Coffey, then send Wolfgang off the mat. Tyriek big boots Coffey and my feed went wonky but Wolfgang is in now and Tyriek is fighting them both off until they knock him down.

Wolfgang beats Tyriek into the corner, then sends him across the ring and hits a crossbody in the corner. Coffey with a clothesline from the apron, Wolfgang covers for two. Bodyslam by Wolfgang, cover gets two. Tyriek manages to get the hot tag to Tyson who lays waste to Gallus with dropkicks and a sidewalk slam to Coffey. Big splash gets two.

Igwe tags in and Joe Coffey gets involved, Wolfgang with the big kick to Tyriek off Mark’s shoulders for three.

Winner: Gallus (3:15)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: As good as a barely more than three minute squash match can be.

* Kelly Kincaid asks Trick about Je’Von being taken out by Brooks Jensen. Trick says Brooks did Je’Von dirty but it is what it is and he’ll get his title back, it doesn’t matter if he has to take them both out. But maybe he needs to find a tag team partner. Joe Hendry appears on the screen behind them.

* Wes Lee is out to address his future. The crowd chants for him and he says he’s had a rough couple of days. He went into Heatwave truly believing he could defeat Femi, but we all saw what happened. He says Oba was the better man, point blank. But the match wasn’t all he put everything into and when he woke up from surgery, he immediately had the goal to beat the unbeatable. He believed and he was ready to raise the title above his head as the king of the west side, but that’s not how it happened.

He says he’ll be straight with us; he doesn’t know where to go from here. He’s been beaten before, but this was different. He’s had one hell of a run in NXT, but he has to be honest with us all and himself… the audience chants “PLEASE DON’T GO!” Lee says he thinks its time for him to start stepping away…

THE RASCALS ARE HERE!!!!!!!! Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz have arrived! Wes asks what they’re doing here and Wentz asks what Lee is doing. The people don’t want to see him go, and neither do they. Trey says he can’t believe they’re here, and the crowd chants ‘WELCOME BACK!’ to Wentz. Lee says he’s missed them so much and is very proud of the men they’ve become. They say “We know!” Wentz says it’s not about them; it’s about him. He’s the greatest NA Champion ever. Trey says Lee and Wentz are the greatest tag team to ever step foot in the building.

Wentz says it’s time to get MSK back together and time The Rascalz wreck shop around here. BIG HUG! FUCK YES! Vic Joseph is right: all the feels!

* Ethan Page and Shawn Spears are backstage and Sarah asks where they’re at ahead of their tag match. Page says “Don’t you mean handicap match?” Page says they’re on the same page and will beat Trick. They say they will win tonight and Spears says he has a lost soul to save. Page tells Sarah to get out.

Thea Hail vs. Izzi Dame

Thea ducks a lockup and kicks at Izzi’s legs but gets knocked down. Lockup, Thea pushed into the corner and then kicked through the ropes. Thea onto the apron, ducks a shot and sunset flips into the ring for two. Armdrag by Thea and a wristlock, she’s shot into the ropes and grabbed in a wheelbarrow hold for a snake eyes into the corner. Izzi stomps Thea down and then sends her across the ring — Thea out into a backbreaker for two.

Izzi locks in an STF, Thea crawls for the ropes but Izzi pulls her back and goes right back into the STF. Tatum Paxley is out here on the guardrail in Chase U red, Izzi leaves the ring and attacks Tatum. She charges Izzi but hits the ringpost — Thea dives through onto Izzi! She rolls Izzi in and goes up top — crossbody off the top! She runs Izzi over, hits a Sling Blade and a leaping neckbreaker off the ropes. Knees to the arm, she locks in the Kimura, Izzi taps!

Winner: Thea Hail (3:33)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Another quick squash match tonight, with Tatum and Izzi being the story here.

After the match, Oba Femi is on the raised podim and tells Duka that Ridge must like him because he begged Ava for the match with Oba, but that was a mistake because next week he destroys him. Duke says they’ve heard it all before, it’s the same old crap. He says not to underestimate him, the man who has the attention of Trish Stratus, the man who tore the roof off at Heatwave, the MVP of Chase U. And in seven days it will be a pleasure to rip the title away as he gives Oba the biggest Chase U-sized ass whuppin’!

* The Rascalz are backstage and ecstatic. Wes says he was about to quit, and Gallus walks up and says the internet must be loving this reunion. Joe asks what to call them, Lee says if it’s Zach and him it’s MSK. If it’s all of them, it’s The Rascalz. Joe says no one wants TNA here including the Scot. (Don’t say his name!) They leave.

* OTM talk shit about The O.C. on their way to the ring for their match.

* Ava is yelling at Brooks for ruining the main event. Briggs says he’s his responsibility. Ava says Evans is not cleared, but that next week it’s Evans vs. Jensen. Briggs says he’ll be there for it and Jensen says he’s going it alone and leaves. Briggs says he wants Spears, but Ava tells Briggs not to interfere tonight.

Briggs leaves, Stevie Turner says to put Briggs in the main event and Stone says “Don’t say his name.”

OTM vs. The O.C.

Gallows starts off with Nima, attacking him and sending him into the corner before hitting a splash and suplex. Gallows misses a charge in the corner, Nima hits a BIG delayed vertical suplex on Gallows! Nima talks trash to Gallows and turns on Anderson, which allows Gallows to get back in control and put Nima in the hostile corner. Stomps to the mat, Karl tags in and hits a pump kick.

Nima grabs Karl and carries him across the ring, Price tags in and they take down Anderson for two. Karl gets his foot up to stop a charge and hits strikes, but Price grabs him for a uranage slam. BIG charging clothesline in the corner, and Nima tags in for a stomp and cover for two.

Nima batters Anderson and tags in Price, who hits a shot to the gut of a held Anderson. Price grabs Anderson but Anderson with a jawbreaker. He ducks a clothesline and Gallows with the hot tag. Big boot to Price, whip into the corner and an avalanche, leaping shoulder tackle off the ropes. Splash in the corner, Anderson tags in, elevated neckbreaker and cover but Nima breaks it up.

Gallows and Price jostle in the ring as Michin comes through the crowd and officials drag her and Parker off. Gallows nails Nima, Anderson sent into the ropes and Nima with a knee to Anderson’s back. OTM drop Anderson and get the pin.

Winner: OTM (4:55)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: I enjoy The O.C. putting over the NXT guys. Solid match for the time it got.

* Fallon Henley is bitching about Sol Ruca wasting her title shot and Kelly asks Sol about the match. Sol puts Kelani over and says she may be newer than Fallon, but she’s learned you either put in the work of bitch. She puts in the work and it’s obvious what Fallon does.

* The NQCC close a car trunk lid, and Charlie yells that mistakes won’t be tolerated. Wren Sinclair is there and says she didn’t see anything. The now-trio get in the car and drive off. Bye, Damon.

Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

Circle and lockup to start, Fallon starts working the wrist but Sol turns it around into a front facelock. Fallon flips Sol but she lands on her feet, Sol does the same and Fallon on her feet. Sol with a dropkick, Fallon with a chop to the chest. Sol off the ropes and counters an armdrag into a facebuster for two.

Fallon puts Sol into the ropes, they flip over each other a bit, Fallon catches Sol doing a handstand and kicks her in the gut. Sol put in the corner and then thrown shoulder-first into the next corner. Fallon throws Sol into the ropes and hits a leaping armbreaker, cover for two.

Sol manages to get a two-count but Fallon comes back with a kick to the head for two of her own. Fallon slows it down and goes for a bow and arrow hold, locking it in. Sol fights to her feet, she rolls Fallon up for two and hits a big shot, then springboard crossbodies. Kick to Fallon’s head, she goes for the springboard off the top rope but Fallon trips her, kick to the head for two.

Fallon escapes a slam and dropkicks Fallon, she locks in a waistlock but gets smacked. Fallon on Sol’s shoulders, she escapes but Sol hits the Sol Snatcher — and Jacy and Jazmyn are out to attack for the DQ.

Winner: Sol Ruca (5:07)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: There was no chemistry here and Sol seemed WAY off, to the point I’m wondering if she got her bell rung.

Jacy and Jazmyn beat Sol down post-match.

* Tatum is talking with a doll about how she is angry when she sees Izzi because she sees the girls who didn’t want to play with people like her. Titles will always be there but she has to take care of Izzi first. She throws the doll down — and Wendy Choo picks it up.

* Brooks Jensen is talking to someone in an office backstage.

* Ava and Stevie Turner walk out of the office with Cedric Alexander, who says that they’ll see him next week. Stone walks up and asks what’s going on, and Ava says Stevie arranged the meeting and Cedric is officially NXT. Stone gets off the phone and introduces Ashante Thee Adonis to Ava, who says they’ll see if they can work something out.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson

– Gallus vs. The Rascalz

Ethan Page & Shawn Spears vs. Trick Williams & XXX

Trick comes out by himself and gets in the ring; no word on his partner yet. He looks to be going it alone — OR NOT! JOE HENDRY IS HERE!!!

Trick attacks Page at the bell and comes off the ropes — big clothesline! He pulls Spears into the ring and attacks him. Page sent into the corner for a big splash and shot — and Hendry tags in! Double back elbow, Spears runs in and is caught onto Hendry’s shoulder for a drop to the mat. Hendry picks up Page for a delayed vertical suplex and then clotheslines him over the top! Trick tags in and goes up top — leap onto both Spears and Page! Trick and hendry share a moment in the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Hendry battering Ethan Page and knocking him to the mat. Page counters back with a kick to the head and DDT. Spears tags in and lays into Hendry with mounted punches. He mocks Trick a bit and then hits a chop to Hendry.

Page tags in and nails Hendry repeatedly in the gut, then hits a big chop. Hendry fires back though, until Page kicks him in the gut. Front facelock on the mat by Page, Hendry stands up and Page locks in a dragon sleeper. Hendry picks Page up into a suplex! He tags in Trick!

Trick goes HAM on Page and takes out a charging Spears. He leapfrogs over Spears but is caught in a uranage by Page, sending him to the outside. Page leaps onto Trick from the apron and rolls him in, Spears with a neckbreaker for two-plus. Spears picks away at Trick and tags in Page, double suplex and Page covers for a nearfall.

Page locks in the front facelock, he gets Trick into the hostile corner and Spears tags in for shots to Trick. Chop from the Chairman and another, Trick is on his knees. Spears backs Trick up but Trick fights his way out. He counters a C4 and hits a jumping neckbreaker!

Page tries to pull Spears over so he can get the tag — and Oro Mensah attacks Page and chases him out of the arena. Trick tags in Hendry who goes apeshit on Spears! Whip across the ring, Spears gets a knee up but is caught with a DDT! Spears into the ropes, crossbody but Hendry catches him for a fallaway slam! Hendry is feeling it and so is the crowd! Spears charges and is sent over the top — Trick Shot by Trick! Spears in the ring — Choke Slam! That’s it!

Winner: Joe Hendry & Trick Williams (10:10)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great match featuring four talented guys. Hendry got a huge pinfall in the main event of NXT, Page left the match so the champ doesn’t lose anything here, and we have a big moment to close the show for the fans. What’s to dislike?

And with that, we’re done for the night!