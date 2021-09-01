Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.31.21  

Hello there, NXT fans! We’re closing out August with one more episode of NXT before September arrives. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have a pretty loaded card as Ilja Dragunov appears, Johnny Gargano takes on LA Knight, Raquel Gonzalez battles Jessi Kamea and much more. We have a lot of bouts to cover and plenty of storylines to build up, so hopefully this should be a good show in which no top women’s stars just start legitimately beating the crap out of each other mid-match.

In personal news, I’m excited to say that HOOPTOBER IS COMING! Hooptober is a Letterboxd horror viewing challenge that I’ve been doing for the last seven years in which you watch 31 (plus) movies in 45 days. You can see the rules for this year’s challenge challenge here. My list for this year’s iteration is here.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

We open up right into the Capitol Wrestling Center and here comes MANDY, GIGI AND JACY!

Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

Mandy turns down the handshake offer and they circle as the crowd gives dueling chants. Lockup, Sarray pushed into the corner and Sarray chases her out after being slapped in the head. Sarray ducks a lunch, waistlock, Mandy with a back elbow and she takes Sarray down, then does some puships on Sarray’s back and shoves her back down shen she rises. Sarray fires back with a shot, a rollup and a dropkick. Fisherman suplex, blocked by Mandy, Sarray with a shot and goes for it again, Mandy blocks it but Sarray turns it into a Northern lights suplex and covers for two. Sarray up top, crossbody but Mandy moves and then mounts Sarray for punches. She picks Sarray up and slams her headfirst into the turnbuckle, then drags her to another before doing it again. Stomps in the corner by Rose, who drags Sarray’s head against the ropes and hits a suplex for two.

Rose now wrenches on Sarray’s neck and mocks her, Sarray with a punch to the stomach and another, a big forearm. Sarray off the ropes for a crossbody but Mandy catches her and hits a fallaway slam! Abdominal stretch by Rose with a neck wrench at the same time. Sarray rolls through and grabs the legs, she is tying her up, inverted STF! Mandy is trapped but she’s near the ropes, she manages to get free with an eye poke. Mandy back up but Sarrah blocks a shot and fires back, they trade some punches before Sarray takes over and hits a forearm to the throat. Mandy is pissed and slaps Rose, she comes off the ropes right into a dropkick and then Sarray off the ropes to dropkick Mandy in the face HARD through the ropes. Gigi and Jacy get a towel and cover Mandy’s face, and run off with her as Sarray wins by countout.

Winner: Sarray (6:55)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was doing okay until Mandy fell hard out of the ring from that dropkick. The anticlimactic finish hurt this a lot.

* Ciampa is backstage and says Ridge Holland did what he said he was going to do and he’s not crying over spilt milk, but what happened after the match doesn’t sit well with him, with Thatcher being put on the shelf. He says he is NXT and he’s fighting for himself and his people. He says that they picked a fight with a motivated Ciampa, who is a scary Ciampa, and walks off.

* Up next: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson.

Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Duke looks like he don’t give a rat’s ass at first before the bell rings, and then they circle. Duke backs Kyle into the corner but Kyle unleashes the strikes and circles, backing Duke into the corner. Hudson stops it with a big strike to floor Kyle. Hudson moves in and kicks at O’Reilly, but Kyle locks in a sleeper until Hudson flips him over. Hudson moves in but gets caught with a leg submission, he stays up and breaks the hold before starting to dominate with big knees. He whips KOR into the ropes and flips him with a kneelift, then covers for two.

Hudson locks in a waistlock and O’Reilly fights back to his feet. He breaks it and they play a game of reach around each other for the abdominal stretch. O’Reilly gets it but Hudson arm drags him out of it and then whips him hard into the corner and showboats. Hudson grabs KOR’s legs and stomps down, pressing into O’Reilly’s stomach a few times. He gets cocky and O’Reilly fires back, then rolls him up for two. Kick to the gut but Hudson picks O’Reilly up and drops him into a gutbuster as we go to PIP break.

During the PIP break, the two went back and forth a bit but Hudson is in control as we come back and has O’Reilly in a surfboard. KOR gets back to his feet and reverses it, but Hudson turns it around. KOR flips and gets out of it but eats a back elbow, and Hudson follows up with a belly to back suplex that KOR slips out of! Big kicks to Hudson and he goes down after several. KOR charges in and hits a big forearm in the corner, then wrenches the arm and hits a dragon screw legwhip. O’Reilly with a kick to the thigh, he goes in for a shot off the ropes and Hudson with an axehandle takedown. KOR picked up and he locks in a dragon sleeper! He almost gets Hudson to tap, but Duke gets to his feet and slams KOR in the corner to break it. He picks KOR on his shoulders and pulls him down into a knee and drops him behind, then hits a belly-to-belly and cover for three. KOR to the apron and Hudson punches him a couple of times, he charges for a big boot but KOR ducks! Two dragon screws assisted by the ropes. O’Reilly goes up top, big knee to the knee and then he locks in the submission for the tapout.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly (11:56)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match. Hudson is an acceptable performer and O’Reilly worked well against him. It didn’t get very far out of third gear but it made Duke look good and gave KOR the win.

* Ilja is walking stiffly backstage toward the ring.

* We’re back with a recap of Indi Hartwell proposing to Dexter Lumis. The wedding is just two weeks away!

* Ilja is announced and makes his way down to the ring. You gotta love how he’s still selling the injuries from his match with WALTER (to be fair, this was like the day after the match if I remember the taping schedule right). He gets a mic and the crowd chants “YOU DESERVE IT!” It puts a smile on his face, and he says before he goes back home, he wanted everyone to see that he’s still alive. The crowd chants “Please don’t go.” He says he feels more alive than he’s ever felt before, like a man who just survived the biggest and most intense battle of his life.

Ilja says he likes it here and we will see him soon again. But now, he’s shown the world what it takes to be NXT UK Champion: the will, the passion, the soul, the struggle. Who is willing to go through all that to take the title away from him? Because as all of us saw, the ring general has fallen. Long live the czar!

Thoughts: Nice, simple, to the point, and effective. You gotta love Ilja.

* Kay Lee Ray is backstage with Arash, who asks her why she chose to come out when she did. She says she chose one of the biggest moments to let everyone know she is here. Asked if she’s here for good, Ray says the division needs a post and that’s why Regal called her. Arash mentions everyone else in the division like Io Shirai and Dakota Kai, and Ray sais Io ran off to the tag division because she knew that Ray was coming, and Kai couldn’t get the job done. Says says she dominated in NXT UK with the longest reign in decades, and she’ll do so again in the US.

* Carmelo is asked by McKenzie for winnning the Breakout Tournament and asked what he’ll do next. He teases challenging Swerve or perhaps Samoa Joe, and ELectra Lopez comes in and says that the North American Title is Santos’. Hayes gets defensive and Legado walks in. Escobar says he’s going to give him a one-time pass and advises him to stay out of his business.

Imperium vs. Drake Maverick & Gabriel Waller

Well, this isn’t gonna go well for Drake and Gabe. Waller starts with Aichner and gets shoved into the corner, then beaten down and slammed into the corner. Waller comes back out with a ristlock but Aichner fights out of it and then when Waller comes off the ropes he gets floored. Barthel tagged in and Waller fires back with shots, but gets backed into the corner for slaps and then a double underhook suplex. Waller whips Barthel into the corner, ducks a shot but gets kicked hard in the face and chopped to the mat. Waller manages to hit a jawbreaker and tags in Drake, who comes off the ropes and dropkicks Aichner, then pulls down the ropes to send Barthel outside when he rushes in. Drake in crontrol of Aichner but Waller tags himself in and Aichner takes the advantage of the distraction to wipe Waller out. Barthel pulls Drake to the outside and takes him down and then gets back to the corner, tags in, and they finish Waller for three.

Winner: Imperium (3:05)

Rating: **

Thoughts: It was as good as a three-minute squash can be..

* Indi asks Gargano to give Dexter a chance and he says he’ll think about it, then he gets spooked by Dexter suddenly appearing. “You’ve gotta stop doing that!” InDex will be in Gargano’s corner for his match, which is next.

* The New Kings of NXT are not too happy about not getting an answer yet, and Dunne says Ciampa is screwed tonight because he’s standing in the ring with Holland. Holland says that it’s nice Ciampa’s dedicating his match to Thatcher, and he can tell him about it when he’s next to him in a hospital bed.

* Moments ago, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne beat the snot out of Sarray in the locker rooms.

Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

Lockup to start and Knight picks Johnny up for a bodyslam. Knight yells at Lumis and then locks up with Johnny again, getting an armdrag which Gargano reverses and turns into a front facelock after some counter-wrestling. Knight picks him up and tosses him onto the mat, then locks in a headlock. Gargano shoots him into the ropes, Knight takes him down with a shoulder block. Gargano comes off the ropes, Knight ducks to the ground and Gargano goes for a crossface but Knight gets to the ropes.

Knight with punches and a whip into the ropes, Johnny ducks a clothesline and hits a rana, La Magistral for two and then right up into a dropkick. Gargano with a chp in the corner, Knight with a kick to the gut and they repeat it before Gargano lays in the knife edge chops. Gargano works the elbow and hyperextends it a couple of times into his shoulder before Knight grabs the hair and takes Johnny down with a back elbow off the ropes. Knight off the ropes but Gargano sends him through them, then comes off the ropes and dives onto LA. Gargano backs Knight against the Plexiglas, big chop and Indi is staring at Dexter and nothing else. Khight rolled into the ring, he tries to drop an elbow on Johnny but Gargano avoids it and gets back in. Knight with an elbow to the bridge of the nose and then a shot, followed by a knee from the apron and slingshot shoulder tackle, and we’re on break.

Back from break and Knight is still in charge of Gargano, but Gargano escapes and hits a backslide for two. Knight right back up with a leaping neckbreaker that gets two. Kicks to Johnny in the corner and shoulders into the gut, followed by a charge that Gargano moves out of the way of. Gargano with chops and punches, Knight sent into the ropes but Knight grabs Gargano mid-backdrop attempt to slam him down. Knight goes for an elbow and misses, Gargano with a big kick and then a chargeing forearm in the corner, swinging Flatliner from the corner. Knight is out of the ring, Gargano goes for a dive but gets decked, Knight misses a slingshot spear and Gargano hits the XXXX for two. Gargano sends Knight into the corner and climbs up for a ten-count of punches, cut short at four by Knight. Gargano rolls Knight up for two but Knight with a pop up into a fireman’s carry slam for two. Knight lies in wait, Gargano turns around but Gargano counters the BFT and then goes for the Gargano escape but Knight rolls through into a pin for a nearfall. Gargano decks Knight and charges in but gets sent onto the apron, he goes for One Final Beat but gets decked and falls into Dexter’s arms. Knight goes for a punch while Gargano yells at Lumis but Johnny ducks. Knight and Lumis come face to face, Gargano with the superkick and Gargano goes to finish Knight but Lumis offers the glove. Johnny almost takes it but gets BFT’d for the pin.

Winner: LA Knight (14:04)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Huge win for Knight that played into the Gargano and InDex storyline. The match got plenty of time and delivered. Nothing to hate here.

* MSK walk up to Regal’s office with a camer and knock. Regal invites them in and they say they want to give Burch and Lorcan a title shot. Regal says they’re due, but after what they did to Thatcher and Ciampa last week he was going to take it away. But since they want the match, he’ll grant it.

* A new Tian Sha vignette airs. Mei Ying competes NEXT WEEK.

Jessi Kamea vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Lockup and Jessi gets backed into the corner and thrown across the ring. They lock back up, Raquel with a suplex but Jessi drops to her fight. Raquel gets back in control and gets Kamea on the top rope, Jessie gets knocked down and Raquel with a Vader bomb. Jessi to the outside, Raquel with a big boot but Jessi with a leg whip after dodging. Jessie with kicks to Raquel and she begs to work over the right knee. Raquel powers away and then hits a dropkick, plus a wheelbarrow suplex into the ropes. Kamea with a shot to Raquel but charges into a huge elbow. Choke bomb gets the pinfall.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez (2:42)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Jessi Kamea.

After the match, Franky and Robert get in the ring to tend to Jessi, and Franky talks some trash to Raquel.

* Ember Moon asked for time with McKenzie, and she says she was sitting in the back enjoying her birthday and heard Kay Lee Ray’s comments about her. She says Kay Lee has never been in the ring with her and she won’t take away the fact that Ray is the longest running NXT UK champion, but she will take away Ray’s ability to talk trash about her. If Ray has a problem, they can square off next week.

* Hey look, it’s the NXT logo that gives me an LSD flashback.

* Wade Barrett sits down with Samoa Joe and asks what his expectations are for his title reign. He says dominating his opponents is a given, but he plans to establish a precedent in terms of being champion and a standard bearer, which began before he won the title and started the week before the match when he wasn’t 100%. Joe says he was running the tryouts in Las Vegas, flew back and was jet lagged for Takeover. But he had to focus and had to win the title because the precedent needed to be set.

Being asked how being a three-time champion affects his perspective, Joe says legacy is important and he needs to carry that on whether with media or with fans. He’s revealing the road to championship gold and says someone needs to step up and seize their destiny by challenging him. Joe adds he is more than happy to help them find the answers.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong

Apparently the Diamond Mine has a couple of new members. Bell rings and they circle, Strong chops Jiro down and then hits a kneelift in the corner. Jiro slides off Strong’s shoulders and comes off the ropes into a rana, then hits a clothesline to Strong. Strong to the outside, Jiro follows but gets grabbed and thrown ONTO the ring steps. Strong back in, but then goes back out and rolls Jiro in. Stomps to Ikemen, then Strong picks him up for a chop. More stomps to the back and then a backbreaker. Strong covers for two. Seated abdominal stretch by Roderick, Jiro back up and gets in a shot, then whips Strong into the corner. Back elbow, Jiro goes up but gets yanked down to the mat. Strong stomps and covers for two. Headlock to Jiro, then back into the abdominal stretch. Jiro gets up and fights out of it, Strong with a shot and then walks into a boot, but hits a big chop. Strong off the ropes, Jiro sends him into the turnbuckle and gets hot with shots to Strong. Iris whip reversed by Jiro, he gets out of the ring and trips Strong, springboard moonsault for two. Jiro then rolls Strong up for two, kicks Strong in the leg and goes in but eats a big knee to the head, suplex into a backbreaker and then a second one. Cover gets three.

Winner: Roderick Strong (4:57)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Jiro got more offense than I expected. This was a good match given the time limit.

After the match, Strong says Kushida’s title is his.

* The Women’s Tag Champs are backstage ith challengers Kacy and Kayden. Kacy says they respect the champs but they’re a real team and friends, and Zoey and IO aren’t. Stark says that they’ve forgotten how good Io is, and that she is committed to Io and would take a bullet for her. Io says she doesn’t like Kacy or Kayden, or even Zoey. But Zoey’s on her team and they’ll win.

* McKenzie asks Cameron about Ted DiBiase’s lesson, and he says there’s only one Million Dollar Man, but also only one Cameron Grimes. Grizzled Young Vets come up and mock Grimes over DiBiase being left with a replica and say that they got him the Million Dollar Title replica. Grimes says that the title looks heavier than the one DiBiase gave him and drops it on Gibson’s foot, then walks off.

* Set for Next Week:

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Lorcan & Burch

– Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Raw

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey & Io vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland

They go right into it and Ciampa gets backed into the corner, then knees Holland and backs him out. Headlock from Ciampa and Holland turns it around, and eventually hits a belly to belly suplex. Holland kicks Ciampa hard in the back, Ciampa on the apron and he manages to catch Holland with a cutter into the ropes. Ciampa back in, comes off the ropes with a big kick. He goes for it again but Holland’s allies pull him free. Ciampa comes out and slams him into the Plexiglass and then rolls in and out to break the count, slams Holland into the announcer’s table and then drops an elbow on him. Holland back in the apron and gets kicked in the head, Lorcan and Burch distract Ciampa, allowing Holland to take him down as we go to PIP break.

Back in the ring and Holland is still in control, picking Ciampa up. Ciampa with a shot but Holland fires back, then hits a hammer blow to the face. Holland locks in a chinlock to CIampa, who manages to get to his feet but gets a shot to the kidney that sends him to his knees. Irish whip into the corner, Ciampa comes out with a big shot and is laying into Ridge. Holland cuts him off but Ciampa with a big knee to the face. Ciampa with charging shots in the corner and then comes off the ropes for a BIG clothesline that gets two. DOuble underhook, going for the Fairy Tale Ending but Holland stands up — Alabama Slam! Ciampa is down but he waves off the official, and Holland crawls over for a jackknife cover that gets two. Holland with a kidney shot to Ciampa and another, Ciampa counters with a shot and they’re trading blows. Ciampa takes over and batters Holland against the ropes. He grabs Holland, gets decked and fires back with one of his own. Ciampa picks up Holland for the Air Raid Crash! Cover gets a nearfall! Ciampa to the outside, but Holland stops him with a headbutt. Holland goes out, grabs Ciampa on his shoulder and slams him into the Plexiglas. He grabs the truncheon and charges, but Ciampa dodges. They’re both on the apron now and Ciampa with repeated chops, Holland picks him up but Ciampa slides back in the ring and hits repeated knees, followed by the DDT through the ropes for the pin.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa (12:02)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Another instance of Holland getting a good opponent who helped him in the match. All in all this was very good stuff. Not sure Ciampa needed to win this as making Holland lose this early is an odd choice, but otherwise this was enjoyable.

After the match, Dunne assaults Ciampa and Burch and Lorcan grab him but MSK come to the rescue. MSK take out the challengers, then slide in to save Ciampa.

And with that, we’re done for the night!