Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 9.28.21  

Welcome, my fellow NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday night, which means its time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight the women are on deck as both the NXT Women’s Title and NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended. We also have Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland, footage of the InDex honeymoon (ooh la la), and more to look forward to! Here’s hoping NXT eases back on the Crash TV stuff; they’d done some solid re-establishing of the show but it’s time to settle down a bit.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry's daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who's done so thus far.

* We’re live in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. And here come Hit Row! Ashante says tonight it’s all about the ladies and gets the crowd pumped — or tries to. He says it’s an honor and a gift to be in y’all’s presence and hypes up the NXT Women’s Title match. Top Dollar says don’t even get him started on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match and that the champs could get their titles snatched. He’s riding with Toxic Attraction because they’re three of the baddest women. Swerve says his title isn’t being defended… AGAIN. But we are getting a Cruiserweight Title match between Grayson Waller and Roderick Strong. Ashante says Ivy is kinda fine.

Swerve says pay attention to B-Fab and she says we already know the deal. In this match, the spotlight is on her, and she’s gonna beat the breaks of Elektra like she owes her currency.

No Disqualification

B-Fab vs. Elektra Lopez

They start brawling on the outside before going inside and we’re off! They start brawling and then lock up, grabbing each other’s hair. Lopez with a couple of knee lifts, but B-Fab hits a back kick to the head and then dropkicks Lopez out of the ring. She comes off the apron with a double axehandle and then slams her into the apron. A second try but Lopez blocks it and takes B-Fab down. SHe goes for a garbage can but B-Fab slams her down and launches into punches. B-Fab picks Elektra up but gets rammed into the ring steps. Mendoza tries to hit Top Dolla with the garbage can to no avail and it turns into a chaotic brawl as we go to break.

Back from break and Lopez is boot choking B-Fab in the corner as Legado and Hit Row are nowhere to be found. Lopez goes for a table but B-Fab shuts that down. They fight over the table and Lopez gets the advantage, but B-Fab slams her into the ring apron and then starts kicking and stomping at the leg. She slams the calf down on the upraised table leg and rolls her back in, following after. Lopez kicks Fab down and gets up, rolling out to go under the ring — kendo sticks! Chairs! More chairs! Even more chairs! Elektra is back in and kicks Fab, then bodyslams her onto a chair. Then she does it again and picks up a chair, setting it up upside down. Fab kicks Elektra and Lopez moves in but gets drop-toe hold onto the upside down chair. SHot to the ribs by Fab with the chair, and then she begins unleashing with the kendo stick! The chair gets set right side up — and Lopez SPEARS FAB INTO IT! ANother chair is set up and Lopez snake eyes Fab onto it. Powerbomb and we’re done.

Winner: Elektra Lopez (10:04)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: When they weren’t utilizing the weapons, both of these two looked uncertain and a bit awkward with each other. Once the weapons came into play after the break, it picked up considerably.

* It’s time for honeymoon footage! We see Indi and Dexter walking along the beach and relaxing together, playing the handslap game as Gargano and Candice spy from a distance. Johnny says they’re having good, safe, harmful fun, until Candice reminds him what they did in their honeymoon.

Indi then goes into the water and gets all wet and sexy, which Dexter approves of. They frolic in the water as Johnny says he has an idea and runs off. A shark fin shows up as Indi calls to be saved. They run off, and of course it’s Gargano wearing a shark fin.

* Joe Gacy is on his way to the ring next, so apparently that gimmick may not be done.

* Joe Gacy is in the ring and he says contrary to popular opinion, the ring is still their safe space. He says last week he made a huge impact, and he has not been cancelled. He made a bigger impact than stars like Tommaso Ciampa, Roderick Strong, and Bron Breakker using only his words. He didn’t throw one single punch. He says he speaks for a generation that nobody understands except them, the enlightened ones. The rest of us are living in an obsolete world, and when he went back to the locker room last week he saw a lot of triggered faces. Gacy throws out some more buzzwords and says he’s here to usher the world in to a new normal, and thanks everyone for their open minds.

Xyon Quinn vs. Oney Lorcan

Lorcan sent off the ropes right away into a bodyblock and goes down. Lorcan shoves Xyon and then gets shoved right out of the ring. Back in, Lorcan comes off the ropes into an elbow. Lorcan gets control and lays in some ground and pound, then chops and strikes in the corner. But Quinn just shoves him all the way across the ring. Lorcan with a throat shot and he pulls Quinn into the center of the ring for some punches and a chinlock.

Quinn gets to his knees and elbows out. Lorcan with a shot to the back but Xyon hulks up, batters Lorcan and comes off the ropes to turn Oney inside out with a clothesline. Spear in the corner, Samoan drop and Xyon kips up, lying in wait: leaping elbow strike to get the win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn (3:00)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It was literally the shortest match I will rate but it made Xyon look good.

* We get a vignette with Grayson Waller talking about how he’s a risk taker in and out of the ring, and how he took his shot last week to get a title shot tonight. He says after tonight, everyone will know his name.

* MSK are out and we’ll hear from them next.

* Back and Samantha Irvin asks the champions what’s next for them. Carter says they’re going to keep smoking the tag team division, but just because they have the titles doesn’t mean they’re content. Lee says they’re going to be the fighting champions they promised and it doesn’t matter if it’s old guys or new guys, everyone can step back.

That brings out the Grizzled Young Veterans, who aren’t happy MSK called themselves fighting champions. They want to know where their two-on-two tag team opportunity is. Gibson says their title right means nothing until thet defend against the GYV.

That brings out Carmelo Hayes and Trick, and he points out he has the golden ticket and may cash in for tag gold. Trick says they’re bout it and may lay claim now. Gibson counters that the line starts behind them.

Carter tells them all to shut their annoying asses up. Lee tells Melo and Trick to come at them and they’ll learn real quick what the GYV have forgotten. Carter says they’ve proven they’re the better tag teams, but if they want a shot, they can get it.

And we’re not done yet, as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen come out and say they heard everyone talking about the tag titles. Trick goes apoplectic, and Jensen says he vowed when he woke up that the first person to look at him sideways would get popped in the mouth. That turns it into a four-team brawl, with MSK diving onto the heels.

* McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Raquel Gonzalez and asks about her title match tonight. Raquel says Frankie is a good opponent and she’s not overlooking her, but she’s about to be the next name crossed off the list. Toxic Attraction walk by and Mandy says the title looks good on Raquel, but it’ll look a lot better on her.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark

Io and Gigi start off, with Io turning a wristlock into a headlock. Io shot into the ropes, Gigi with a headscissors but Io flips out of it and dropkicks Gigi. Jacy tags in, they go for a test of strength and Jacy kicks her in the gut. Jacy talks shit and gets tacked down, she slams Jacy in the corner and tags in Stark who lays in some punches. Off the ropes and we get a series of roll-up reversals for near-falls, Zoey with a kneelift and a chop . They’re trading shots now, Zoey gets sent through the ropes to the apron but she kicks Jacy and comes over the ropes with a springboard spinning moonsault for two. Jayne picked up but makes the tag behind Zoey’s back, Gigi off the ropes and kicks Zoey to break up a pin attempt.

Zoey takes back over with a clothesline and Mandy gets on the apron. Io’s in the ring now, double dropkick to Toxic Attraction! Io goes for a baseball slide dropkick but gets cut off. Zoey comes off the ropes with a dive onto Jacy, Gigi with a somersault senton on Stark and Io leaps off onto both Gigi and Jacy as we go to break!

Back from break and TA have been in control during the break. Dolan with a rana to Shirai into the ropes, Jacy tags in and covers for two. Suplex by Jayne, cover gets two again. Shirai kicks Jayne off and goes for the tag, STark is in and she clotheslines Jacy! Kicks to Jayne, snap German suplex and a basement dropkick off the ropes. Cover for two bit Gigi breaks it up. Stark sends Dolan over the ropes, Jayne attacks but Stark gets her up on her shoulders for a rolling senton. Up top but Jacy moves, and she gets a neckbreaker on Stark.

Dolan and IO in now, Io with a facebuster and she kicks Jayne from the apron. Springboard dropkick, cover gets two but Gigi kicks out! Io locks in a crossface, Jacy dives but Io moves and she locks them BOTH in the crossface! Mandy gets Gigi’s foot on the ropes for the break. Stark tagged in, she comes off the ropes but Gigi catches her! Io tries for a clothesline but Gigi ducks and Io eats a big boot from Jacy. German suplex, cover on Stark but a kick out! Jacy in now, hits a superkick. She goes for another but Zoey counters and puts Jacy out!

Io dropkicks Dolin off the apron and Zoey hits a pescado onto Gigi. Mandy and Zoey are arguing on the outside, Io with a palm thrust to Gigi and goes up top for the moonsault for three!

Winner: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (12:46)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Really good effort by all four women. It wasn’t perfect, there were a few sloppy moments but they delivered for the most part in a decently long match and it’s nice to see Io and Zoey in a match again.

* We get a vignette and promo with Bron Breakker where he busts out a four letter word and makes it clear he has his sights set on the NXT Championship.

* Boa is in action next.

* We’re back and the commentators ask Ciampa via Facetime about Bron’s challenge. Ciampa says Bron is great but maybe we don’t put him in the Hall of Fame yet. He says it too him 900-plus days to get he title back. No one’s beat him for it yet and no one will. Bron vs. Ciampa will happen sooner rather than later, but Bron will drown in an ocean of experience.

Boa vs. Adrian Chase

Chase starts off in control with a wristlock, Boa turns it around into a headlock. Chase armdrags out of it and locks back in a wristlock, but Boa kicks Chase and then lays in kneelifts. More short arm kneelifts off the ropes and then stomps. Boa kicks but Chase ducks and hits a neckbreaker, he starts to stomp at Boa and drops down for mounted punches. Chase talks some shit and lays an elbow across Boa’s face. Crossface by Chase, Boa fights out of it but gets slammed to the mat. Chase picks Boa up by his ear, goes for a kick but Boa catches it and then batters Chase with kicks until he goes through the ropes.

Chase calls Boa a son of a bitch and then turns around to yell at Mei Ying, getting smoke blown in his face. He stumbles back into the ring, gets caught by Boa and finished.

Winner: Boa (3:02)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was a glorified squash match and doesn’t bode well for Chase. Nothing was bad, but it didn’t mean much.

* Back to Hawaii and Gargano is looking happy with the shark fin on his head. Candice says they’re probably in their room now, and she reminds him what’s in rooms: beds. Johnny says he’s going to get them protection and gets someone to let him into InDex’s room. He checks their luggage and relaxes when he sees there are condoms — but isn’t happy that there are so many.

InDex come back and come in, Johnny goes to hide in the closet Indi jumps on the bed and tells him to give it to her — it’s a pillow fight but to Johnny it sure sounds like sex. Indi goes to take a nap, Johnny goes to sneak out. Dexter is still awake; he gives Johnny a thumb up and shows off all his condoms. This is amazing.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Grayson Waller vs. Roderick Strong

Wakker attacks right off the bat! He sends Strong to the outside and dives onto him as we go to break.

We’re back and the match was made official during the break, because fuck match times. Waller is in control but he goes to the second rope and gets pushed over the top to the outside by Strong. Strong gets Waller back in and starts chopping away at Waller, then shoves him to the mat. Waller fires off but gets pounded down. Strong with a backbreaker and cover to get one.

Strong with a seated abdominal stretch, Waller gets to his feet and fights out of it but eats a chop. Waller is with punches, he’s sent into the ropes and comes off with a roll-up for two. Waller goes for a backslide, Strong counters and they go into pin reversals until Strong hits another backbreaker for two.

Strong with a camel clutch, but Waller gets to his fight and elbows out. Strong with a shot to the ribs and a suplex for two. Strong goes for a crossface but Waller gets to the ropes. Strong gets Waller up, chop to the chest and one more in the corner. He gets Waller up on the ropes and is going for a superplex, but Waller knocks Strong down and hits a big missile dropkick. Waller and Strong both up, Waller with punches and a spinning elbow! Waller up to the second rope, elbowdrop gets a near-fall. Waller goes for a fireman’s carry, Strong counters but eats a roundhouse that sends him to the outside. Waller dives onto Strong and leaps into the ropes with a Rolling Thunder Cutter! Cover for almost three! Waller goes for a leapfrog move but Strong counters into a knockout blow for three.

Winner: Roderick Strong (6:18 seen)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: For the time it got, it was damned good. Waller came out of this looking like a potential star in the loss and Strong picks up the expected win to defend the title.

* McKenzie is backstage with LA Knight and asks if he’s bitten off more than he can chew by challenging Odyssey Jones to a match next week. Knight asks if she’s Jones’ fan club leader and goes off, but Jones walks up and says that he’ll see what he can do. Adrian Chase walks through complaining about his loss and Knight cakes the opportunity to attack Jones, leaving him lying.

* Up next: the debut of Lashing Out with Lash Legend.

* We get a vignette of Dante Chen, who represents the spirit of Singapore and its people. He talks about Passion, Precision, and Perserverence and says his time has just begun.

* McKenzie interviews Trey Baxter & Cora Jade and Cora has a match next week. Core talks about how she’s the youngest star and Baster says just don’t do what he did last week. They kiss and walk off.

* Lashing Out With Lash Legends begins, apparently in a studio location. Lash mentions the WWE Draft starting Friday and says she knows something about drafts because she was drafted into the WNBA. She talks about Cora and Trey’s kiss and tells Cora if she wants a real man, get her a man who looks like Ikemen Jiro. She then gives the Lash Out of the week to Andre Chase, calling him a “Pee Wee Herman lookalike” and saying he won’t have the guts to do that to her because she’ll whip his ass. Well, that was a thing.

Ridge Holland vs. Kyle O’Reilly

KOR attacks Holland during the entrance and officials go to break it up as we go to break. We’re back and again the match began during the break, with Holland holding KOR in a waistlock. O’Reilly fights his way out and is thrown into the ropes, with Holland catching him for a backbreaker and then a suplex for two. Shot to the gut in the corner, then a HARD whip into the opposite corner and a bear hug. Holland slams KOR into the corner and then picks him back up in the bear hug.

Kyle with shots to Holland’s head and he gets free, but eats a kneelift. KOR with a guillotine attempt, Holland with a backdrop and KOR rolls through. A series of knee strikes and kicks by O’Reilly, he hits an avalanche on Holland and then snaps the arm over his shoulder. Takedown on Holland, kick to the chest and a pin for two. KOR goers right into a cross armbreaker attempt but Holland blocks the extension. Holland picks O’Reilly up on his arm and throws him into the corner, KOR kicks Ridge and comes out right into a backbreaker! Holland goes for a powerbomb but KOR goes through the legs, Holland manages to hit a powerbomb anyway for two.

Holland looking frustrated now, Kyle and Holland lock up and Holland with a headbutt to take Kyle down. Kyle kicks at Holland and hits a chop block, he knocks Ridge down and goes up top — and Dunne is out and on the apron. Holland grabs KOR, but Kyle slips out and pushes Holland into Dunne, then gets the rollup pin.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly (5:22 seen)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Neither man’s best match. It was very solid all in all — can you expect anything less from O’Reilly? — but it just didn’t get enough time to stand out.

Dunne and Holland attack KOR after the match, and Von Wagner comes to the rescue! They send Dunne and Holland out of the ring.

* Tony D’Angelo is at the docks talking about how his business operates and how he gets called if too much gets skimmed off the top by the boys. He’s here next week.

* Set for Next Week:

– Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight

– MSK, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jenson vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Trick Williams, & Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet

Lockup to start, they jockey for position a little bit. Franky gets a kick to Raquel’s gut and then gets a headlock takedown. Back up to their feet, Raquel with a waistlock and slams Money down. Franky laughs, which doesn’t make Raquel happy. Slap to Franky, then a slap by Raquel! She batters Raquel in the corner but gets sent across the ring, then picked up for a fallaway slam! Franky gets pulled out by Robert Stone and Jessie Kamea, but Raquel goes right out and rolls Franky back in. Slam by Raquel for two and Franky rolls back out for a breather and a pep talk by her peeps.

Raquel is done with that and she comes out to slam Money. Raquel is climbing the steps but gets tripped hard by Monet. Raquel slammed into the apron and rolled in for a two-count. Monet lays into Raquel in the corner, then comes off the ropes for a kneeshot. Suplex and a cover for two.

MOney goes for a submission and locks it in, then stomps Raquel into the mat. Cover gets two. Franky with a bodyscissors to wear Raquel down, knee lift to Raquel’s face and then another to the back of the head. Cover but the shoulder isn’t down. Franky talks shit and slaps her in the head, but Raquel grabs the foot! She is fired up and lays in kicks and elbows, then hits a spinning Vader bomb for two! Raquel goes for the big bomb but her back gives out, Franky with a weak double stomp, cover gets two. Franky with kicks to the head, she comes off the ropes, cover for three.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez (6:56)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: These two are capable of MUCH better, they just didn’t click at all for the most part. They did give it a shot but it wasn’t there.

Franky is none too happy as she’s staring at Raquel, but out comes Toxic Attraction. They stare off, Frankie turns to go and Toxic Attraction attack and leave them lying! Mandy, Gigi, and Jacy circle the ring and get on the apron, surrounding Raquel. Gigi gets hit with a belt shot but Jacy and Mandy go on the attack. Gang tactics and Dolan joins in, Raquel is fighting valiantly but she gets beat down. Gigi and Jacy hold Raquel so Mandy can boot her in the head. Mandy grabs the NXT Women’s Championship and TA pose above a fallen Raquel as we go to black.