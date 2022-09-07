Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 9.6.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and can I just say how happy I am that I’m covering NXT this week and not AEW? Okay, that’s (probably) the only All Out Brawl reference I’m going to make tonight. Anyway, NXT also had a show on Sunday, though you’d be forgiven for having forgotten that. And tonight we’ll see the fallout from that show with a pretty loaded card. Axiom and Nathan Frazer will kick off what is now a best-of-three series tonight, while Ricochet will be back to take on Trick Williams and Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop will battle Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satoumra, Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh and probably a lot more. Should be an interesting show.

Here at Thomas HQ, this past week has been hell but I did manage to get some movie-watching in. I watched and reviewed Neil LaBute’s fun, talky horror flick House of Darkness, which you can see my review for here. I also watched Netflix’s vampire action-comedy Day Shift, which was anemic on anything resembling story or setting but had some fun moments, as well as the tension-filled and fun (but derivate) thriller Fall and Amazon’s solid horror drama Master.

I also finished up the Netflix docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! which probably didn’t need to be four episodes but was otherwise engrossing, particularly as someone who grew up in Oregon where the D.B. Cooper story was always a topic of discussion. And I’m continuing to watch She-Hulk which I’m enjoying as an MCU sitcom that stays very true to its character (yes, even the twerking bit). Hoping to get caught up on this week’s House of the Dragon as well as Lord of the Rings soon.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick off with a recap montage of NXT Worlds Collide including Ricochet’s match with Carmelo Hayes, the NXT Tag Team Title unification match, Mandy Rose unifiying the NXT Women’s Championships, and Bron Breakker beating Tyler Bate to unify the NXT Championships.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center as Tyler Bate makes his way down to the ring! He gets a mic and says he wanted to thank all the fans (which leads to a THANK YOU TYLER chant) for coming out on Sunday and who have backed NXT UK since the beginning. He also wants to thank Bron, who proved to the world on Sunday that he’s Breakker by name and by nature. And as much as Bate would have loved to unify the titles, they created magic and he’s grateful to have shared the moment with everyone. That being said, his name will forever be in the books as first and last NXT UK champion and he hopes he represented NXT UK to the best of his abilities.

That brings out Gallus who says this ends tonight. They say Bate should be apologizing to everyone back home (especially Scotland) by letting the UK and the NXT UK locer room down. Wolfgang says he had one job and blew it; Joe says he should be standing there unified champion but isn’t. Whatever happened to the big strong boy?

Bate says NXT Worlds Collide didn’t end how he hoped, but where is Gallus’ unified tag titles? Joe steps in the ring and says to remember who he’s speaking too. There’s three of them and one of him. And that starts a brawl, with Gallus laying waste to Bate and the security team that were out there.

HERE COMES BRON! He runs over Wolfgang and lays out the Coffeys, with Bate sending Joe to the outside. Breakker says Gallus has caused nothing but problems in NXT and tonight, worlds unify. He challenges Gallus to a tag match on behalf of himself and Bate.

* Pretty deadly are backstage with their titles talking about which is more beautiful. Elton says they won the NXT UK Tag Team Titles and then the NXT Tag Titles, then unified them. Does that make them the best tag team of all time? Kip says yes. Lash Legend walks in and says their performance was IN-CRED-I-BLE. She says that “they” said Damon Kemp gave them the win. PD are angry and leave, asking Lash to frame the NXT UK titles.

* Meiko speaks from after Worlds Collide, saying she’s disappointed but proud of NXT UK. Cora Jade walks in and mocks her for losing the title. She suggests they compete on Tuesday and Meiko says she can’t accept. Cora asks if the Final Boss is scared and Satoumra says she already has a match against a very respectable Roxy. Cora is pissed and walks off.

Toxic Attraction vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

Nikki and Gigi start off and Nikki pushes Gigi into the ropes and batters her, then hits a clothesline. Doudrop tags in and splashes onto Gigi for a two count. Doudrop mocks Gigi and picks her up, tagging in Nikki and slamming her down. Diving snapmare by Nikki, cover for two.

Gigi pushes Nikki to the hostile corner and tags in Jacy, who rolls up Nikki for one. Shot to Nikki and a kick to the back as she mocks Nikki, but Nikki back up for some kicks, a splash in the corner and a bulldog for two. ASH with shots to the head and a kneeling crossface. Jacy gets to her feet but gets dropped with neckbreaker, ASH goes up top but gets shoved to the floor by Jacy. Jacy out to the apron, cannonball senton onto ASH! Doudrop goes chasing asfter and Gigi kicks her in the head as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Nikki is escaping a submission but gets nailed by Gigi and thrown into the corner. Jacy tags in and is whipped into a splash, Gigi with a Bronco Buster, cannoball by Jacy and cover for two. Jacy stops Nikki from crawling to the corner and locks in a chinlock, Nikki to her feet and gets caught in a front facelock. They fight to get to their corners, Nikki battles back and nearly gets to the tag but Jacy with a neckbreaker to stop her.

Jacy goes for a senton, Nikki dodges! Both women down, they crawl to their corners, Gigi is in but so is Doudrop! Gigi with a superkick to Doudrop but Doudrop is on fire and drops Gigi. Jacy jumps on her back but gets snapmared onto Gigi, double senton and a cover on Gigi for two!

Gigi slides off Doudropd back but gets caught with a back suplex. Doudrop with a big cannonball in the corner, she hits the Vader bomb and covers but Jayne breaks it up. She screams at Doudrop but Nikki throws her into the apron, makes her faceplant and beats on her through the curtain. Gigi goes up top for a crossbody but gets caught and planted, but splash crossbody off the ropes for three!

Winner: Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop (10:45)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Nothing super-flashy here; we just had a good, solid brawl between these two teams. Gigi and Jacy have made great progress in NXT but it was also undeniably nice to see Nikki and Doudrop get the win.

* Apollo Crews walks with his journal and talks about how he sees who he’s dealing with in Waller. He says the first eyepoke may have been accidental, but the second was intentional. He says Waller tried to blind him and all he can do is storm ahead, but when he looks ahead it’s too grainy to make out. Waller has blurred his vision, but he’s not afraid of the unknown. Crews’ eye is all bloodshot. Ooookay then.

JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

Some trash talk to start, then McDonagh with a headlock. He goes into the ropes and runs Lee over, then locks in a headlock that Lee escapes. Arm drags by Lee, back elbow to JD and Wes into the ropes for some aerobatic flips. JD charges and gets sent to the apron, but he grabs Wes and slams his head down to the mat. McDonagh in for a forearm strike and then a kick and boot choke in the corner for four. JD with an Irish whip, Lee roll-ducks and then leapfrogs, monkey flip to JD and a dropkick sends JD to the floor! Lee leaps over the top and lands on JD, then lands on his feet as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with McDonagh in control, with a kneeling Octopus hold, but Lee breaks free. Lee begins fighting back with fists, knees and elbows, then batters JD against5 the ropes and hits a leaping kick to the chest. More strikes and a kick to the back of the head, double stomp to the back! JD escapes to the outside. And Lee leaps through the ropes to dropkick JD across the booth!

McDonagh is smiling and grabs for Vic Joseph but Lee makes the save, he takes JD down and covers for two. Lee gets JD up and etas a jab to the chest, he knocks JD down and goes for a kick but it’s dodged. JD goes for the powerbomb, Lee escapes and hits a big knee but McDonagh nails him HARD with a fist. He picks Lee up and Lee LEAPS over for a sunset flip for two! JD immediately with a big kick to the face, Devil Inside, pin.

Winner: JD McDonagh (9:36)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great little match here. JD’s gimmick is…something, but he and Lee worked some magic in here for the time given and the expected win went to McDonagh.

* Tony D and Stacks are backstage complaining about Tony’s cappucino. Pretty Deadly walk up and congratulate them about their win. Tony asks if they want an express and they say they haven’t tried one. Tony asks how much it cost for them to get Damon Kemp to attack Diamond Mine and they are offended (and Kip coughs through his cappucino). They say they always have things to say, just like the people online, and walk off.

* An NXT 2.0 Anniversary Celebration is set for next week’s WWE NXT.

Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satoumra

Handshake to start and then a lockup. Some counter-wrestling by the two, which leads into a trip and front facelock by Meiko, countered into a headlock by Roxy. Roxy sent into the ropes, they collide and neither person goes down. Roxy into the ropes and again neither down, Meiko with a shot and then a leaping shoulder tackle from Meiko. Takedown by Meiko, knee to the jaw and a cover for one. Meiko goes right into an armbar, Roxy escapes it and hits an armdrag but Meiko with one of her own into a headscissor. Roxy escapes and they stop for a breath.

Roxy catches Meiko with a headscissors into a roll-up for two, she locks a headscissor into a jackknife pin for two but Meiko turns it into a submission! Roxy turns it into a crossface, and Meiko scrambles to try and fight to the ropes. She elbows free and escapes.

Roxy eats a few elbows but dropkicks Meiko through the ropes, then goes into the ropes and dives onto Meiko. Cora is frustrated watching from the back and leaves as we go to PIP break again.

We’re back with Roxy fighting out of a bow-and-arrow hold by Meiko. She gets to her feet but Meiko drops her right back down. Roxy back to her feet and she escapes with a kick. Meiko comes back with a Euro uppercut, answered by Roxy. Another Meiko uppercut knocks Roxy down but she comes back fighting strong. She comes off the ropes and knocks Meiko down, and again. Front dropkick by Roxy!

Charging Euro uppercut by Roxy in the corner and she charges in again — Meiko gets the foot up! Meiko tries to take Roxy down but Roxy reverses it into a two-count, and then Roxy with a headscissors! Meiko escapes but eats a boot to the face. Meiko off the ropes, spinning heel kick! Meiko goes up top, Roxy nails her and then climbs up with her. Roxy with elbows to the head, FRANKENSTEINER! Cover for two and a half!

Roxy comes off the ropes, blocks a kick but eats a Pele kick! Meiko hits Scorpio Rising, that’s three.

Winner: Meiko Satomura (11:19)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: That was just great work by both women, but in particular Roxy looked like a STAR despite the loss. Nice to see they didn’t ruin this with a Cora attack like they suggested would happen.

Show of respect after the match from Meiko to ROxy, they bow and then Meiko goes to leave. Cora slides in and smacks Cora with the pipe in the back! Meiko slides in and Cora flees.

* Bate and Bron are prepping in the locker room. Bate thanks Bron for the help and Bron says he Bate is an NXT man and they’ll kick Gallus’ ass tonight.

* Damon Kemp talks in a video how the whole world was talking about him, but that’s not how it started in NXT. We are reminded of Kemp’s credentials and Kemp says that the Creeds became dominant tag champions while he got no thanks. Roddy didn’t put him in the singles ranks and he says winning is in his DNA. He says he made Brutus look like a punk in college, and Julius was jealous of him. He says he saw the Roddy and Julius beef from far away, so he decided to take Diamond Mine down from within.

When he attacked Roddy in the parking lot no one thought it was him, and he gave the Creeds one more chance to extend their hand but they shut him down and that cost the Creeds their tag titles. He says the chair shot signaled the end of Diamond Mine and says it’s not Diamond Mine forever; it’s Damon Kemp forever.

* The Dyad tell us that the Schism is great and something. Kiana James walks up and is offered a button. She takes one and talks them up, then walks off and has the assistant throw it away. She yells at someone over the phone and then we gut to Arianna Grace who is on the phone. James says she is just what she’s looking for. They have a problem with Zoey Stark and Nikkita. They book some training time together.

Ricochet vs. Trick Williams

Trick charges and eats a knee right off the bat, sending him to the outside. Ric with a basbeall slide dropkick while Melo watches from commentary. Ric sends Trick into the ring and talks trash at Melo, then comes in and works Trick’s shoulder. Shoulderflip takedown by Ricochet, but trick comes back and nails a roundhouse. Trick with stomps in the corner and then he grabs Ric, sending him across the ring hard into the corner chest-first. Cover for one.

Trick lies in wait and charges in for a Stinger splash on Ricochet. Slap from Trick, suplex but Ric floats out and fires back with strikes. Into the ropes, Trick pushes Ricochet up for an uppercut, cover for two.

Trick lies in wait, he charges for another splash but Ric moves. Ricochet goes for a springboard move but Trick kicks Ricochet to the outside and slams his head repeatedly into the booth before rolling him in at seven. Ric manages to roll Trick up for two but gets knocked down, Neckbreaker by Trick for two.

Trick is lying in wait, he goes for a roundhouse but Ric moves and hits several shots off the ropes. Ricochet with a shoulder in the corner, kick to Williams’ head and a springboard forearm to the jaw. He lies in wait — RIPCORD! Ricochet stares at Hayes and goes up top. Shooting Star Press for three!

Winner: Ricochet (5:14)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: As good as you might expect for a five-minute match.

* More cappucino from Tony D and Stacks, as Cameron Grimes walks by. Tony asks Grimes if he’s reconsidered, and Grimes says they don’t stop, just like Gacy. He doesn’t know Italian so he will say it in English: No. Not today, not tomorrow, not any day. He doesn’t need nobody, but definitely not them. Tony says the last two guys who said know were run out. Grimes says he’s not like them. Stacks says people actually respect them, and he gets the coffee in his face. Tony and Stacks beat Grimes down and put him through a table.

* Sol Ruca is coming soon.

* Diamond Mine is backstage with McKenzie and Brutus says he wants to break Kemp’s face for everything he did. McKenzie asks how they plan to clear their minds for their rematch with Pretty Deadly, and they said they don’t because it’s fuel for them.

Pretty Deadly then walk up and say they’re tired of the people, so they’re letting them vote on the stipulation. Julius says next week, he’s taking out all his rage on PD’s bitch asses.

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

God help my fingers on this one. Lockup into some counter-wrestling, Axiom catches Frazer in a wristlock. Frazer tries to flip through but Axiom holds on for several tries until they finally break. Handshake of respect and they lock up again, headlock by Frazer. he goes into the ropes and runs Axiom over, catches him for a backslide for one. Quick trade of pin attempts and they both kip right up.

Test of strength which quickly turns into a headlock by Axiom on the ground. Frazer escapes into a waistlock, he comes off the top turnbuckle and they go into the ropes, Frazer with a front dropkick and Axiom to the outside! Frazer goes over the top to dive on Axiom as we go to break.

We’re back as Axiom with a hammerlock on Frazer on the mat. Frazer to his feet and back elbows out, he turns around RIGHT into a roundhouse kick. Axiom sends Frazer to the outside and dives on top of him! Frazer back in, Axiom up top for a high crossbody, cover for two.

Axiom locks in an elbow submission on Frazer, Frazer to his feet but Axiom flips him over and cinches in the submission. Frazer back up and Axiom adds a bodyscissors to it — Frazer with lifting Cross Rhodes to break it up! Chop to Axiom and another, he ducks a kick and comes off with takedowns. Springboard into an inverted DDT, cover for two!

Frazer is frustrated now, he picks up Axiom for a suplex but Axiom with a small package for two. Frazer with a Sling Blade off the ropes and he goes for the standing SSP but Axiom gets the knees up. Guillotine leg choke, Frazer gets his foot on the ropes and Axiom with a double stomp the back. Axiom with a kick to Frazer, but he goes in again and Frazer turns it into a Boston crab! Frazer turns it into a single leg crag as Axiom struggles to the ropes and finally gets to it.

Frazer up first, he gets shoved off by Axiom who hits a forearm shot for two. Leaping heel kick for three gets the win.

Winner: Axiom (11:45)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Another great match here with two very well-paired opponents. The ending was slightly anticlimactic but this starts off the best of three series quite well.

* Security is outside Gallus’ door and tells them to be careful Javier Bernal walks up and acts like a jackass, then asks how security still has jobs. He says he’s a big time superstar and they’re just security guards. Gallus walks out and security goes with them.

* Quincy Elliot says the biggest package is set to be delivered to NXT. He’s more than a mouthful and nothing’s cuter than a boy in his scooter. He’s coming next week.

* Trick says backstage that Ricochet beat him but he’s still taller and looks better. Melo says that he’s still got the title and next week is the Anniversary. It’s been the year of Melo and he’s got the vote in the bag in the vote. McKenzie says he has a match next week and it’s up to the WWE Universe. Melo is offended by that and stalks off.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers (Stipulation to be vote by fans)

– Cameron Grimes & TBA vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

– Quincy Elliot debuts

Gallus vs. Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate

Bron and Joe start it off with a lockup, Bron backs Joe into the ropes. Lock back up, headlock by Bron. Bron goes into the ropes and comes off knocking Joe back. Headlock, into the ropes and he staggers Joe again. Bron ducks a punch and runs over Joe Coffey. Bate tags in, bodyslam by Brown and a seton off the top, cover for one.

Bate with a wristlock, Joe sends Bate into the corner and decks him. Mark tags in, double chop, Bate into the ropes for an armdrag bit he locks in a headlock. He grabs his own foot and drives it into Mark and then hits a dropkick. Bron in, he goes for a suplex, Joe blocks it but Bate comes in, double delayed suplex to the Coffeys and kippups into standing moonsaults! Gallus dives to the outside and Bate and Bron do the Steiner taunt as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Bate has Mark in a headlock, Bate sent into the ropes and hits a rana before a dropkick sends Mark to the outside — BIG dive by Bate over the top onto Mark! Joe tries to get involved and Bron backs him off, allowing Wolfgang to send Bate into the ringpost. Bate back in and Joe tags in, uppercut and whips into the corner followed by a backbreaker for two.

Knee to the back of Bate and he gets thrown into the hostile corner. Mark back in now, they start trading strikes. Bate sent into the corner and gets picked up, Joe tags in, backdrop and an elbow drop for two.

Joe with a slam on Bate and a cover for two, and then he locks in a bear hug. Bate gets slammed into the corner, and then Joe with a shot to the back and back into the bear hug. Bate ear claps and then flips over for a sunset flip, Joe rolls through but gets kicked in the head repeatedly. Bate dives to make the tag but gets caught, he goes under and Breakker tags in hot! He catches Joe with a spinebuster! Mark Coffey tags in but gets caught with an armdrag — SPINEBUSTER! Straps are down! Bate tags in, Bron puts Joe in his shoulder, Doomsday Device. Pin is broken up by Mark and Bate nails Wolfgabg. Spear to Mark, Bate with a Tiger Driver ’97 for the pinfall.

Winner: Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate (10:52)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Another good match — a trend for tonight — as these guys got enough time and worked together well. Solid way to end the show and a big win to close the show.

JD McDonagh comes in after and shoves Bron out of the ring, then attacks Bate! He escapes before Bron can get ahold of him and grins like a devil from the crowd.

And with that, we’re done for the night!