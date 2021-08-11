Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.10.21  

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening on what promises to be an interesting episode of our weekly show. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we see how the brand deals with the loss of a Diamond Mine member and others in the massive spate of NXT releases that took place on Friday. Meanwhile we have Dakota Kai taking on Sarray, Adam Cole coming face-to-face with Kyle O’Reilly, Ilja Dragunov appearing and more.

As for me, I’ve been busy with Fantasia International Film Festival stuff and you can check out my review of the de-LIGHT-ful documentary Alien on Stage here. Beyond that, I’ve been reading the ever-loving crap out of Grady Hendrix who has instantly become one of my favorite authors. Y’all should check out his horror novels Final Girl Support Group, We Sold Our Souls, and Horrorstör if you get the opportunity. I’m currently early into My Best Friend’s Exorcism and it’s also really good. But that’s enough babbling from me; let’s get to it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Last Week: Karrion Kross called out Samoa Joe, Joe got a match against Kross at NXT Takeover 36.

Tonight: Dragunov, Cole and KOR come face-to-face, and Raquel seeks vengeance on Dakota.

No Beth Phoenix, she’s on vacation. The announcers mention Dakota Kai replacing Ember Moon against Sarray, and that match is up first. Dakota mocks Raquel before the match, and Sarray’s entrance theme continues to be the absolute freaking best.

Dakota Kai vs. Sarray

Kai slaps away a handshake offer and they lock up. Kai takes control early on but Sarray reverses into a wristlock, and they go back and forth until Kai is on the ground. She’s back up and grabs Sarray by the hair, slamming her down and then slapping at Sarray’s head. Into the corner, Sarray comes off and hits a back elbow before kicking away at the #1 contender’ Kai turns it around and then they come off the ropes, Sarray with a sprinboard armdrag and she picks Kai up, delayed bodyslam and a leg submission in the center of the ring that she turns into an inverted STF. Kai grabs the hair to break the hold and then stomps on Sarray’s back. Kai with a boot choke in the corner for four, cover gets two. Hammer blows to the back and a cocky pin for one. She pounds Sarray into the bottom rope and chokes her against it for two, then picks her up for a snapmare and kick to the spine, cover gets two again. Suplex by Kai and a cover for two, Sarray bridges out and gets slammed down for two, another bridge out and she comes off the ropes to roll Kai up for two and then locks in an extreme single-leg crab. Kai struggles, but gets to the rope. Big stomp to the butt by Sarray and another to the back, she comes off the ropes with a knee to the back and a cover for two. Fisherman’s suplex, cover for two and we’re on PIP break.

Kai took over during the break and now they’re trading shots as we come back. Sarray with a release German suplex and she rolls Kai up for a nearfall, then hits a double-stomp on Kai. Bridge German suplex gets another nearfall, sne she picks Kai up for a uranage but Kai elbows out and sends Sarray into the corner. Kai comes off the ropes with a big kick to the head, cover gets a nearfall. They’re up and trading shots again, Sarray comes out ahead but Kai comes off the ropes with a Scorpion kick. Sarray and Kai both off the ropes with a dropkick, Sarray with the big diving drop kick! She goes for it again but Kai moves and hits a stomp to Kai’s head. Both women down as Raquel Gonzalez is arriving to the CWC. Sarray with a roll-up for two, another takedown and jackknife pin for two. Spinning kick to Kai, Sarray into the corner but Kai no-sells the kick and charges in with a big kick to the head and a cover for three.

Winner: Dakota Kai (13:09)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Really good match between these two, but I am not a fan of Sarray taking a clean loss so early. I know that WWE was in a tough spot as Moon couldn’t be cleared and it was apparently last-second, but even with the cuts there had to be someone else, and some other way to have Raquel chase Kai off for a brief promo.

Kai goes for another shot but she dives out of the ring as Raquel chases her out! Kai runs away and Raquel gets a mic saying Kai will never beat her or be champion. All Kai had to do was ask, but she’ll get her opportunity at Takeover, where Raquel will tear her apart.

* We get a recap of last week’s finish with Dexter Lumis losing to Johnny Gargano but getting Indi Hartwell anyway.

* Indi and Dexter are on their first date. Indi preps as The Way talk about the problems in the house, and how Gargano can’t let Indi run away like Austin Theory did. The doorbell rings and Gargano gets the door, it’s Dexter with a bunch of black roses. Johnny invites him in and he walks in silently.

Candice tries to give Indi “the talk” but Indi says she doesn’t need protection. Johnny asks Dexter his intentions with Indi, and he gives Johnny the silent treatment. Johnny plays the overprotective dad: 10 PM curfew, no funny business. Indi shows up and takes the flowers, Dexter is silent and they leave. Gargano and Candice have her location with Find My iPhone, so they’re going to stalk them.

* Hit Row is not happy about Legado jumping them and talk in front of a burning garbage can about how they attacked Swerve and Top Dolla. Swerve says they disrespected Hit Row and their culture when they snatched his grill out of his mouth, so he burns a luchador mask. Okay then. That was…a thing.

* Ilja Dragunov comes out and makes his way to the ring. He says he’s not a man of big words, because where he’s from and where he’s gone, words didn’t mean much. But pain has meant something, as has the struggle and the blind belief and fighting spirit. So he put his strength not into his mouth, but his fists. So with those fists and everything else he is, he’ll make the unthinkable. At August 22nd at Takeover, we’ll witness chaos and rage. History will be made and an unbeatable kingdom will fall when he ends WALTER’s reign and becomes NXT UK Champion. He continues but gets cut off by Pete Dunne, and oh my THIS should be a damn banger if we’re getting a match.

Dunne tells Ilja that before he gets ahead of himself, he owes Pete a big thank you for putting NXT UK on the map and carrying Europe on his back. He says Dunne doesn’t get to compete at Takeover or stand in front of Dunne if he didn’t do that. He says he would have put Ilja in his place a long time ago if he was still in NXT UK. Ilja says he’s not here because of Dunne or anyone else; he’s because of his own talents and putting himself up to the top. He says he’s going to make the impossible possible by beating WALTER, something Dunne never did and can’t change. Ilja suggests a match tonight, and Dunne says he must be as made as he looks. He promises Ilja that after tonight, he won’t make it to Takeover.

* McKenzie is backstage with Knight and Grimes and asks about Knight leaving him hanging. Knight says Grimes’ name is “Butler” and that he was just giving Grimes an opportunity to clean up the mess he made on the golf course. He says DiBiase was just trying to get into his head and say he’s special just like every millennial. He asks Grimes whose game it is, and Grimes says his name. Off they go, Knight is in action next.

LA Knight vs. Andre Chase

Lockup, Knight takes over with a side headlock, shot into the ropes and shoulderblocks Knight down. Knight turns it around and trips Chase into the ropes, BFT and a pin.

Winner: LA Knight (I didn’t get the stopwatch started in time, it was that quick.)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Just a way to get them out to the ring.

After the match, DiBiase comes out to the ring. Knight is angry and tells Grimes to get him out of here. Ted says this has gone too far and Cameron is a man of his word, but he has a lot more for Grimes. He could be doing a lot of other things. Knight says he was born to be a butler and Ted says the one thing he shouldn’t be is a butler. He says he believes in Grimes, and so do these people. A “To The Moon” chant starts but Knight comes onto the mic and says to go to the back unless he wants to get punched in the mouth again. Grimes tries to play peacekeeper, and DiBiase tells LA to shut up. He tells Grimes he needs to follow his heart (just like Scott Summers said to Dracula once) and that he believes Grimes can be champion. He says that if Knight put the Million Dollar Title on the line one more time, Grimes could win.

Knight says he’s beaten Grimes twice, and Grimes can’t beat him. But he’ll do the match at NXT Takeover 36. If Grimes wins, he gets the title, but if he loses DiBiase becomes his butler. Grimes tells him not to do it, but Ted says he’s a gambling man and he’s got a lot of money to put on Grimes. So the match is on.

* We get a promo from Gigi Dolan in which she says while cutting the blooms off black roses that this is not just a job or 9 to 5 like it is for Ember, Io, or others. She’s going to run through the competition in NXT, and she’s not doing it alone.

Gigi Dolan vs. Amari Miller

Dolan has Jacy Jayne with her. Lockup and Gigi sends Miller to the mat. Dolan and Miller trade some locks and Dolan shoves Miller away. Waistlock by Miller, Gigi back elbows out but gets hit hard and Miller takes her down with a neckbreaker. Dolan turns it around and snaps Miller’s arm back against the bottom rope. Miller is fighting back but gets cut off, Irish whip into a short-arm forearm and another. Abdominal stretch fall gets the pin.

Winner: Gigi Dolan (2:01)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Decent squash, nice to see a new name getting focus.

* Up next: the face-to-face between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

* Dexter and Indi’s date goes to Fresco’s, and Indi orders for them. Indi talks a lot about chicken fingers, and then they hear Gargano speaking through a walkie-talkie. She stalks and finds Candice, who tries to play it cool. Indie grabs the walkie and says to leave them alone. She walks off and Candice says the jig is up, time to abort mission.

* William Regal is in the ring with security and a podium. He says in 12 days it will be “the Undisputed Finale” between Cole and O’Rielly, and calls them both to the ring. Regal says the match will be a two-of-three falls, with each of them picking a stip for a fall and Regal picking the stip for the third fall if needed.

KOR goes first and says the only reason he’s not ripping Cole’s head off is because he respects Regal. He says he had a lot of ideas for matches but the loss at Great American Bash is sticking with him, so he wants a straight-up wrestling match for the first fall. He says that losing a pure wrestling match to Cole will destroy him. Cole says KOR is delusional and that he’s better, pointing out that he beat O’Reilly fair and square and is clinging to the win at NXT Stand & Deliver which wasn’t even sanctioned. He says that a couple weeks ago KOR smashed his skull into the steps and they both want the same thing. So the second fall will be a Street Fight. He says not to worry about the third fall stip because he’s winning two falls to zero.

Kyle says he smashed Cole’s head into the steps because Cole taught him. He says Cole was asking for it, and he knows what being a human piece of garbage has done for Cole. He thought he could be a decent guy and succeed, but his priorities are straight now and he’ll do anything to put Cole down for good. And now he’s the most dangerous man Cole ever faced.

Cole says that KOR has been trying to follow him for 13 years and has been riding on his coattails, but he’ll say it again: Kyle will never be Adam Cole. No one has ever touched him in terms of being the best star in NXT, and never will. He says Kyle is a footnote in his career and is soft; he doesn’t have a killer instinct. O’Reilly takes his jacket off and Cole challenges him to attack. It turns into a brawl, security breaks it up and Regal says the third fall, if needed (it will be needed), is in a steel cage.

* Ciampa and Thatcher talk about how Dunne and Lorcan needed help in the form of Ridge Holland. He says they need Ridge and he gets it, but Ridge is not Thatcher and isn’t Ciampa. He says they’ve traveled and excelled and define everything that is good, just and pure about this history. But if Ridge Holland wants to make a name at their expense, let’s party. He goes to suggest Holland vs. him, and Thatcher says “Please sir, if you will” and suggests himself. Ciampa walks off, and Thatcher says class is in session.

* MSK cut into a vignette by Imperium and mock them with a spoof before busting up. Nash says that he’s heard all their BS about how their reign was meaningless, and Wes says that they’re the IV drip injecting life into the division. So if they want them, let them know because they’re fighting champions.

NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal

Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter

Baxter and Jones size each other up for a bit, Baxter tries to dodge and gets picked up, slides down for a roll-up that doesn’t work and gets shoved away. Jones tells him to come on, and Baxter with a forearm, kicks and strikes but he quickly gets picked up and press slammed across the ring. Baxter out to the apron and gets a kick to Jones’ head, but he gets thrown into the ring. Baxter goes for a sleeper and locks it in, but Jones throws him off and grabs the foot. Baxter gets about half of an enzuigiri and then all of a second one, he starts targeting the leg with a couple dropkicks and a DDT. Baxter falls awkwardly into a pin attempt for two, he goes up top but Jones misses. Jones with a big splash in the corner and then picks him up into a slam for three.

Winner: Odyssey Jones (2:50)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: A squash semifinal win. It is what it is.

Samantha Irvin interviews Odyssey after at ringside and asks him about being in the finals. Jones gives the NXT Universe a shout-out and says he’s so excited to punch his ticket to the finals and finally break out for the world to see. He shouts out his mama.

* Tian Sha is still a thing, and Boa is up next in a match.

* McKenzie is outside Regal’s office with an update on next week’s NXT. Kushida walks out, as does Bivens. Regal reveals that next week will be Imperium vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship and Kushida vs. Roderick Strong for the Cruiserweight Championship.

* Mandy Rose congratulated Gigi on her win on Twitter and took some credit for it.

Boa vs. Drake Maverick

Boa with a kick to a charging Drake off the start and he starts battering Drake, who dodges a kick in the corner and lays in some of his own kicks. Boa with a throat shot and he charges in, but Drake gets a foot up and goes to the knee, but Boa with a palm strike to the chest and then and a stomp to Drake’s had. Boa traps Drake’s hand, kick to the chest and the side, then he picks Drake up and slams him down. He goes for it again, but Drake gets on Boa’s shoulder and hits a rana. Maverick comes off the ropes with a low dropkick, he another one and Boa to the outside. Maverick up top and he leans down onto Boa on the floor. The ref counts, Boa is in, Drake grabs his leg and slams it down, Maverick turns around into mist from Mei Ying. Maverick in, kick to the head from Boa and a pinfall.

Winner: Boa (2:59)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Another perfectly fine squash match.

* More date night. Indi is still doing all the talking and says it’s time for dessert. An over the top French waiter who is obviously Gargano comes out. Indi tears the disguise off and Johnny says he’s taking the cake home. He fights with Indi for the cake, but it gets smashed into Dexter’s face. Gargano runs off and Indi says she always has room for dessert. They go to kiss and Indi covers the camera.

* We get a Target Takeover segment for Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover 36. Like all the Target specials, it’s a great hype vignette that really sells the feud between Joe and Kross.

* Set for Next Week: Samoe Joe & Karrion Kross go face to face.

* We get a Ilja Dragunov vignette, and his match with Dunne is next.

* MSK vs. Imperium and Strong vs. Kushida for next week gets a vignette, which is “NXT Title Tuesday.” Not Taboo Title Tuesday? Title Taco Tuesday? Taboo Taco Tuesday? …listen, it’s been a long day, not every joke is gonna land.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

Lockup and Dunne gets Ilja down to the mat. Dragunov rolls out but gets taken down again. Another roll out and he applies a lock to Dunne. They go into some counter wrestling, Dunne goes for the fingers but Ilja slips out. Ilja goes ducks and takes Pete down with a waistlock, Dunne gets him up and heel hooks him to the mat, jamming a foot in the back of Ilja’s knee for a submission. Ilja fights out and gets put in a headlock, he reverses it and they trade some offense until Ilja hits a BIG clothesline and then goes for a German suplex, but Dunne flips out of it. Dunne with a clothesline but Ilja Matrixes out, he takes Dunne down and goes off the top for a nearfall. Ilja up again but Dunne runs up to meet him and starts working the hand. Ilja knocks him down and goes off the top, but Dunne with an uppercut mid-dive and Ilja is out of the ring as we go to PIP break.

During PIP break, Dunne controlled and continued to work Dragunov over with submissions and kicks. We’re back and Dunne is working the left shoulder. Dunne holds Ilja and delivers kicks to the head, but Ilja starts fighting back and they’re trading shots. Ilja takes Dunne down but Pete catches him coming in and hyperextends the elbow. Ilja off the ropes and hits a big-time lariat. He takes over and hits some big elbows, suplex and a cover for two-plus. Dunne fight back and hits a big clothesline but Ilja drops him and hits a senton before Pete goes to an armbar. Ilja rolls out and lays in elbow strikes, followed by Dunne countering with knee strikes. Dunne goes to the armbar again, Ilja rolls out but right into the triangle hold. Ilja breaks it but a knee the nose and Dunne locks it in again; Ilka picks him up and bombs him down. Ilja falls into a cover, nearfall. Ilja with a waistlock and picks Dunne up, Dunne with joint manipulation to get out and he kicks Ilja hard, Ilja whipped into the rope and spins in but his hand fails him. Dunne grabs him in a waistlock, there’s a ton of counter-wrestling, Dunne tries to lock in the armbar but Ilja rolls through and hits a bridging German suplex for a nearfall. Ilja up top, senton to Dunne! Dragunov is up, he prepares and IMPERIUM’s MUSIC! WALTER IS HERE. Ilja throws Dunne out and stares off with WALTER, Dunne attacks and gets stopped briefly but he hits an upppercut, Bitter End, pinfall.

Winner: Pete Dunne (14:25)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: That was just great. Two stellar goddamn wrestlers delivering a 15 minute TV main event — don’t know what else you could really ask for on this.

After the match, WALTER goes to deliver a message to Ilja but Ilja counters and sends WALTER out of the ring! Ilja stands tall with the NXT UK Championship as we go to black.

And with that, we’re done for the night!