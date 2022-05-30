Jericho Appreciation Society Win a Bloody Battle at AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

It was a violent, chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing, but the Jericho Appreciation Society emerged triumphant. Jericho’s stable defeated the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz on Sunday’s show after the babyfaces fell apart when Kingston tried to set Jericho on fire in the ring. Bryan Danielson stopped him and they began fighting, allowing Jericho and Jake Hager to take them out. Danielson fought back but ultimately fell due to a bat attack from Hager, followed by his being choked out by Hager with the unmoored top rope while Jericho had the Walls of Jericho locked in.

You can see clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.

Bloodied bodies and violence in every corner of this building! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/yHq1ToonIR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022